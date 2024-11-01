Skip to main content
Version: v7

@capacitor/privacy-screen

The Privacy Screen plugin provides functionality to prevent sensitive information from being visible in app switchers and when leaving an app.

Note: This plugin is supported on Android and iOS platforms only. It is not available for web platforms.

Install

npm install @capacitor/privacy-screen@latest-7
npx cap sync

Platform Notes

Android

FLAG_SECURE Behavior

When the privacy screen is enabled, the plugin automatically applies Android's FLAG_SECURE flag to the window. This provides comprehensive content protection:

  • Screenshot Prevention: Prevents users from taking screenshots or screen recordings of your app
  • App Switcher/Recent Apps: When the app appears in the recent apps view, FLAG_SECURE causes the system to show either a black screen or the last frame captured before FLAG_SECURE was applied (typically blank)
  • Non-Secure Display Protection: Prevents the window content from appearing on non-secure displays such as TVs, projectors, or screen mirroring to untrusted devices
  • Live View Protection: In cases where FLAG_SECURE doesn't fully protect content (such as with gesture navigation or live view fragments that can persist for minutes), the plugin displays a temporary privacy screen overlay. This overlay can be configured via dimBackground (shows a dim overlay) or shows the splash screen by default.

The privacy screen behavior varies depending on how the user navigates away from the app:

  • Recent Apps Button/Gesture: The privacy dialog displays as configured when viewing the app switcher
  • Home Button: FLAG_SECURE ensures content protection in the app switcher snapshot
  • Activity Background Events: Controlled separately via privacyModeOnActivityHidden for scenarios like biometric prompts

Usage

Basic Usage

import { PrivacyScreen } from '@capacitor/privacy-screen';

// Enable privacy screen with default settings
await PrivacyScreen.enable();

// Enable with platform-specific configuration
await PrivacyScreen.enable({
  android: {
    dimBackground: true,
    privacyModeOnActivityHidden: 'splash'
  },
  ios: {
    blurEffect: 'dark'
  }
});

// Disable privacy screen
await PrivacyScreen.disable();

// Check if privacy screen is enabled
const { enabled } = await PrivacyScreen.isEnabled();

Per-Screen Protection

You can enable and disable the privacy screen on specific screens by calling enable() when entering a screen and disable() when leaving. Note: Make sure to call the appropriate method whenever navigating between screens, including when using back navigation.

import { PrivacyScreen } from '@capacitor/privacy-screen';

// Enable privacy screen when navigating to a secure screen
async function navigateToSecureScreen() {
  await PrivacyScreen.enable({
    android: { dimBackground: true },
    ios: { blurEffect: 'dark' }
  });
  // Navigate to your secure screen
}

// Disable when navigating to a non-secure screen
async function navigateToPublicScreen() {
  await PrivacyScreen.disable();
  // Navigate to your public screen
}

API

enable(...)

enable(config?: PrivacyScreenConfig | undefined) => Promise<{ success: boolean; }>

Enable privacy screen protection

ParamTypeDescription
config
PrivacyScreenConfig
Optional configuration for platform-specific behavior

Returns: Promise<{ success: boolean; }>

disable()

disable() => Promise<{ success: boolean; }>

Disable privacy screen protection

Returns: Promise<{ success: boolean; }>

isEnabled()

isEnabled() => Promise<{ enabled: boolean; }>

Check if privacy screen is currently enabled

Returns: Promise<{ enabled: boolean; }>

Interfaces

PrivacyScreenConfig

PropType
android{ dimBackground?: boolean; preventScreenshots?: boolean; privacyModeOnActivityHidden?: 'none' | 'dim' | 'splash'; }
ios{ blurEffect?: 'none' | 'light' | 'dark'; }

