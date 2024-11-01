Version: v7

@capacitor/geolocation

The Geolocation API provides simple methods for getting and tracking the current position of the device using GPS, along with altitude, heading, and speed information if available.

npm install @capacitor/geolocation@latest-7

npx cap sync



Apple requires privacy descriptions to be specified in Info.plist for location information:

NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription ( Privacy - Location Always and When In Use Usage Description )

( ) NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription ( Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description )

[!NOTE] This Capacitor plugin does not support background geolocation directly. However, it relies on ion-ios-geolocation , which can report location in the background. As a result, Apple requires you to include a NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription entry in your Info.plist . Since this permission prompt won’t appear to users, you can safely use the same description string as for NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription .

Read about Configuring Info.plist in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode

This plugin requires the following permissions be added to your AndroidManifest.xml :



< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION " />

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION " />

< uses-feature android: name = " android.hardware.location.gps " />



The first two permissions ask for location data, both fine and coarse, and the last line is optional but necessary if your app requires GPS to function. You may leave it out, though keep in mind that this may mean your app is installed on devices lacking GPS hardware.

Read about Setting Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.

For list of error codes, see Errors

getCurrentPosition ( options ? : PositionOptions | undefined ) => Promise < Position >

Get the current GPS location of the device Param Type options PositionOptions Returns: Promise<Position> Since: 1.0.0 watchPosition ( options : PositionOptions , callback : WatchPositionCallback ) => Promise < CallbackID >

Set up a watch for location changes. Note that watching for location changes can consume a large amount of energy. Be smart about listening only when you need to. Param Type options PositionOptions callback WatchPositionCallback Returns: Promise<string> Since: 1.0.0 clearWatch ( options : ClearWatchOptions ) => Promise < void >

Clear a given watch Param Type options ClearWatchOptions Since: 1.0.0 checkPermissions ( ) => Promise < PermissionStatus >

Check location permissions. Will throw if system location services are disabled. Returns: Promise<PermissionStatus> Since: 1.0.0 requestPermissions ( permissions ? : GeolocationPluginPermissions | undefined ) => Promise < PermissionStatus >

Request location permissions. Will throw if system location services are disabled. Not available on web. Param Type permissions GeolocationPluginPermissions Returns: Promise<PermissionStatus> Since: 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since timestamp number Creation timestamp for coords 1.0.0 coords { latitude: number; longitude: number; accuracy: number; altitudeAccuracy: number | null; altitude: number | null; speed: number | null; heading: number | null; } The GPS coordinates along with the accuracy of the data 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Default Since enableHighAccuracy boolean High accuracy mode (such as GPS, if available) On Android 12+ devices it will be ignored if users didn't grant ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permissions (can be checked with location alias). false 1.0.0 timeout number The maximum wait time in milliseconds for location updates. In Android, since version 7.1.0 of the plugin, it is also used to determine the interval of location updates for watchPosition . 10000 1.0.0 maximumAge number The maximum age in milliseconds of a possible cached position that is acceptable to return 0 1.0.0 minimumUpdateInterval number The minumum update interval for location updates. If location updates are available faster than this interval then an update will only occur if the minimum update interval has expired since the last location update. This parameter is only available for Android. It has no effect on iOS or Web platforms. 5000 6.1.0 Prop Type id CallbackID Prop Type Description Since location PermissionState Permission state for location alias. On Android it requests/checks both ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION and ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permissions. On iOS and web it requests/checks location permission. 1.0.0 coarseLocation PermissionState Permission state for coarseLocation alias. On Android it requests/checks ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION. On Android 12+, users can choose between Approximate location (ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION) or Precise location (ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION), so this alias can be used if the app doesn't need high accuracy. On iOS and web it will have the same value as location alias. 1.2.0 Prop Type permissions GeolocationPermissionType[] (position: Position | null, err?: any): void string 'prompt' | 'prompt-with-rationale' | 'granted' | 'denied' 'location' | 'coarseLocation'

The plugin returns specific errors with specific codes on native Android and iOS. Web does not follow this standard for errors.

The following table list all the plugin errors: