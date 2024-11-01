Skip to main content
Version: v7

@capacitor/file-viewer

The FileViewer API provides mechanisms for opening files and previewing media. Not available on web.

The media preview methods are currently only supported on iOS. It uses a built-in player.

Install

npm install @capacitor/file-viewer@latest-7
npx cap sync

Example

import { FileViewer } from "@capacitor/file-viewer";

// can use a plugin like @capacitor/filesystem to get the full path to the file
const openDocument = async () => {
  await FileViewer.openDocumentFromLocalPath({
    path: "path/to/file.pdf"
  });
};

// ios-specific
const previewMedia = async () => {
  await FileViewer.previewMediaContentFromUrl({
    path: "https://url_hosting_media/file.mp4"
  });
}

API

For list of existing error codes, see Errors.

File Viewer API

Only available in Native Android and iOS; not available for Web / PWAs.

openDocumentFromLocalPath(...)

openDocumentFromLocalPath(options: OpenFromLocalPathOptions) => Promise<void>

Open a file stored in the local file system

ParamType
options
OpenFromLocalPathOptions

Since: 1.0.0

openDocumentFromResources(...)

openDocumentFromResources(options: OpenFromResourcesOptions) => Promise<void>

Open an app resource file

ParamType
options
OpenFromResourcesOptions

Since: 1.0.0

openDocumentFromUrl(...)

openDocumentFromUrl(options: OpenFromUrlOptions) => Promise<void>

Open a file from a remote url

ParamType
options
OpenFromUrlOptions

Since: 1.0.0

previewMediaContentFromLocalPath(...)

previewMediaContentFromLocalPath(options: PreviewMediaFromLocalPathOptions) => Promise<void>

Preview a media file (namely, video) stored in the local file system. Only implemented in iOS. Android defaults to openDocumentFromLocalPath.

ParamType
options
OpenFromLocalPathOptions

Since: 1.0.0

previewMediaContentFromResources(...)

previewMediaContentFromResources(options: PreviewMediaFromResourcesOptions) => Promise<void>

Preview a media file (namely, video) from the app's resources. Only implemented in iOS. Android defaults to openDocumentFromResources.

ParamType
options
OpenFromResourcesOptions

Since: 1.0.0

previewMediaContentFromUrl(...)

previewMediaContentFromUrl(options: PreviewMediaFromUrlOptions) => Promise<void>

Preview a media file (namely, video) from a remote url. Only implemented in iOS. Android defaults to openDocumentFromUrl.

ParamType
options
OpenFromUrlOptions

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

OpenFromLocalPathOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
pathstringThe full absolute path to the file to open1.0.0

OpenFromResourcesOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
pathstringThe relative path to the resource file to open1.0.0

OpenFromUrlOptions

PropTypeDescriptionSince
urlstringThe remote url pointing to the file to open1.0.0

Type Aliases

PreviewMediaFromLocalPathOptions

OpenFromLocalPathOptions

PreviewMediaFromResourcesOptions

OpenFromResourcesOptions

PreviewMediaFromUrlOptions

OpenFromUrlOptions

Errors

The plugin returns the following errors with specific codes on native Android and iOS:

Error codePlatform(s)Message
OS-PLUG-FLVW-0004Android, iOSThe file you are trying to open does not exist.
OS-PLUG-FLVW-0005Android, iOSThe URL you are trying to open is malformed.
OS-PLUG-FLVW-0006Android, iOSPath of the file to open is either null or empty.
OS-PLUG-FLVW-0007Android, iOSURL to open is either null or empty.
OS-PLUG-FLVW-0008Android, iOSCould not open the file.
OS-PLUG-FLVW-0009Android, iOSInvalid parameters.
OS-PLUG-FLVW-0010AndroidThere is no app to open this file.
OS-PLUG-FLVW-0011iOSCordova / Capacitor bridge isn’t initialized.
OS-PLUG-FLVW-0012iOSThe download failed.
OS-PLUG-FLVW-0013iOSThe file has no extension.

