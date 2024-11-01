@capacitor/splash-screen
The Splash Screen API provides methods for showing or hiding a Splash image.
Install
npm install @capacitor/splash-screen@latest-7
npx cap sync
Android 12 Splash Screen API
This only affects the launch splash screen and is not used when utilizing the programmatic
show() method.
Capacitor 4 uses the Android 12 Splash Screen API and the
androidx.core:core-splashscreen compatibility library to make it work on Android 11 and below.
The compatibility library can be disabled by changing the parent of
AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch from
Theme.SplashScreen to
AppTheme.NoActionBar in
android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml.
The Android 12 Splash Screen API can't be disabled on Android 12+ as it's part of the Android OS.
<style name="AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch" parent="AppTheme.NoActionBar">
<item name="android:background">@drawable/splash</item>
</style>
NOTE: On Android 12 and Android 12L devices the Splash Screen image is not showing when launched from third party launchers such as Nova Launcher, MIUI, Realme Launcher, OPPO Launcher, etc., from app info in Settings App, or from IDEs such as Android Studio. Google Issue Tracker Google Issue Tracker Google have fixed those problems on Android 13 but they won't be backport the fixes to Android 12 and Android 12L. Launcher related issues might get fixed by a launcher update. If you still find issues related to the Splash Screen on Android 13, please, report them to Google.
Example
import { SplashScreen } from '@capacitor/splash-screen';
// Hide the splash (you should do this on app launch)
await SplashScreen.hide();
// Show the splash for an indefinite amount of time:
await SplashScreen.show({
autoHide: false,
});
// Show the splash for two seconds and then automatically hide it:
await SplashScreen.show({
showDuration: 2000,
autoHide: true,
});
Hiding the Splash Screen
By default, the Splash Screen is set to automatically hide after 500 ms.
If you want to be sure the splash screen never disappears before your app is ready, set
launchAutoHide to
false; the splash screen will then stay visible until manually hidden. For the best user experience, your app should call
hide() as soon as possible.
If, instead, you want to show the splash screen for a fixed amount of time, set
launchShowDuration in your Capacitor configuration file.
Background Color
In certain conditions, especially if the splash screen does not fully cover the device screen, it might happen that the app screen is visible around the corners (due to transparency). Instead of showing a transparent color, you can set a
backgroundColor to cover those areas.
Possible values for
backgroundColor are either
#RRGGBB or
#RRGGBBAA.
Spinner
If you want to show a spinner on top of the splash screen, set
showSpinner to
true in your Capacitor configuration file.
You can customize the appearance of the spinner with the following configuration.
For Android,
androidSpinnerStyle has the following options:
horizontal
small
large(default)
inverse
smallInverse
largeInverse
For iOS,
iosSpinnerStyle has the following options:
large(default)
small
To set the color of the spinner use
spinnerColor, values are either
#RRGGBB or
#RRGGBBAA.
Configuration
These config values are available:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
launchShowDuration
number
|How long to show the launch splash screen when autoHide is enabled (in ms)
500
|1.0.0
launchAutoHide
boolean
|Whether to auto hide the splash after launchShowDuration.
true
|1.0.0
launchFadeOutDuration
number
|Duration for the fade out animation of the launch splash screen (in ms) Only available for Android, when using the Android 12 Splash Screen API.
200
|4.2.0
backgroundColor
string
|Color of the background of the Splash Screen in hex format, #RRGGBB or #RRGGBBAA. Doesn't work if
useDialog is true or on launch when using the Android 12 API.
|1.0.0
androidSplashResourceName
string
|Name of the resource to be used as Splash Screen. Doesn't work on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android.
splash
|1.0.0
androidScaleType
'CENTER' | 'CENTER_CROP' | 'CENTER_INSIDE' | 'FIT_CENTER' | 'FIT_END' | 'FIT_START' | 'FIT_XY' | 'MATRIX'
|The ImageView.ScaleType used to scale the Splash Screen image. Doesn't work if
useDialog is true or on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android.
