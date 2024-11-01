Skip to main content
Version: v7

@capacitor/text-zoom

The Text Zoom API provides the ability to change Web View text size for visual accessibility.

Note: text-zoom plugin won't work on iPads unless preferredContentMode configuration is set to mobile in your Capacitor configuration file.

{
  "ios": {
    "preferredContentMode": "mobile"
  }
}

Install

npm install @capacitor/text-zoom@latest-7
npx cap sync

API

get()

get() => Promise<GetResult>

Get the current zoom level.

Zoom levels are represented as a decimal (e.g. 1.2 is 120%).

Returns: 

Promise<GetResult>

Since: 1.0.0

getPreferred()

getPreferred() => Promise<GetPreferredResult>

Get the preferred zoom level.

Zoom levels are represented as a decimal (e.g. 1.2 is 120%).

Returns: 

Promise<GetPreferredResult>

Since: 1.0.0

set(...)

set(options: SetOptions) => Promise<void>

Set the current zoom level.

Zoom levels are represented as a decimal (e.g. 1.2 is 120%).

ParamType
options
SetOptions

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

GetResult

PropTypeDescriptionSince
valuenumberThe current zoom level (represented as a decimal).1.0.0

GetPreferredResult

PropTypeDescriptionSince
valuenumberThe preferred zoom level (represented as a decimal).1.0.0

SetOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
valuenumberThe new zoom level (represented as a decimal).1.0.0

