Version: v5

@capacitor/geolocation

The Geolocation API provides simple methods for getting and tracking the current position of the device using GPS, along with altitude, heading, and speed information if available.

Install

npm install @capacitor/geolocation
npx cap sync

iOS

Apple requires privacy descriptions to be specified in Info.plist for location information:

  • NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription (Privacy - Location Always Usage Description)
  • NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription (Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description)

Read about Configuring Info.plist in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode

Android

This API requires the following permissions be added to your AndroidManifest.xml:


<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.location.gps" />

The first two permissions ask for location data, both fine and coarse, and the last line is optional but necessary if your app requires GPS to function. You may leave it out, though keep in mind that this may mean your app is installed on devices lacking GPS hardware.

Read about Setting Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.

Variables

This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's variables.gradle file):

  • playServicesLocationVersion version of com.google.android.gms:play-services-location (default: 21.0.1)

Example

import { Geolocation } from '@capacitor/geolocation';

const printCurrentPosition = async () => {
  const coordinates = await Geolocation.getCurrentPosition();

  console.log('Current position:', coordinates);
};

API

getCurrentPosition(...)

getCurrentPosition(options?: PositionOptions | undefined) => Promise<Position>

Get the current GPS location of the device

ParamType
optionsPositionOptions

Returns: Promise<Position>

Since: 1.0.0

watchPosition(...)

watchPosition(options: PositionOptions, callback: WatchPositionCallback) => Promise<CallbackID>

Set up a watch for location changes. Note that watching for location changes can consume a large amount of energy. Be smart about listening only when you need to.

ParamType
optionsPositionOptions
callbackWatchPositionCallback

Returns: Promise<string>

Since: 1.0.0

clearWatch(...)

clearWatch(options: ClearWatchOptions) => Promise<void>

Clear a given watch

ParamType
optionsClearWatchOptions

Since: 1.0.0

checkPermissions()

checkPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>

Check location permissions. Will throw if system location services are disabled.

Returns: Promise<PermissionStatus>

Since: 1.0.0

requestPermissions(...)

requestPermissions(permissions?: GeolocationPluginPermissions | undefined) => Promise<PermissionStatus>

Request location permissions. Will throw if system location services are disabled.

ParamType
permissionsGeolocationPluginPermissions

Returns: Promise<PermissionStatus>

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

Position

PropTypeDescriptionSince
timestampnumberCreation timestamp for coords1.0.0
coords{ latitude: number; longitude: number; accuracy: number; altitudeAccuracy: number | null; altitude: number | null; speed: number | null; heading: number | null; }The GPS coordinates along with the accuracy of the data1.0.0

PositionOptions

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
enableHighAccuracybooleanHigh accuracy mode (such as GPS, if available) On Android 12+ devices it will be ignored if users didn't grant ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permissions (can be checked with location alias).false1.0.0
timeoutnumberThe maximum wait time in milliseconds for location updates. In Android, since version 4.0.0 of the plugin, timeout gets ignored for getCurrentPosition.100001.0.0
maximumAgenumberThe maximum age in milliseconds of a possible cached position that is acceptable to return01.0.0

ClearWatchOptions

PropType
idCallbackID

PermissionStatus

PropTypeDescriptionSince
locationPermissionStatePermission state for location alias. On Android it requests/checks both ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION and ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permissions. On iOS and web it requests/checks location permission.1.0.0
coarseLocationPermissionStatePermission state for coarseLocation alias. On Android it requests/checks ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION. On Android 12+, users can choose between Approximate location (ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION) or Precise location (ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION), so this alias can be used if the app doesn't need high accuracy. On iOS and web it will have the same value as location alias.1.2.0

GeolocationPluginPermissions

PropType
permissionsGeolocationPermissionType[]

Type Aliases

WatchPositionCallback

(position: Position | null, err?: any): void

CallbackID

string

PermissionState

'prompt' | 'prompt-with-rationale' | 'granted' | 'denied'

GeolocationPermissionType

'location' | 'coarseLocation'

