Geolocation
The Geolocation API provides simple methods for getting and tracking the current position of the device using GPS, along with altitude, heading, and speed information if available.
iOS Notes
Apple requires privacy descriptions to be specified in
Info.plist for location information:
Name:
Privacy - Location Always Usage Description
Key:
NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription
Name:
Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description
Key:
NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription
Read about Setting iOS Permissions in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode
Android Notes
This API requires the following permissions be added to your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<!-- Geolocation API -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.location.gps" />
The first two permissions ask for location data, both fine and coarse, and the last line is optional but necessary if your app requires GPS to function. You may leave it out, though keep in mind that this may mean your app is installed on devices lacking GPS hardware.
Read about Setting Android Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.
Example
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Geolocation } = Plugins;
class GeolocationExample {
async getCurrentPosition() {
const coordinates = await Geolocation.getCurrentPosition();
console.log('Current', coordinates);
}
watchPosition() {
const wait = Geolocation.watchPosition({}, (position, err) => {});
}
}
API
getCurrentPosition(...)
getCurrentPosition(options?: GeolocationOptions) => Promise<GeolocationPosition>
Get the current GPS location of the device
|Param
|Type
options
|GeolocationOptions
Returns:
Promise<GeolocationPosition>
watchPosition(...)
watchPosition(options: GeolocationOptions, callback: GeolocationWatchCallback) => CallbackID
Set up a watch for location changes. Note that watching for location changes can consume a large amount of energy. Be smart about listening only when you need to.
|Param
|Type
options
|GeolocationOptions
callback
(position: GeolocationPosition, err?: any) => void
Returns:
string
clearWatch(...)
clearWatch(options: { id: string; }) => Promise<void>
Clear a given watch
|Param
|Type
options
{ id: string; }
Interfaces
GeolocationPosition
|Prop
|Type
|Description
timestamp
number
|Creation timestamp for coords
coords
{ latitude: number; longitude: number; accuracy: number; altitudeAccuracy?: number; altitude?: number; speed?: number; heading?: number; }
|The GPS coordinates along with the accuracy of the data
GeolocationOptions
|Prop
|Type
enableHighAccuracy
boolean
timeout
number
maximumAge
number