Version: v2

Geolocation

The Geolocation API provides simple methods for getting and tracking the current position of the device using GPS, along with altitude, heading, and speed information if available.

iOS Notes

Apple requires privacy descriptions to be specified in Info.plist for location information:

Name: Privacy - Location Always Usage Description Key: NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription

Name: Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description Key: NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription

Read about Setting iOS Permissions in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode

Android Notes

This API requires the following permissions be added to your AndroidManifest.xml:

<!-- Geolocation API -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.location.gps" />

The first two permissions ask for location data, both fine and coarse, and the last line is optional but necessary if your app requires GPS to function. You may leave it out, though keep in mind that this may mean your app is installed on devices lacking GPS hardware.

Read about Setting Android Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.

Example

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';

const { Geolocation } = Plugins;

class GeolocationExample {
  async getCurrentPosition() {
    const coordinates = await Geolocation.getCurrentPosition();
    console.log('Current', coordinates);
  }

  watchPosition() {
    const wait = Geolocation.watchPosition({}, (position, err) => {});
  }
}

API

getCurrentPosition(...)

getCurrentPosition(options?: GeolocationOptions) => Promise<GeolocationPosition>

Get the current GPS location of the device

ParamType
optionsGeolocationOptions

Returns: Promise<GeolocationPosition>

watchPosition(...)

watchPosition(options: GeolocationOptions, callback: GeolocationWatchCallback) => CallbackID

Set up a watch for location changes. Note that watching for location changes can consume a large amount of energy. Be smart about listening only when you need to.

ParamType
optionsGeolocationOptions
callback(position: GeolocationPosition, err?: any) => void

Returns: string

clearWatch(...)

clearWatch(options: { id: string; }) => Promise<void>

Clear a given watch

ParamType
options{ id: string; }

Interfaces

GeolocationPosition

PropTypeDescription
timestampnumberCreation timestamp for coords
coords{ latitude: number; longitude: number; accuracy: number; altitudeAccuracy?: number; altitude?: number; speed?: number; heading?: number; }The GPS coordinates along with the accuracy of the data

GeolocationOptions

PropType
enableHighAccuracyboolean
timeoutnumber
maximumAgenumber

