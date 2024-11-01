@capacitor/browser
The Browser API provides the ability to open an in-app browser and subscribe to browser events.
On iOS, this uses
SFSafariViewController and is compliant with leading OAuth service in-app-browser requirements.
Install
npm install @capacitor/browser@latest-7
npx cap sync
Android
Variables
This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's
variables.gradle file):
androidxBrowserVersion: version of
androidx.browser:browser(default:
1.8.0)
Example
import { Browser } from '@capacitor/browser';
const openCapacitorSite = async () => {
await Browser.open({ url: 'http://capacitorjs.com/' });
};
API
open(...)
open(options: OpenOptions) => Promise<void>
Open a page with the specified options.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
close()
close() => Promise<void>
Web & iOS only: Close an open browser window.
No-op on other platforms.
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('browserFinished', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'browserFinished', listenerFunc: () => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Android & iOS only: Listen for the browser finished event. It fires when the Browser is closed by the user.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'browserFinished'
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('browserPageLoaded', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'browserPageLoaded', listenerFunc: () => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Android & iOS only: Listen for the page loaded event. It's only fired when the URL passed to open method finish loading. It is not invoked for any subsequent page loads.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'browserPageLoaded'
listenerFunc
() => void
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all native listeners for this plugin.
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
OpenOptions
Represents the options passed to
open.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
url
string
|The URL to which the browser is opened.
|1.0.0
windowName
string
|Web only: Optional target for browser open. Follows the
target property for window.open. Defaults to _blank. Ignored on other platforms.
|1.0.0
toolbarColor
string
|A hex color to which the toolbar color is set.
|1.0.0
presentationStyle
'fullscreen' | 'popover'
|iOS only: The presentation style of the browser. Defaults to fullscreen. Ignored on other platforms.
|1.0.0
width
number
|iOS only: The width the browser when using presentationStyle 'popover' on iPads. Ignored on other platforms.
|4.0.0
height
number
|iOS only: The height the browser when using presentationStyle 'popover' on iPads. Ignored on other platforms.
|4.0.0
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>