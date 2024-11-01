@capacitor/screen-orientation
The Screen Orientation API provides information and functionality related to the orientation of the screen.
Install
npm install @capacitor/screen-orientation@latest-7
npx cap sync
iOS
Locking the Screen Orientation only works for the Capacitor View Controller only, but not other View Controllers being presented (such as the one presented by Browser plugin).
For also lock presented View Controllers, this code can be added to the app's
AppDelegate.swift file:
func application(_ application: UIApplication, supportedInterfaceOrientationsFor window: UIWindow?) -> UIInterfaceOrientationMask {
return UIInterfaceOrientationMask(rawValue: (self.window!.rootViewController as! CAPBridgeViewController).supportedInterfaceOrientations.rawValue)
}
iPad Orientation Lock
By default, an iPad allows Multitasking and its orientation cannot be locked. If you need to lock orientation on an iPad set the option
Requires Full Screen to
YES by adding the following to
Info.plist:
<key>UIRequiresFullScreen</key>
<true/>
API
orientation()
orientation() => Promise<ScreenOrientationResult>
Returns the current screen orientation.
Returns:
Promise<ScreenOrientationResult>
Since: 4.0.0
lock(...)
lock(options: OrientationLockOptions) => Promise<void>
Locks the screen orientation.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 4.0.0
unlock()
unlock() => Promise<void>
Unlocks the screen's orientation.
Since: 4.0.0
addListener('screenOrientationChange', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'screenOrientationChange', listenerFunc: (orientation: ScreenOrientationResult) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Listens for screen orientation changes.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'screenOrientationChange'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 4.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Removes all listeners.
Since: 4.0.0
Interfaces
ScreenOrientationResult
|Prop
|Type
type
OrientationType
OrientationLockOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
orientation
|Note: Typescript v5.2+ users should import OrientationLockType from @capacitor/screen-orientation.
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
Type Aliases
OrientationLockType
'any' | 'natural' | 'landscape' | 'portrait' | 'portrait-primary' | 'portrait-secondary' | 'landscape-primary' | 'landscape-secondary'