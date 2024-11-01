Skip to main content
Version: v7

@capacitor/clipboard

The Clipboard API enables copy and pasting to/from the system clipboard.

Install

npm install @capacitor/clipboard@latest-7
npx cap sync

Example

import { Clipboard } from '@capacitor/clipboard';

const writeToClipboard = async () => {
  await Clipboard.write({
    string: "Hello World!"
  });
};

const checkClipboard = async () => {
  const { type, value } = await Clipboard.read();

  console.log(`Got ${type} from clipboard: ${value}`);
};

API

write(...)

write(options: WriteOptions) => Promise<void>

Write a value to the clipboard (the "copy" action)

ParamType
options
WriteOptions

Since: 1.0.0

read()

read() => Promise<ReadResult>

Read a value from the clipboard (the "paste" action)

Returns: 

Promise<ReadResult>

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

WriteOptions

Represents the data to be written to the clipboard.

PropTypeDescriptionSince
stringstringText value to copy.1.0.0
imagestringImage in Data URL format to copy.1.0.0
urlstringURL string to copy.1.0.0
labelstringUser visible label to accompany the copied data (Android Only).1.0.0

ReadResult

Represents the data read from the clipboard.

PropTypeDescriptionSince
valuestringData read from the clipboard.1.0.0
typestringType of data in the clipboard.1.0.0

