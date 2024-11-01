@capacitor/push-notifications
The Push Notifications API provides access to native push notifications.
Install
npm install @capacitor/push-notifications@latest-7
npx cap sync
iOS
On iOS you must enable the Push Notifications capability. See Setting Capabilities for instructions on how to enable the capability.
After enabling the Push Notifications capability, add the following to your app's
AppDelegate.swift:
func application(_ application: UIApplication, didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken deviceToken: Data) {
NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: deviceToken)
}
func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError error: Error) {
NotificationCenter.default.post(name: .capacitorDidFailToRegisterForRemoteNotifications, object: error)
}
Android
The Push Notification API uses Firebase Cloud Messaging SDK for handling notifications. See Set up a Firebase Cloud Messaging client app on Android and follow the instructions for creating a Firebase project and registering your application. There is no need to add the Firebase SDK to your app or edit your app manifest - the Push Notifications provides that for you. All that is required is your Firebase project's
google-services.json file added to the module (app-level) directory of your app.
Android 13 requires a permission check in order to receive push notifications. You are required to call
checkPermissions() and
requestPermissions() accordingly, when targeting SDK 33.
From Android 15 onwards, users can install an app in the Private space. Users can lock their private space at any time, which means that push notifications are not shown until the user unlocks it.
It is not possible to detect if an app is installed in the private space. Therefore, if your app shows any critical notifications, inform your users to avoid installing the app in the private space.
For more information about the behavior changes of your app related to the private space, refer to Android documentation.
Variables
This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's
variables.gradle file):
firebaseMessagingVersionversion of
com.google.firebase:firebase-messaging(default:
24.1.0)
Push Notifications icon
On Android, the Push Notifications icon with the appropriate name should be added to the
AndroidManifest.xml file:
<meta-data android:name="com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_icon" android:resource="@mipmap/push_icon_name" />
If no icon is specified Android will use the application icon, but push icon should be white pixels on a transparent backdrop. As the application icon is not usually like that, it will show a white square or circle. So it's recommended to provide the separate icon for Push Notifications.
Android Studio has an icon generator you can use to create your Push Notifications icon.
Push Notification channel
From Android 8.0 (API level 26) and higher, notification channels are supported and recommended. The SDK will derive the
channelId for incoming push notifications in the following order:
- Firstly it will check if the incoming notification has a
channelIdset. When sending a push notification from either the FCM dashboard, or through their API, it's possible to specify a
channelId.
- Then it will check for a possible given value in the
AndroidManifest.xml. If you prefer to create and use your own default channel, set
default_notification_channel_idto the ID of your notification channel object as shown; FCM will use this value whenever incoming messages do not explicitly set a notification channel.
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.firebase.messaging.default_notification_channel_id"
android:value="@string/default_notification_channel_id" />
- Lastly it will use the fallback
channelIdthat the Firebase SDK provides for us. FCM provides a default notification channel with basic settings out of the box. This channel will be created by the Firebase SDK upon receiving the first push message.
Warning When using option 1 or 2, you are still required to create a notification channel in code with an ID that matches the one used the chosen option. You can use
createChannel(...)for this. If you don't do this, the SDK will fallback to option 3.
Push notifications appearance in foreground
You can configure the way the push notifications are displayed when the app is in foreground.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
presentationOptions
PresentationOption[]
|This is an array of strings you can combine. Possible values in the array are: -
badge: badge count on the app icon is updated (default value) -
sound: the device will ring/vibrate when the push notification is received -
alert: the push notification is displayed in a native dialog An empty array can be provided if none of the options are desired. badge is only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
Examples
In
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"PushNotifications": {
"presentationOptions": ["badge", "sound", "alert"]
}
}
}
In
capacitor.config.ts:
/// <reference types="@capacitor/push-notifications" />
import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
plugins: {
PushNotifications: {
presentationOptions: ["badge", "sound", "alert"],
},
},
};
export default config;
Silent Push Notifications / Data-only Notifications
iOS
This plugin does not support iOS Silent Push (Remote Notifications). We recommend using native code solutions for handling these types of notifications, see Pushing Background Updates to Your App.
