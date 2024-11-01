@capacitor/local-notifications
The Local Notifications API provides a way to schedule device notifications locally (i.e. without a server sending push notifications).
Install
npm install @capacitor/local-notifications@latest-7
npx cap sync
Android
Android 13 requires a permission check in order to send notifications. You are required to call
checkPermissions() and
requestPermissions() accordingly.
On Android 12 and older it won't show a prompt and will just return as granted.
Starting on Android 12, scheduled notifications won't be exact unless this permission is added to your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.SCHEDULE_EXACT_ALARM" />
Note that even if the permission is present, users can still disable exact notifications from the app settings. Use
checkExactNotificationSetting() to check the the value of the setting. If a user disables this setting, the app will restart and any notification scheduled with an exact alarm will be deleted. If your application depends on exact alarms, be sure to check this setting on app launch (for example, in
App.appStateChange) in order to provide fallbacks or alternative behavior.
On Android 14, there is a new permission called
USE_EXACT_ALARM. Use this permission to use exact alarms without needing to request permission from the user. This should only be used if the use of exact alarms is central to your app's functionality. Read more about the implications of using this permission here.
From Android 15 onwards, users can install an app in the Private space. Users can lock their private space at any time, which means that push notifications are not shown until the user unlocks it.
It is not possible to detect if an app is installed in the private space. Therefore, if your app shows any critical notifications, inform your users to avoid installing the app in the private space.
For more information about the behavior changes of your app related to the private space, refer to Android documentation.
Configuration
On Android, the Local Notifications can be configured with the following options:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
smallIcon
string
|Set the default status bar icon for notifications. Icons should be placed in your app's
res/drawable folder. The value for this option should be the drawable resource ID, which is the filename without an extension. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
iconColor
string
|Set the default color of status bar icons for notifications. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
sound
string
|Set the default notification sound for notifications. On Android 26+ it sets the default channel sound and can't be changed unless the app is uninstalled. If the audio file is not found, it will result in the default system sound being played on Android 21-25 and no sound on Android 26+. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
Examples
In
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"LocalNotifications": {
"smallIcon": "ic_stat_icon_config_sample",
"iconColor": "#488AFF",
"sound": "beep.wav"
}
}
}
In
capacitor.config.ts:
/// <reference types="@capacitor/local-notifications" />
import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
plugins: {
LocalNotifications: {
smallIcon: "ic_stat_icon_config_sample",
iconColor: "#488AFF",
sound: "beep.wav",
},
},
};
export default config;
Doze
If the device has entered Doze mode, your application may have restricted capabilities. If you need your notification to fire even during Doze, schedule your notification by using
allowWhileIdle: true. Make use of
allowWhileIdle judiciously, as these notifications can only fire once per 9 minutes, per app.
API
schedule(...)
getPending()
registerActionTypes(...)
cancel(...)
areEnabled()
getDeliveredNotifications()
removeDeliveredNotifications(...)
removeAllDeliveredNotifications()
createChannel(...)
deleteChannel(...)
listChannels()
checkPermissions()
requestPermissions()
changeExactNotificationSetting()
checkExactNotificationSetting()
addListener('localNotificationReceived', ...)
addListener('localNotificationActionPerformed', ...)
removeAllListeners()
- Interfaces
- Type Aliases
- Enums
schedule(...)
schedule(options: ScheduleOptions) => Promise<ScheduleResult>
Schedule one or more local notifications.
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<ScheduleResult>
Since: 1.0.0
getPending()
getPending() => Promise<PendingResult>
Get a list of pending notifications.
Returns:
Promise<PendingResult>
Since: 1.0.0
registerActionTypes(...)
registerActionTypes(options: RegisterActionTypesOptions) => Promise<void>
Register actions to take when notifications are displayed.
Only available for iOS and Android.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
cancel(...)
cancel(options: CancelOptions) => Promise<void>
Cancel pending notifications.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
areEnabled()
areEnabled() => Promise<EnabledResult>
Check if notifications are enabled or not.
Returns:
Promise<EnabledResult>
Since: 1.0.0
getDeliveredNotifications()
getDeliveredNotifications() => Promise<DeliveredNotifications>
Get a list of notifications that are visible on the notifications screen.
