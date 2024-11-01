Version: v7

@capacitor/motion

The Motion API tracks accelerometer and device orientation (compass heading, etc.)

npm install @capacitor/motion@latest-7

npx cap sync



This plugin is currently implemented using Web APIs. Most browsers require permission before using this API. To request permission, prompt the user for permission on any user-initiated action (such as a button click):

import { PluginListenerHandle } from '@capacitor/core' ;

import { Motion } from '@capacitor/motion' ;





let accelHandler : PluginListenerHandle ;



myButton . addEventListener ( 'click' , async ( ) => {

try {

await DeviceMotionEvent . requestPermission ( ) ;

} catch ( e ) {



return ;

}





accelHandler = await Motion . addListener ( 'accel' , event => {

console . log ( 'Device motion event:' , event ) ;

} ) ;

} ) ;





const stopAcceleration = ( ) => {

if ( accelHandler ) {

accelHandler . remove ( ) ;

}

} ;





const removeListeners = ( ) => {

Motion . removeAllListeners ( ) ;

} ;



See the DeviceMotionEvent API to understand the data supplied in the 'accel' event.