Android
This plugin does support data-only notifications, but will NOT call
pushNotificationReceived if the app has been killed. To handle this scenario, you will need to create a service that extends
FirebaseMessagingService, see Handling FCM Messages.
Common Issues
On Android, there are various system and app states that can affect the delivery of push notifications:
- If the device has entered Doze mode, your application may have restricted capabilities. To increase the chance of your notification being received, consider using FCM high priority messages.
- There are differences in behavior between development and production. Try testing your app outside of being launched by Android Studio. Read more here.
Example
import { PushNotifications } from '@capacitor/push-notifications';
const addListeners = async () => {
await PushNotifications.addListener('registration', token => {
console.info('Registration token: ', token.value);
});
await PushNotifications.addListener('registrationError', err => {
console.error('Registration error: ', err.error);
});
await PushNotifications.addListener('pushNotificationReceived', notification => {
console.log('Push notification received: ', notification);
});
await PushNotifications.addListener('pushNotificationActionPerformed', notification => {
console.log('Push notification action performed', notification.actionId, notification.inputValue);
});
}
const registerNotifications = async () => {
let permStatus = await PushNotifications.checkPermissions();
if (permStatus.receive === 'prompt') {
permStatus = await PushNotifications.requestPermissions();
}
if (permStatus.receive !== 'granted') {
throw new Error('User denied permissions!');
}
await PushNotifications.register();
}
const getDeliveredNotifications = async () => {
const notificationList = await PushNotifications.getDeliveredNotifications();
console.log('delivered notifications', notificationList);
}
API
register()
unregister()
getDeliveredNotifications()
removeDeliveredNotifications(...)
removeAllDeliveredNotifications()
createChannel(...)
deleteChannel(...)
listChannels()
checkPermissions()
requestPermissions()
addListener('registration', ...)
addListener('registrationError', ...)
addListener('pushNotificationReceived', ...)
addListener('pushNotificationActionPerformed', ...)
removeAllListeners()
- Interfaces
- Type Aliases
register()
register() => Promise<void>
Register the app to receive push notifications.
This method will trigger the
'registration' event with the push token or
'registrationError' if there was a problem. It does not prompt the user for
notification permissions, use
requestPermissions() first.
Since: 1.0.0
unregister()
unregister() => Promise<void>
Unregister the app from push notifications.
This will delete a firebase token on Android, and unregister APNS on iOS.
Since: 5.0.0
getDeliveredNotifications()
getDeliveredNotifications() => Promise<DeliveredNotifications>
Get a list of notifications that are visible on the notifications screen.
Returns:
Promise<DeliveredNotifications>
Since: 1.0.0
removeDeliveredNotifications(...)
removeDeliveredNotifications(delivered: DeliveredNotifications) => Promise<void>
Remove the specified notifications from the notifications screen.
|Param
|Type
delivered
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllDeliveredNotifications()
removeAllDeliveredNotifications() => Promise<void>
Remove all the notifications from the notifications screen.
Since: 1.0.0
createChannel(...)
createChannel(channel: Channel) => Promise<void>
Create a notification channel.
Only available on Android O or newer (SDK 26+).
|Param
|Type
channel
Since: 1.0.0
deleteChannel(...)
deleteChannel(args: { id: string; }) => Promise<void>
Delete a notification channel.
Only available on Android O or newer (SDK 26+).
|Param
|Type
args
{ id: string; }
Since: 1.0.0
listChannels()
listChannels() => Promise<ListChannelsResult>
List the available notification channels.
Only available on Android O or newer (SDK 26+).
Returns:
Promise<ListChannelsResult>
Since: 1.0.0
checkPermissions()
checkPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>
Check permission to receive push notifications.
On Android 12 and below the status is always granted because you can always receive push notifications. If you need to check if the user allows to display notifications, use local-notifications plugin.
Returns:
Promise<PermissionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
requestPermissions()
requestPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>
Request permission to receive push notifications.
