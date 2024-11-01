@capacitor/file-transfer
The FileTransfer API provides mechanisms for downloading and uploading files.
Install
npm install @capacitor/file-transfer@latest-7
npx cap sync
Example
Download
import { FileTransfer } from '@capacitor/file-transfer';
import { Filesystem, Directory } from '@capacitor/filesystem';
// First get the full file path using Filesystem
const fileInfo = await Filesystem.getUri({
directory: Directory.Data,
path: 'downloaded-file.pdf'
});
try {
// Then use the FileTransfer plugin to download
await FileTransfer.downloadFile({
url: 'https://example.com/file.pdf',
path: fileInfo.uri,
progress: true
});
} catch(error) {
// handle error - see `FileTransferError` interface for what error information is returned
}
// Progress events
FileTransfer.addListener('progress', (progress) => {
console.log(`Downloaded ${progress.bytes} of ${progress.contentLength}`);
});
Upload
import { FileTransfer } from '@capacitor/file-transfer';
import { Filesystem, Directory } from '@capacitor/filesystem';
// First get the full file path using Filesystem
const fileInfo = await Filesystem.getUri({
directory: Directory.Cache,
path: 'image_upload.png'
});
try {
// Then use the FileTransfer plugin to upload
const result = await FileTransfer.downloadFile({
url: 'https://example.com/upload_api',
path: fileInfo.uri,
chunkedMode: true,
headers: {
// Upload uses `multipart/form-data` by default.
// If you want to avoid that, you can set the 'Content-Type' header explicitly.
'Content-Type': 'application/octet-stream',
},
progress: false
});
// get server response and other info from result - see `UploadFileResult` interface
} catch(error) {
// handle error - see `FileTransferError` interface for what error information is returned
}
API
Note: Some of the input options come from
HttpOptions in
@capacitor/core, but the plugin does not use all parameters from
HttpOptions. The ones that are used are documented below.
For list of existing error codes, see Errors.
downloadFile(...)
downloadFile(options: DownloadFileOptions) => Promise<DownloadFileResult>
Perform an HTTP request to a server and download the file to the specified destination.
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<DownloadFileResult>
Since: 1.0.0
uploadFile(...)
uploadFile(options: UploadFileOptions) => Promise<UploadFileResult>
Perform an HTTP request to upload a file to a server
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<UploadFileResult>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('progress', ...)
addListener(eventName: "progress", listenerFunc: (progress: ProgressStatus) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Add a listener to file transfer (download or upload) progress events.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'progress'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all listeners for this plugin.
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
DownloadFileResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The path the file was downloaded to.
|1.0.0
blob
Blob
|The blob data of the downloaded file. This is only available on web.
|1.0.0
DownloadFileOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
url
string
|The URL to download the file from.
|1.0.0
path
string
|The full file path the downloaded file should be moved to. You may use a plugin like
@capacitor/filesystem to get a complete file path.
|1.0.0
progress
boolean
|If true, progress event will be dispatched on every chunk received. See addListener() for more information. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns. Default is
false.
|1.0.0
method
string
|The Http Request method to run. (Default is GET)
|1.0.0
params
|URL parameters to append to the request. This
HttpParams interface comes from
@capacitor/core.
|1.0.0
headers
|Http Request headers to send with the request. This
HttpHeaders interface comes from
@capacitor/core.
|1.0.0
readTimeout
number
|How long to wait to read additional data in milliseconds. Resets each time new data is received. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). Not supported on web.
|1.0.0
connectTimeout
number
|How long to wait for the initial connection in milliseconds. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). In iOS, there's no real distinction between
connectTimeoutand
readTimeout. Plugin tries to use
connectTimeout, if not uses
readTimeout, if not uses default
|1.0.0
disableRedirects
boolean
|Sets whether automatic HTTP redirects should be disabled
|1.0.0
shouldEncodeUrlParams
boolean
|Use this option if you need to keep the URL unencoded in certain cases (already encoded, azure/firebase testing, etc.). The default is
true. Not supported on web.
