Capacitor plugin using Outsystems Barcode libs

npm install @capacitor/barcode-scanner@latest-7

npx cap sync



The barcode scanner plugin requires a minimum Android SDK target of 26. This is higher than the default that comes with your Capacitor application. You can update this value in your android/variables.gradle file.

ext {

minSdkVersion = 26

}



Note: Android with ZXING scanning library supports all formats, while MLKIT supports all except MAXICODE , RSS_14 , RSS_EXPANDED and UPC_EAN_EXTENSION - using one of these in hint will default to scanning any format.

The barcode scanner uses the camera on the device. Ensure you configure the Privacy - Camera Usage Description in your Info.plist file so that your application can access the device's camera.

Note: iOS supports all formats except MAXICODE and UPC_EAN_EXTENSION - using them in hint will default to scanning any format. Also, Apple Vision does not distinguish between UPC_A and EAN_13 , so specifying one of these in hint will allow to scan both.