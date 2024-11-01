@capacitor/clipboard
The Clipboard API enables copy and pasting to/from the system clipboard.
Install
npm install @capacitor/clipboard@latest-7
npx cap sync
Example
import { Clipboard } from '@capacitor/clipboard';
const writeToClipboard = async () => {
await Clipboard.write({
string: "Hello World!"
});
};
const checkClipboard = async () => {
const { type, value } = await Clipboard.read();
console.log(`Got ${type} from clipboard: ${value}`);
};
API
write(...)
write(options: WriteOptions) => Promise<void>
Write a value to the clipboard (the "copy" action)
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
read()
read() => Promise<ReadResult>
Read a value from the clipboard (the "paste" action)
Returns:
Promise<ReadResult>
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
WriteOptions
Represents the data to be written to the clipboard.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
string
string
|Text value to copy.
|1.0.0
image
string
|Image in Data URL format to copy.
|1.0.0
url
string
|URL string to copy.
|1.0.0
label
string
|User visible label to accompany the copied data (Android Only).
|1.0.0
ReadResult
Represents the data read from the clipboard.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
string
|Data read from the clipboard.
|1.0.0
type
string
|Type of data in the clipboard.
|1.0.0