On Android 12 and below it doesn't prompt for permission because you can always receive push notifications.
On iOS, the first time you use the function, it will prompt the user for push notification permission and return granted or denied based on the user selection. On following calls it will get the current status of the permission without prompting again.
Returns:
Promise<PermissionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('registration', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'registration', listenerFunc: (token: Token) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Called when the push notification registration finishes without problems.
Provides the push notification token.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'registration'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('registrationError', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'registrationError', listenerFunc: (error: RegistrationError) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Called when the push notification registration finished with problems.
Provides an error with the registration problem.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'registrationError'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('pushNotificationReceived', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'pushNotificationReceived', listenerFunc: (notification: PushNotificationSchema) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Called when the device receives a push notification.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'pushNotificationReceived'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('pushNotificationActionPerformed', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'pushNotificationActionPerformed', listenerFunc: (notification: ActionPerformed) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Called when an action is performed on a push notification.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'pushNotificationActionPerformed'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all native listeners for this plugin.
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
DeliveredNotifications
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
notifications
PushNotificationSchema[]
|List of notifications that are visible on the notifications screen.
|1.0.0
PushNotificationSchema
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
title
string
|The notification title.
|1.0.0
subtitle
string
|The notification subtitle.
|1.0.0
body
string
|The main text payload for the notification.
|1.0.0
id
string
|The notification identifier.
|1.0.0
tag
string
|The notification tag. Only available on Android (from push notifications).
|4.0.0
badge
number
|The number to display for the app icon badge.
|1.0.0
notification
any
|It's not being returned.
|1.0.0
data
any
|Any additional data that was included in the push notification payload.
|1.0.0
click_action
string
|The action to be performed on the user opening the notification. Only available on Android.
|1.0.0
link
string
|Deep link from the notification. Only available on Android.
|1.0.0
group
string
|Set the group identifier for notification grouping. Only available on Android. Works like
threadIdentifier on iOS.
|1.0.0
groupSummary
boolean
|Designate this notification as the summary for an associated
group. Only available on Android.
|1.0.0
Channel
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
id
string
|The channel identifier.
|1.0.0
name
string
|The human-friendly name of this channel (presented to the user).
|1.0.0
description
string
|The description of this channel (presented to the user).
|1.0.0
sound
string
|The sound that should be played for notifications posted to this channel. Notification channels with an importance of at least
3 should have a sound. The file name of a sound file should be specified relative to the android app
res/raw directory.
|1.0.0
importance
|The level of interruption for notifications posted to this channel.
|1.0.0
visibility
|The visibility of notifications posted to this channel. This setting is for whether notifications posted to this channel appear on the lockscreen or not, and if so, whether they appear in a redacted form.
|1.0.0
lights
boolean
|Whether notifications posted to this channel should display notification lights, on devices that support it.
|1.0.0
lightColor
string
|The light color for notifications posted to this channel. Only supported if lights are enabled on this channel and the device supports it. Supported color formats are
#RRGGBB and
#RRGGBBAA.
|1.0.0
vibration
boolean
|Whether notifications posted to this channel should vibrate.
|1.0.0
ListChannelsResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
channels
Channel[]
|List of all the Channels created by your app.
|1.0.0
PermissionStatus
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
receive
|Permission state of receiving notifications.
|1.0.0
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
Token
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
string
|On iOS it contains the APNS token. On Android it contains the FCM token.
|1.0.0
RegistrationError
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
error
string
|Error message describing the registration failure.
|4.0.0
ActionPerformed
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
actionId
string
|The action performed on the notification.
|1.0.0
inputValue
string
|Text entered on the notification action. Only available on iOS.
|1.0.0
notification
|The notification in which the action was performed.
|1.0.0
Type Aliases
Importance
The importance level. For more details, see the Android Developer Docs
1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
Visibility
The notification visibility. For more details, see the Android Developer Docs
-1 | 0 | 1
PermissionState
'prompt' | 'prompt-with-rationale' | 'granted' | 'denied'