Capacitor iOS Documentation

Capacitor features a native iOS runtime that enables developers to communicate between JavaScript and Native Swift or Objective-C code.

Capacitor iOS apps are configured and managed with Xcode and CocoaPods.

iOS Support

iOS 13+ is supported. Xcode 14.1+ is required (see Environment Setup). Capacitor uses WKWebView, not the deprecated UIWebView.

Adding the iOS Platform

First, install the @capacitor/ios package.

npm install @capacitor/ios

Then, add the iOS platform.

npx cap add ios

Opening the iOS Project

To open the project in Xcode, run:

npx cap open ios

Alternatively, you can open Xcode manually by running:

open ios/App/App.xcworkspace

Running Your App

You can either run your app on the command-line or with Xcode.

Running on the Command-Line

To run the project on a device or simulator, run:

npx cap run ios

The command will prompt you to select a target. Learn more about run.

Running in Xcode

In Xcode, first select the device or simulator and then click the play button to run your app.

Running your app

Troubleshooting

If you encountered any issues while getting started, you can consult the iOS Troubleshooting Guide. Feel free to open a discussion if you need help.

Next steps

You are now ready to continue developing and building your app. Use the various APIs available, Capacitor or Cordova plugins, or custom native code to build out the rest of your app.

Further Reading

Follow these guides for more information on each topic:

Configuring and setting permissions for iOS

Building Native Plugins for iOS

