The Privacy Screen plugin provides functionality to prevent sensitive information from being visible in app switchers and when leaving an app.

Note: This plugin is supported on Android and iOS platforms only. It is not available for web platforms.

npm install @capacitor/privacy-screen@latest-7

npx cap sync



When the privacy screen is enabled, the plugin automatically applies Android's FLAG_SECURE flag to the window. This provides comprehensive content protection:

Screenshot Prevention : Prevents users from taking screenshots or screen recordings of your app

: Prevents users from taking screenshots or screen recordings of your app App Switcher/Recent Apps : When the app appears in the recent apps view, FLAG_SECURE causes the system to show either a black screen or the last frame captured before FLAG_SECURE was applied (typically blank)

: When the app appears in the recent apps view, FLAG_SECURE causes the system to show either a black screen or the last frame captured before FLAG_SECURE was applied (typically blank) Non-Secure Display Protection : Prevents the window content from appearing on non-secure displays such as TVs, projectors, or screen mirroring to untrusted devices

: Prevents the window content from appearing on non-secure displays such as TVs, projectors, or screen mirroring to untrusted devices Live View Protection: In cases where FLAG_SECURE doesn't fully protect content (such as with gesture navigation or live view fragments that can persist for minutes), the plugin displays a temporary privacy screen overlay. This overlay can be configured via dimBackground (shows a dim overlay) or shows the splash screen by default.

The privacy screen behavior varies depending on how the user navigates away from the app:

Recent Apps Button/Gesture : The privacy dialog displays as configured when viewing the app switcher

: The privacy dialog displays as configured when viewing the app switcher Home Button : FLAG_SECURE ensures content protection in the app switcher snapshot

: FLAG_SECURE ensures content protection in the app switcher snapshot Activity Background Events: Controlled separately via privacyModeOnActivityHidden for scenarios like biometric prompts

import { PrivacyScreen } from '@capacitor/privacy-screen' ;





await PrivacyScreen . enable ( ) ;





await PrivacyScreen . enable ( {

android : {

dimBackground : true ,

privacyModeOnActivityHidden : 'splash'

} ,

ios : {

blurEffect : 'dark'

}

} ) ;





await PrivacyScreen . disable ( ) ;





const { enabled } = await PrivacyScreen . isEnabled ( ) ;



You can enable and disable the privacy screen on specific screens by calling enable() when entering a screen and disable() when leaving. Note: Make sure to call the appropriate method whenever navigating between screens, including when using back navigation.

import { PrivacyScreen } from '@capacitor/privacy-screen' ;





async function navigateToSecureScreen ( ) {

await PrivacyScreen . enable ( {

android : { dimBackground : true } ,

ios : { blurEffect : 'dark' }

} ) ;



}





async function navigateToPublicScreen ( ) {

await PrivacyScreen . disable ( ) ;



}