Returns:
Promise<DeliveredNotifications>
Since: 4.0.0
removeDeliveredNotifications(...)
removeDeliveredNotifications(delivered: DeliveredNotifications) => Promise<void>
Remove the specified notifications from the notifications screen.
|Param
|Type
delivered
Since: 4.0.0
removeAllDeliveredNotifications()
removeAllDeliveredNotifications() => Promise<void>
Remove all the notifications from the notifications screen.
Since: 4.0.0
createChannel(...)
createChannel(channel: Channel) => Promise<void>
Create a notification channel.
Only available for Android.
|Param
|Type
channel
Since: 1.0.0
deleteChannel(...)
deleteChannel(args: { id: string; }) => Promise<void>
Delete a notification channel.
Only available for Android.
|Param
|Type
args
{ id: string; }
Since: 1.0.0
listChannels()
listChannels() => Promise<ListChannelsResult>
Get a list of notification channels.
Only available for Android.
Returns:
Promise<ListChannelsResult>
Since: 1.0.0
checkPermissions()
checkPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>
Check permission to display local notifications.
Returns:
Promise<PermissionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
requestPermissions()
requestPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>
Request permission to display local notifications.
Returns:
Promise<PermissionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
changeExactNotificationSetting()
changeExactNotificationSetting() => Promise<SettingsPermissionStatus>
Direct user to the application settings screen to configure exact alarms.
In the event that a user changes the settings from granted to denied, the application will restart and any notification scheduled with an exact alarm will be deleted.
On Android < 12, the user will NOT be directed to the application settings screen, instead this function will
return
granted.
Only available on Android.
Returns:
Promise<SettingsPermissionStatus>
Since: 6.0.0
checkExactNotificationSetting()
checkExactNotificationSetting() => Promise<SettingsPermissionStatus>
Check application setting for using exact alarms.
Only available on Android.
Returns:
Promise<SettingsPermissionStatus>
Since: 6.0.0
addListener('localNotificationReceived', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'localNotificationReceived', listenerFunc: (notification: LocalNotificationSchema) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Listen for when notifications are displayed.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'localNotificationReceived'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('localNotificationActionPerformed', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'localNotificationActionPerformed', listenerFunc: (notificationAction: ActionPerformed) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Listen for when an action is performed on a notification.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'localNotificationActionPerformed'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all listeners for this plugin.
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
ScheduleResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
notifications
LocalNotificationDescriptor[]
|The list of scheduled notifications.
|1.0.0
LocalNotificationDescriptor
The object that describes a local notification.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
id
number
|The notification identifier.
|1.0.0
ScheduleOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
notifications
LocalNotificationSchema[]
|The list of notifications to schedule.
|1.0.0
LocalNotificationSchema
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
title
string
|The title of the notification.
|1.0.0
body
string
|The body of the notification, shown below the title.
|1.0.0
largeBody
string
|Sets a multiline text block for display in a big text notification style.
|1.0.0
summaryText
string
|Used to set the summary text detail in inbox and big text notification styles. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
id
number
|The notification identifier. On Android it's a 32-bit int. So the value should be between -2147483648 and 2147483647 inclusive.
|1.0.0
schedule
|Schedule this notification for a later time.
|1.0.0
sound
string
|Name of the audio file to play when this notification is displayed. Include the file extension with the filename. On iOS, the file should be in the app bundle. On Android, the file should be in res/raw folder. Recommended format is
.wav because is supported by both iOS and Android. Only available for iOS and Android < 26. For Android 26+ use channelId of a channel configured with the desired sound. If the sound file is not found, (i.e. empty string or wrong name) the default system notification sound will be used. If not provided, it will produce the default sound on Android and no sound on iOS.
|1.0.0
smallIcon
string
|Set a custom status bar icon. If set, this overrides the
smallIcon option from Capacitor configuration. Icons should be placed in your app's
res/drawable folder. The value for this option should be the drawable resource ID, which is the filename without an extension. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
largeIcon
string
|Set a large icon for notifications. Icons should be placed in your app's
res/drawable folder. The value for this option should be the drawable resource ID, which is the filename without an extension. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
iconColor
string
|Set the color of the notification icon. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
attachments
Attachment[]
|Set attachments for this notification.
|1.0.0
actionTypeId
string
|Associate an action type with this notification.
|1.0.0
extra
any
|Set extra data to store within this notification.
