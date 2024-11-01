Version: v7

@capacitor/file-transfer

The FileTransfer API provides mechanisms for downloading and uploading files.

npm install @capacitor/file-transfer@latest-7

npx cap sync



import { FileTransfer } from '@capacitor/file-transfer' ;

import { Filesystem , Directory } from '@capacitor/filesystem' ;





const fileInfo = await Filesystem . getUri ( {

directory : Directory . Data ,

path : 'downloaded-file.pdf'

} ) ;



try {



await FileTransfer . downloadFile ( {

url : 'https://example.com/file.pdf' ,

path : fileInfo . uri ,

progress : true

} ) ;

} catch ( error ) {



}





FileTransfer . addListener ( 'progress' , ( progress ) => {

console . log ( ` Downloaded ${ progress . bytes } of ${ progress . contentLength } ` ) ;

} ) ;



import { FileTransfer } from '@capacitor/file-transfer' ;

import { Filesystem , Directory } from '@capacitor/filesystem' ;





const fileInfo = await Filesystem . getUri ( {

directory : Directory . Cache ,

path : 'image_upload.png'

} ) ;



try {



const result = await FileTransfer . downloadFile ( {

url : 'https://example.com/upload_api' ,

path : fileInfo . uri ,

chunkedMode : true ,

headers : {





'Content-Type' : 'application/octet-stream' ,

} ,

progress : false

} ) ;



} catch ( error ) {



}



Note: Some of the input options come from HttpOptions in @capacitor/core , but the plugin does not use all parameters from HttpOptions . The ones that are used are documented below.

For list of existing error codes, see Errors.

downloadFile ( options : DownloadFileOptions ) => Promise < DownloadFileResult >

Perform an HTTP request to a server and download the file to the specified destination. Param Type options DownloadFileOptions Returns: Promise<DownloadFileResult> Since: 1.0.0 uploadFile ( options : UploadFileOptions ) => Promise < UploadFileResult >

Perform an HTTP request to upload a file to a server Param Type options UploadFileOptions Returns: Promise<UploadFileResult> Since: 1.0.0 addListener ( eventName : "progress" , listenerFunc : ( progress : ProgressStatus ) => void ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle >

Add a listener to file transfer (download or upload) progress events. Param Type eventName 'progress' listenerFunc (progress: ProgressStatus) => void Returns: Promise<PluginListenerHandle> Since: 1.0.0 removeAllListeners ( ) => Promise < void >

Remove all listeners for this plugin. Since: 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The path the file was downloaded to. 1.0.0 blob Blob The blob data of the downloaded file. This is only available on web. 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since url string The URL to download the file from. 1.0.0 path string The full file path the downloaded file should be moved to. You may use a plugin like @capacitor/filesystem to get a complete file path. 1.0.0 progress boolean If true, progress event will be dispatched on every chunk received. See addListener() for more information. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns. Default is false . 1.0.0 method string The Http Request method to run. (Default is GET) 1.0.0 params HttpParams URL parameters to append to the request. This HttpParams interface comes from @capacitor/core . 1.0.0 headers HttpHeaders Http Request headers to send with the request. This HttpHeaders interface comes from @capacitor/core . 1.0.0 readTimeout number How long to wait to read additional data in milliseconds. Resets each time new data is received. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). Not supported on web. 1.0.0 connectTimeout number How long to wait for the initial connection in milliseconds. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). In iOS, there's no real distinction between connectTimeout and readTimeout . Plugin tries to use connectTimeout , if not uses readTimeout , if not uses default 1.0.0 disableRedirects boolean Sets whether automatic HTTP redirects should be disabled 1.0.0 shouldEncodeUrlParams boolean Use this option if you need to keep the URL unencoded in certain cases (already encoded, azure/firebase testing, etc.). The default is true . Not supported on web. 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since bytesSent number Total number of bytes uploaded 1.0.0 responseCode string HTTP response code for the upload 1.0.0 response string HTTP response body from the upload (when available) 1.0.0 headers { [key: string]: string; } HTTP headers from the upload response (when available) 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since url string The URL to upload the file to. 1.0.0 path string Full file path of the file to upload. You may use a plugin like @capacitor/filesystem to get a complete file path. 1.0.0 blob Blob Blob data to upload. Will use this instead of path if provided. This is only available on web. 1.0.0 chunkedMode boolean Whether to upload data in a chunked streaming mode. Not supported on web. Note: The upload uses Content-Type: multipart/form-data , when chunkedMode is true . Depending on your backend server, this can cause the upload to fail. If your server expects a raw stream (e.g. application/octet-stream ), you must explicitly set the Content-Type header in headers . 1.0.0 mimeType string Mime type of the data to upload. Only used if "Content-Type" header was not provided. 1.0.0 fileKey string Type of form element. The default is set to "file". Only used if "Content-Type" header was not provided. 1.0.0 progress boolean If true, progress event will be dispatched on every chunk received. See addListener() for more information. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns. Default is false . 1.0.0 method string The Http Request method to run. (Default is POST) 1.0.0 params HttpParams URL parameters to append to the request. This HttpParams interface comes from @capacitor/core . 1.0.0 headers HttpHeaders Http Request headers to send with the request. This HttpHeaders interface comes from @capacitor/core . 1.0.0 readTimeout number How long to wait to read additional data in milliseconds. Resets each time new data is received. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). Not supported on web. 1.0.0 connectTimeout number How long to wait for the initial connection in milliseconds. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). Not supported on web. In iOS, there's no real distinction between connectTimeout and readTimeout . Plugin tries to use connectTimeout , if not uses readTimeout , if not uses default 1.0.0 disableRedirects boolean Sets whether automatic HTTP redirects should be disabled. Not supported on web. 1.0.0 shouldEncodeUrlParams boolean Use this option if you need to keep the URL unencoded in certain cases (already encoded, azure/firebase testing, etc.). The default is true . Not supported on web. 1.0.0 Prop Type remove () => Promise<void> Prop Type Description Since type 'download' | 'upload' The type of transfer operation (download or upload). 1.0.0 url string The url of the file associated with the transfer (download or upload). 1.0.0 bytes number The number of bytes transferred so far. 1.0.0 contentLength number The total number of bytes associated with the file transfer. 1.0.0 lengthComputable boolean Whether or not the contentLength value is relevant. In some situations, the total number of bytes may not be possible to determine. 1.0.0

The plugin returns the following errors with specific codes on iOS, Android, and Web:

Error code Platform(s) Description OS-PLUG-FLTR-0004 Android, iOS The method's input parameters aren't valid. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0005 Android, iOS Invalid server URL was provided or URL is empty. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0006 Android, iOS Unable to perform operation, user denied permission request. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0007 Android, iOS Operation failed because file does not exist. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0008 Android, iOS, Web Failed to connect to server. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0009 Android, iOS The server responded with HTTP 304 – Not Modified. If you want to avoid this, check your headers related to HTTP caching. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0010 Android, iOS The server responded with an HTTP error status code. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0011 Android, iOS, Web The operation failed with an error (generic error).

When handling errors in your application, you can check the error code to determine the specific issue. The error object typically contains additional information such as: