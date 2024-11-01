@capacitor/barcode-scanner
Capacitor plugin using Outsystems Barcode libs
Install
npm install @capacitor/barcode-scanner@latest-7
npx cap sync
Android
The barcode scanner plugin requires a minimum Android SDK target of 26. This is higher than the default that comes with your Capacitor application. You can update this value in your
android/variables.gradle file.
ext {
minSdkVersion = 26
}
Note: Android with
ZXING scanning library supports all formats, while
MLKIT supports all except
MAXICODE,
RSS_14,
RSS_EXPANDED and
UPC_EAN_EXTENSION - using one of these in
hint will default to scanning any format.
iOS
The barcode scanner uses the camera on the device. Ensure you configure the Privacy - Camera Usage Description in your Info.plist file so that your application can access the device's camera.
Note: iOS supports all formats except
MAXICODE and
UPC_EAN_EXTENSION - using them in
hint will default to scanning any format. Also, Apple Vision does not distinguish between
UPC_A and
EAN_13, so specifying one of these in
hint will allow to scan both.
API
Interface defining the contract for a plugin capable of scanning barcodes. Requires implementation of the scanBarcode method, which initiates a barcode scan with given options.
scanBarcode(...)
scanBarcode(options: CapacitorBarcodeScannerOptions) => Promise<CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanResult>
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanResult>
Type Aliases
CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanResult
Defines the structure of the result returned from a barcode scan.
{ ScanResult: string; format: CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHint; }
CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHint
Extends supported formats from Html5Qrcode with a special 'ALL' option, indicating support for all barcode types. Type definition combining Html5QrcodeSupportedFormats and OSBarcodeTypeHintALLOption to represent the hint for the type of barcode to be scanned.
Html5QrcodeSupportedFormats | CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHintALLOption
CapacitorBarcodeScannerOptions
Defines the options for configuring a barcode scan.
{ hint: CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHint; scanInstructions?: string; scanButton?: boolean; scanText?: string; cameraDirection?: CapacitorBarcodeScannerCameraDirection; scanOrientation?: CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanOrientation; android?: { scanningLibrary?: CapacitorBarcodeScannerAndroidScanningLibrary; }; web?: { showCameraSelection?: boolean; scannerFPS?: number; }; }
Enums
Html5QrcodeSupportedFormats
|Members
|Value
QR_CODE
0
AZTEC
1
CODABAR
2
CODE_39
3
CODE_93
4
CODE_128
5
DATA_MATRIX
6
MAXICODE
7
ITF
8
EAN_13
9
EAN_8
10
PDF_417
11
RSS_14
12
RSS_EXPANDED
13
UPC_A
14
UPC_E
15
UPC_EAN_EXTENSION
16
CapacitorBarcodeScannerTypeHintALLOption
|Members
|Value
ALL
17
CapacitorBarcodeScannerCameraDirection
|Members
|Value
BACK
1
FRONT
2
CapacitorBarcodeScannerScanOrientation
|Members
|Value
PORTRAIT
1
LANDSCAPE
2
ADAPTIVE
3
CapacitorBarcodeScannerAndroidScanningLibrary
|Members
|Value
ZXING
'zxing'
MLKIT
'mlkit'