|1.0.0
threadIdentifier
string
|Used to group multiple notifications. Sets
threadIdentifier on the
UNMutableNotificationContent. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
summaryArgument
string
|The string this notification adds to the category's summary format string. Sets
summaryArgument on the
UNMutableNotificationContent. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
group
string
|Used to group multiple notifications. Calls
setGroup() on
NotificationCompat.Builder with the provided value. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
groupSummary
boolean
|If true, this notification becomes the summary for a group of notifications. Calls
setGroupSummary() on
NotificationCompat.Builder with the provided value. Only available for Android when using
group.
|1.0.0
channelId
string
|Specifies the channel the notification should be delivered on. If channel with the given name does not exist then the notification will not fire. If not provided, it will use the default channel. Calls
setChannelId() on
NotificationCompat.Builder with the provided value. Only available for Android 26+.
|1.0.0
ongoing
boolean
|If true, the notification can't be swiped away. Calls
setOngoing() on
NotificationCompat.Builder with the provided value. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
autoCancel
boolean
|If true, the notification is canceled when the user clicks on it. Calls
setAutoCancel() on
NotificationCompat.Builder with the provided value. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
inboxList
string[]
|Sets a list of strings for display in an inbox style notification. Up to 5 strings are allowed. Only available for Android.
|1.0.0
silent
boolean
|If true, notification will not appear while app is in the foreground. Only available for iOS.
|5.0.0
Schedule
Represents a schedule for a notification.
Use either
at,
on, or
every to schedule notifications.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
at
|Schedule a notification at a specific date and time.
|1.0.0
repeats
boolean
|Repeat delivery of this notification at the date and time specified by
at. Only available for iOS and Android.
|1.0.0
allowWhileIdle
boolean
|Allow this notification to fire while in Doze Only available for Android 23+. Note that these notifications can only fire once per 9 minutes, per app.
|1.0.0
on
|Schedule a notification on particular interval(s). This is similar to scheduling cron jobs. Only available for iOS and Android.
|1.0.0
every
|Schedule a notification on a particular interval.
|1.0.0
count
number
|Limit the number times a notification is delivered by the interval specified by
every.
|1.0.0
Date
Enables basic storage and retrieval of dates and times.
|Method
|Signature
|Description
|toString
|() => string
|Returns a string representation of a date. The format of the string depends on the locale.
|toDateString
|() => string
|Returns a date as a string value.
|toTimeString
|() => string
|Returns a time as a string value.
|toLocaleString
|() => string
|Returns a value as a string value appropriate to the host environment's current locale.
|toLocaleDateString
|() => string
|Returns a date as a string value appropriate to the host environment's current locale.
|toLocaleTimeString
|() => string
|Returns a time as a string value appropriate to the host environment's current locale.
|valueOf
|() => number
|Returns the stored time value in milliseconds since midnight, January 1, 1970 UTC.
|getTime
|() => number
|Gets the time value in milliseconds.
|getFullYear
|() => number
|Gets the year, using local time.
|getUTCFullYear
|() => number
|Gets the year using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getMonth
|() => number
|Gets the month, using local time.
|getUTCMonth
|() => number
|Gets the month of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getDate
|() => number
|Gets the day-of-the-month, using local time.
|getUTCDate
|() => number
|Gets the day-of-the-month, using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getDay
|() => number
|Gets the day of the week, using local time.
|getUTCDay
|() => number
|Gets the day of the week using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getHours
|() => number
|Gets the hours in a date, using local time.
|getUTCHours
|() => number
|Gets the hours value in a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getMinutes
|() => number
|Gets the minutes of a Date object, using local time.
|getUTCMinutes
|() => number
|Gets the minutes of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getSeconds
|() => number
|Gets the seconds of a Date object, using local time.
|getUTCSeconds
|() => number
|Gets the seconds of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getMilliseconds
|() => number
|Gets the milliseconds of a Date, using local time.
|getUTCMilliseconds
|() => number
|Gets the milliseconds of a Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|getTimezoneOffset
|() => number
|Gets the difference in minutes between the time on the local computer and Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setTime
|(time: number) => number
|Sets the date and time value in the Date object.
|setMilliseconds
|(ms: number) => number
|Sets the milliseconds value in the Date object using local time.
