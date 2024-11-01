@capacitor/privacy-screen
The Privacy Screen plugin provides functionality to prevent sensitive information from being visible in app switchers and when leaving an app.
Note: This plugin is supported on Android and iOS platforms only. It is not available for web platforms.
Install
npm install @capacitor/privacy-screen@latest-7
npx cap sync
Platform Notes
Android
FLAG_SECURE Behavior
When the privacy screen is enabled, the plugin automatically applies Android's
FLAG_SECURE flag to the window. This provides comprehensive content protection:
- Screenshot Prevention: Prevents users from taking screenshots or screen recordings of your app
- App Switcher/Recent Apps: When the app appears in the recent apps view, FLAG_SECURE causes the system to show either a black screen or the last frame captured before FLAG_SECURE was applied (typically blank)
- Non-Secure Display Protection: Prevents the window content from appearing on non-secure displays such as TVs, projectors, or screen mirroring to untrusted devices
- Live View Protection: In cases where FLAG_SECURE doesn't fully protect content (such as with gesture navigation or live view fragments that can persist for minutes), the plugin displays a temporary privacy screen overlay. This overlay can be configured via
dimBackground(shows a dim overlay) or shows the splash screen by default.
Navigation Method Differences
The privacy screen behavior varies depending on how the user navigates away from the app:
- Recent Apps Button/Gesture: The privacy dialog displays as configured when viewing the app switcher
- Home Button: FLAG_SECURE ensures content protection in the app switcher snapshot
- Activity Background Events: Controlled separately via
privacyModeOnActivityHiddenfor scenarios like biometric prompts
Usage
Basic Usage
import { PrivacyScreen } from '@capacitor/privacy-screen';
// Enable privacy screen with default settings
await PrivacyScreen.enable();
// Enable with platform-specific configuration
await PrivacyScreen.enable({
android: {
dimBackground: true,
privacyModeOnActivityHidden: 'splash'
},
ios: {
blurEffect: 'dark'
}
});
// Disable privacy screen
await PrivacyScreen.disable();
// Check if privacy screen is enabled
const { enabled } = await PrivacyScreen.isEnabled();
Per-Screen Protection
You can enable and disable the privacy screen on specific screens by calling
enable() when entering a screen and
disable() when leaving. Note: Make sure to call the appropriate method whenever navigating between screens, including when using back navigation.
import { PrivacyScreen } from '@capacitor/privacy-screen';
// Enable privacy screen when navigating to a secure screen
async function navigateToSecureScreen() {
await PrivacyScreen.enable({
android: { dimBackground: true },
ios: { blurEffect: 'dark' }
});
// Navigate to your secure screen
}
// Disable when navigating to a non-secure screen
async function navigateToPublicScreen() {
await PrivacyScreen.disable();
// Navigate to your public screen
}
API
enable(...)
enable(config?: PrivacyScreenConfig | undefined) => Promise<{ success: boolean; }>
Enable privacy screen protection
|Param
|Type
|Description
config
|Optional configuration for platform-specific behavior
Returns:
Promise<{ success: boolean; }>
disable()
disable() => Promise<{ success: boolean; }>
Disable privacy screen protection
Returns:
Promise<{ success: boolean; }>
isEnabled()
isEnabled() => Promise<{ enabled: boolean; }>
Check if privacy screen is currently enabled
Returns:
Promise<{ enabled: boolean; }>
Interfaces
PrivacyScreenConfig
|Prop
|Type
android
{ dimBackground?: boolean; preventScreenshots?: boolean; privacyModeOnActivityHidden?: 'none' | 'dim' | 'splash'; }
ios
{ blurEffect?: 'none' | 'light' | 'dark'; }