FIT_XY
|1.0.0
showSpinner
boolean
|Show a loading spinner on the Splash Screen. Doesn't work if
useDialog is true or on launch when using the Android 12 API.
|1.0.0
androidSpinnerStyle
'horizontal' | 'small' | 'large' | 'inverse' | 'smallInverse' | 'largeInverse'
|Style of the Android spinner. Doesn't work if
useDialog is true or on launch when using the Android 12 API.
large
|1.0.0
iosSpinnerStyle
'small' | 'large'
|Style of the iOS spinner. Doesn't work if
useDialog is true. Only available on iOS.
large
|1.0.0
spinnerColor
string
|Color of the spinner in hex format, #RRGGBB or #RRGGBBAA. Doesn't work if
useDialog is true or on launch when using the Android 12 API.
|1.0.0
splashFullScreen
boolean
|Hide the status bar on the Splash Screen. Doesn't work on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android.
|1.0.0
splashImmersive
boolean
|Hide the status bar and the software navigation buttons on the Splash Screen. Doesn't work on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android.
|1.0.0
layoutName
string
|If
useDialog is set to true, configure the Dialog layout. If
useDialog is not set or false, use a layout instead of the ImageView. Doesn't work on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android.
|1.1.0
useDialog
boolean
|Use a Dialog instead of an ImageView. If
layoutName is not configured, it will use a layout that uses the splash image as background. Doesn't work on launch when using the Android 12 API. Only available on Android.
|1.1.0
Examples
In
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"SplashScreen": {
"launchShowDuration": 3000,
"launchAutoHide": true,
"launchFadeOutDuration": 3000,
"backgroundColor": "#ffffffff",
"androidSplashResourceName": "splash",
"androidScaleType": "CENTER_CROP",
"showSpinner": true,
"androidSpinnerStyle": "large",
"iosSpinnerStyle": "small",
"spinnerColor": "#999999",
"splashFullScreen": true,
"splashImmersive": true,
"layoutName": "launch_screen",
"useDialog": true
}
}
}
In
capacitor.config.ts:
/// <reference types="@capacitor/splash-screen" />
import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
plugins: {
SplashScreen: {
launchShowDuration: 3000,
launchAutoHide: true,
launchFadeOutDuration: 3000,
backgroundColor: "#ffffffff",
androidSplashResourceName: "splash",
androidScaleType: "CENTER_CROP",
showSpinner: true,
androidSpinnerStyle: "large",
iosSpinnerStyle: "small",
spinnerColor: "#999999",
splashFullScreen: true,
splashImmersive: true,
layoutName: "launch_screen",
useDialog: true,
},
},
};
export default config;
Android
To use splash screen images named something other than
splash.png, set
androidSplashResourceName to the new resource name. Additionally, in
android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml, change the resource name in the following block:
<style name="AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch" parent="AppTheme.NoActionBar">
<item name="android:background">@drawable/NAME</item>
</style>
Variables
This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's
variables.gradle file):
coreSplashScreenVersionversion of
androidx.core:core-splashscreen(default:
1.0.1)
Example Guides
Adding Your Own Icons and Splash Screen Images ›
Creating a Dynamic/Adaptable Splash Screen for Capacitor (Android) ›
API
show(...)
show(options?: ShowOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Show the splash screen
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
hide(...)
hide(options?: HideOptions | undefined) => Promise<void>
Hide the splash screen
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
ShowOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
autoHide
boolean
|Whether to auto hide the splash after showDuration
|1.0.0
fadeInDuration
number
|How long (in ms) to fade in.
200
|1.0.0
fadeOutDuration
number
|How long (in ms) to fade out.
200
|1.0.0
showDuration
number
|How long to show the splash screen when autoHide is enabled (in ms)
3000
|1.0.0
HideOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
fadeOutDuration
number
|How long (in ms) to fade out. On Android, if using the Android 12 Splash Screen API, it's not being used. Use launchFadeOutDuration configuration option instead.
200
|1.0.0