|setUTCMilliseconds
|(ms: number) => number
|Sets the milliseconds value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setSeconds
|(sec: number, ms?: number | undefined) => number
|Sets the seconds value in the Date object using local time.
|setUTCSeconds
|(sec: number, ms?: number | undefined) => number
|Sets the seconds value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setMinutes
|(min: number, sec?: number | undefined, ms?: number | undefined) => number
|Sets the minutes value in the Date object using local time.
|setUTCMinutes
|(min: number, sec?: number | undefined, ms?: number | undefined) => number
|Sets the minutes value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setHours
|(hours: number, min?: number | undefined, sec?: number | undefined, ms?: number | undefined) => number
|Sets the hour value in the Date object using local time.
|setUTCHours
|(hours: number, min?: number | undefined, sec?: number | undefined, ms?: number | undefined) => number
|Sets the hours value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setDate
|(date: number) => number
|Sets the numeric day-of-the-month value of the Date object using local time.
|setUTCDate
|(date: number) => number
|Sets the numeric day of the month in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setMonth
|(month: number, date?: number | undefined) => number
|Sets the month value in the Date object using local time.
|setUTCMonth
|(month: number, date?: number | undefined) => number
|Sets the month value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|setFullYear
|(year: number, month?: number | undefined, date?: number | undefined) => number
|Sets the year of the Date object using local time.
|setUTCFullYear
|(year: number, month?: number | undefined, date?: number | undefined) => number
|Sets the year value in the Date object using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|toUTCString
|() => string
|Returns a date converted to a string using Universal Coordinated Time (UTC).
|toISOString
|() => string
|Returns a date as a string value in ISO format.
|toJSON
|(key?: any) => string
|Used by the JSON.stringify method to enable the transformation of an object's data for JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) serialization.
ScheduleOn
|Prop
|Type
year
number
month
number
day
number
weekday
hour
number
minute
number
second
number
Attachment
Represents a notification attachment.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
id
string
|The attachment identifier.
|1.0.0
url
string
|The URL to the attachment. Use the
res scheme to reference web assets, e.g.
res:///assets/img/icon.png. Also accepts
file URLs.
|1.0.0
options
|Attachment options.
|1.0.0
AttachmentOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsTypeHintKey
string
|Sets the
UNNotificationAttachmentOptionsTypeHintKey key in the hashable options of
UNNotificationAttachment. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailHiddenKey
string
|Sets the
UNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailHiddenKey key in the hashable options of
UNNotificationAttachment. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailClippingRectKey
string
|Sets the
UNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailClippingRectKey key in the hashable options of
UNNotificationAttachment. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
iosUNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailTimeKey
string
|Sets the
UNNotificationAttachmentOptionsThumbnailTimeKey key in the hashable options of
UNNotificationAttachment. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
PendingResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
notifications
PendingLocalNotificationSchema[]
|The list of pending notifications.
|1.0.0
PendingLocalNotificationSchema
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
title
string
|The title of the notification.
|1.0.0
body
string
|The body of the notification, shown below the title.
|1.0.0
id
number
|The notification identifier.
|1.0.0
schedule
|Schedule this notification for a later time.
|1.0.0
extra
any
|Set extra data to store within this notification.
|1.0.0
RegisterActionTypesOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
types
ActionType[]
|The list of action types to register.
|1.0.0
ActionType
A collection of actions.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
id
string
|The ID of the action type. Referenced in notifications by the
actionTypeId key.
|1.0.0
actions
Action[]
|The list of actions associated with this action type.
|1.0.0
iosHiddenPreviewsBodyPlaceholder
string
|Sets
hiddenPreviewsBodyPlaceholder of the
UNNotificationCategory. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
iosCustomDismissAction
boolean
|Sets
customDismissAction in the options of the
UNNotificationCategory. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
iosAllowInCarPlay
boolean
|Sets
allowInCarPlay in the options of the
UNNotificationCategory. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
iosHiddenPreviewsShowTitle
boolean
|Sets
hiddenPreviewsShowTitle in the options of the
UNNotificationCategory. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
iosHiddenPreviewsShowSubtitle
boolean
|Sets
hiddenPreviewsShowSubtitle in the options of the
UNNotificationCategory. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
Action
An action that can be taken when a notification is displayed.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
id
string
|The action identifier. Referenced in the
'actionPerformed' event as
actionId.
|1.0.0
title
string
|The title text to display for this action.
