Version: v7

Capacitor Plugin Hooks

Starting in Capacitor 6.1, the following events can be used in plugins to hook into Capacitor commands:

capacitor:copy:before

capacitor:copy:after

capacitor:update:before

capacitor:update:after

capacitor:sync:before

capacitor:sync:after

To use them add the event name and the code you want to run in the scripts section of your plugin's package.json .

Example that just echo the command and the platform where it ran:

"scripts" : {

"capacitor:copy:before" : "echo copy before $CAPACITOR_PLATFORM_NAME" ,

"capacitor:copy:after" : "echo copy after $CAPACITOR_PLATFORM_NAME" ,

"capacitor:update:before" : "echo update before $CAPACITOR_PLATFORM_NAME" ,

"capacitor:update:after" : "echo update after $CAPACITOR_PLATFORM_NAME" ,

"capacitor:sync:before" : "echo sync before $CAPACITOR_PLATFORM_NAME" ,

"capacitor:sync:after" : "echo sync after $CAPACITOR_PLATFORM_NAME"

}