|1.0.0
HttpParams
HttpHeaders
UploadFileResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
bytesSent
number
|Total number of bytes uploaded
|1.0.0
responseCode
string
|HTTP response code for the upload
|1.0.0
response
string
|HTTP response body from the upload (when available)
|1.0.0
headers
{ [key: string]: string; }
|HTTP headers from the upload response (when available)
|1.0.0
UploadFileOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
url
string
|The URL to upload the file to.
|1.0.0
path
string
|Full file path of the file to upload. You may use a plugin like
@capacitor/filesystem to get a complete file path.
|1.0.0
blob
Blob
|Blob data to upload. Will use this instead of path if provided. This is only available on web.
|1.0.0
chunkedMode
boolean
|Whether to upload data in a chunked streaming mode. Not supported on web. Note: The upload uses
Content-Type: multipart/form-data, when
chunkedMode is
true. Depending on your backend server, this can cause the upload to fail. If your server expects a raw stream (e.g.
application/octet-stream), you must explicitly set the
Content-Type header in
headers.
|1.0.0
mimeType
string
|Mime type of the data to upload. Only used if "Content-Type" header was not provided.
|1.0.0
fileKey
string
|Type of form element. The default is set to "file". Only used if "Content-Type" header was not provided.
|1.0.0
progress
boolean
|If true, progress event will be dispatched on every chunk received. See addListener() for more information. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns. Default is
false.
|1.0.0
method
string
|The Http Request method to run. (Default is POST)
|1.0.0
params
|URL parameters to append to the request. This
HttpParams interface comes from
@capacitor/core.
|1.0.0
headers
|Http Request headers to send with the request. This
HttpHeaders interface comes from
@capacitor/core.
|1.0.0
readTimeout
number
|How long to wait to read additional data in milliseconds. Resets each time new data is received. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). Not supported on web.
|1.0.0
connectTimeout
number
|How long to wait for the initial connection in milliseconds. Default is 60,000 milliseconds (1 minute). Not supported on web. In iOS, there's no real distinction between
connectTimeoutand
readTimeout. Plugin tries to use
connectTimeout, if not uses
readTimeout, if not uses default
|1.0.0
disableRedirects
boolean
|Sets whether automatic HTTP redirects should be disabled. Not supported on web.
|1.0.0
shouldEncodeUrlParams
boolean
|Use this option if you need to keep the URL unencoded in certain cases (already encoded, azure/firebase testing, etc.). The default is
true. Not supported on web.
|1.0.0
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
ProgressStatus
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
type
'download' | 'upload'
|The type of transfer operation (download or upload).
|1.0.0
url
string
|The url of the file associated with the transfer (download or upload).
|1.0.0
bytes
number
|The number of bytes transferred so far.
|1.0.0
contentLength
number
|The total number of bytes associated with the file transfer.
|1.0.0
lengthComputable
boolean
|Whether or not the contentLength value is relevant. In some situations, the total number of bytes may not be possible to determine.
|1.0.0
Errors
The plugin returns the following errors with specific codes on iOS, Android, and Web:
|Error code
|Platform(s)
|Description
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0004
|Android, iOS
|The method's input parameters aren't valid.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0005
|Android, iOS
|Invalid server URL was provided or URL is empty.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0006
|Android, iOS
|Unable to perform operation, user denied permission request.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0007
|Android, iOS
|Operation failed because file does not exist.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0008
|Android, iOS, Web
|Failed to connect to server.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0009
|Android, iOS
|The server responded with HTTP 304 – Not Modified. If you want to avoid this, check your headers related to HTTP caching.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0010
|Android, iOS
|The server responded with an HTTP error status code.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0011
|Android, iOS, Web
|The operation failed with an error (generic error).
When handling errors in your application, you can check the error code to determine the specific issue. The error object typically contains additional information such as:
code: The error code (as shown in the table above)
message: A human-readable description of the error
source: The source of the transfer (file path or URL)
target: The target of the transfer (file path or URL)
httpStatus: The HTTP status code (for HTTP errors)
body: The response body (for HTTP errors)
headers: The response headers (for HTTP errors)