|1.0.0
requiresAuthentication
boolean
|Sets
authenticationRequired in the options of the
UNNotificationAction. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
foreground
boolean
|Sets
foreground in the options of the
UNNotificationAction. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
destructive
boolean
|Sets
destructive in the options of the
UNNotificationAction. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
input
boolean
|Use a
UNTextInputNotificationAction instead of a
UNNotificationAction. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
inputButtonTitle
string
|Sets
textInputButtonTitle on the
UNTextInputNotificationAction. Only available for iOS when
input is
true.
|1.0.0
inputPlaceholder
string
|Sets
textInputPlaceholder on the
UNTextInputNotificationAction. Only available for iOS when
input is
true.
|1.0.0
CancelOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
notifications
LocalNotificationDescriptor[]
|The list of notifications to cancel.
|1.0.0
EnabledResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
boolean
|Whether or not the device has local notifications enabled.
|1.0.0
DeliveredNotifications
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
notifications
DeliveredNotificationSchema[]
|List of notifications that are visible on the notifications screen.
|1.0.0
DeliveredNotificationSchema
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
id
number
|The notification identifier.
|4.0.0
tag
string
|The notification tag. Only available on Android.
|4.0.0
title
string
|The title of the notification.
|4.0.0
body
string
|The body of the notification, shown below the title.
|4.0.0
group
string
|The configured group of the notification. Only available for Android.
|4.0.0
groupSummary
boolean
|If this notification is the summary for a group of notifications. Only available for Android.
|4.0.0
data
any
|Any additional data that was included in the notification payload. Only available for Android.
|4.0.0
extra
any
|Extra data to store within this notification. Only available for iOS.
|4.0.0
attachments
Attachment[]
|The attachments for this notification. Only available for iOS.
|1.0.0
actionTypeId
string
|Action type ssociated with this notification. Only available for iOS.
|4.0.0
schedule
|Schedule used to fire this notification. Only available for iOS.
|4.0.0
sound
string
|Sound that was used when the notification was displayed. Only available for iOS.
|4.0.0
Channel
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
id
string
|The channel identifier.
|1.0.0
name
string
|The human-friendly name of this channel (presented to the user).
|1.0.0
description
string
|The description of this channel (presented to the user).
|1.0.0
sound
string
|The sound that should be played for notifications posted to this channel. Notification channels with an importance of at least
3 should have a sound. The file name of a sound file should be specified relative to the android app
res/raw directory. If the sound is not provided, or the sound file is not found no sound will be used.
|1.0.0
importance
|The level of interruption for notifications posted to this channel.
|1.0.0
visibility
|The visibility of notifications posted to this channel. This setting is for whether notifications posted to this channel appear on the lockscreen or not, and if so, whether they appear in a redacted form.
|1.0.0
lights
boolean
|Whether notifications posted to this channel should display notification lights, on devices that support it.
|1.0.0
lightColor
string
|The light color for notifications posted to this channel. Only supported if lights are enabled on this channel and the device supports it. Supported color formats are
#RRGGBB and
#RRGGBBAA.
|1.0.0
vibration
boolean
|Whether notifications posted to this channel should vibrate.
|1.0.0
ListChannelsResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
channels
Channel[]
|The list of notification channels.
|1.0.0
PermissionStatus
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
display
|Permission state of displaying notifications.
|1.0.0
SettingsPermissionStatus
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
exact_alarm
|Permission state of using exact alarms.
|6.0.0
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
ActionPerformed
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
actionId
string
|The identifier of the performed action.
|1.0.0
inputValue
string
|The value entered by the user on the notification. Only available on iOS for notifications with
input set to
true.
|1.0.0
notification
|The original notification schema.
|1.0.0
Type Aliases
ScheduleEvery
'year' | 'month' | 'two-weeks' | 'week' | 'day' | 'hour' | 'minute' | 'second'
Importance
The importance level. For more details, see the Android Developer Docs
1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
Visibility
The notification visibility. For more details, see the Android Developer Docs
-1 | 0 | 1
PermissionState
'prompt' | 'prompt-with-rationale' | 'granted' | 'denied'
Enums
Weekday
|Members
|Value
Sunday
1
Monday
2
Tuesday
3
Wednesday
4
Thursday
5
Friday
6
Saturday
7