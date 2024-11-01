Implementing for iOS
The decision to implement iOS before Android is arbitrary - in all honesty, you could have written the Android implementation first, then iOS, then web. Or any combination of the three. It just so happens that this tutorial implements iOS before Android.
You may want to implement the web first because it sits closer to the plugin’s API definition. If any tweaks need to be made to the API, it’s far easier to uncover them while working in the web layer.
Register the plugin with Capacitor
Prerequisite: Familiarize yourself with the Capacitor Custom Native iOS Code documentation before continuing.
Open up the Capacitor application’s iOS project in Xcode by running
npx cap open ios. Right-click the App group (under the App target) and select New Group from the context menu. Name this new group plugins. Add a new group to plugins and name it ScreenOrientation.
Once complete, you'll have a path
/App/App/plugins/ScreenOrientation/. Add the following files by right-clicking the ScreenOrientation group and selecting New File… from the context menu:
ScreenOrientation.swift
ScreenOrientationPlugin.swift
Copy the following code into
ScreenOrientationPlugin.swift:
import Foundation
import Capacitor
@objc(ScreenOrientationPlugin)
public class ScreenOrientationPlugin: CAPPlugin, CAPBridgedPlugin {
public let identifier = "ScreenOrientationPlugin"
public let jsName = "ScreenOrientation"
public let pluginMethods: [CAPPluginMethod] = [
CAPPluginMethod(name: "orientation", returnType: CAPPluginReturnPromise),
CAPPluginMethod(name: "lock", returnType: CAPPluginReturnPromise),
CAPPluginMethod(name: "unlock", returnType: CAPPluginReturnPromise)
]
@objc public func orientation(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
call.resolve()
}
@objc public func lock(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
call.resolve()
}
@objc public func unlock(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
call.resolve();
}
}
Note the use of
@objc decorators; these are required to make sure Capacitor can see the class and its methods at runtime.
Getting the current screen orientation
Let’s tackle the task of getting the current screen orientation first. Open up
ScreenOrientation.swift to set up the class and write a method to get the current orientation:
import Foundation
import UIKit
import Capacitor
public class ScreenOrientation: NSObject {
public func getCurrentOrientationType() -> String {
let currentOrientation: UIDeviceOrientation = UIDevice.current.orientation
return fromDeviceOrientationToOrientationType(currentOrientation)
}
private func fromDeviceOrientationToOrientationType(_ orientation: UIDeviceOrientation) -> String {
switch orientation {
case .landscapeLeft:
return "landscape-primary"
case .landscapeRight:
return "landscape-secondary"
case .portraitUpsideDown:
return "portrait-secondary"
default:
// Case: portrait
return "portrait-primary"
}
}
}
Next, wire up the
orientation method in
ScreenOrientationPlugin.swift to call the implementation class’s method:
@objc(ScreenOrientationPlugin)
public class ScreenOrientationPlugin: CAPPlugin, CAPBridgedPlugin {
public let identifier = "ScreenOrientationPlugin"
public let jsName = "ScreenOrientation"
public let pluginMethods: [CAPPluginMethod] = [
CAPPluginMethod(name: "orientation", returnType: CAPPluginReturnPromise),
CAPPluginMethod(name: "lock", returnType: CAPPluginReturnPromise),
CAPPluginMethod(name: "unlock", returnType: CAPPluginReturnPromise)
]
private let implementation = ScreenOrientation()
@objc public func orientation(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
let orientationType = implementation.getCurrentOrientationType()
call.resolve(["type": orientationType])
}
/* Remaining code omitted for brevity */
}
Finally, follow these instructions to:
- Create a custom View Controller.
- Register the plugin instance.
Go ahead and run the app from Xcode, either on an actual device or an iOS simulator. Once it finishes loading, you should see the following logs printed to the console:
⚡️ To Native -> ScreenOrientation orientation 115962915
⚡️ TO JS {"type":"portrait-primary"}
Note: The exact value of the logs will be different for you. In this example,
115962915is an arbitrary ID assigned to the method call made from the plugin.
You’ve successfully bridged native iOS code to the web application! 🎉
Listening for screen orientation changes
iOS will let us know when a user rotates their device through the NotificationCenter, when UIDevice fires the
orientationDidChangeNotification event.
The
load() method is the proper place to register an observer for this event. Likewise, the
deinit() method is the appropriate place to remove the observer.
Within the observer registration, we need to provide a method to return the changed orientation to our plugin’s listeners listening for the
screenOrientationChange event we defined as part of our plugin’s API. We can reuse the
getCurrentOrientationType() method to obtain the changed screen orientation.
Add the following methods to the
ScreenOrientationPlugin class:
override public func load() {
NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
self,
selector: #selector(self.orientationDidChange),
name: UIDevice.orientationDidChangeNotification,
object: nil)
}
deinit {
NotificationCenter.default.removeObserver(self)
}
@objc private func orientationDidChange() {
// Ignore changes in orientation if unknown, face up, or face down
if UIDevice.current.orientation.isValidInterfaceOrientation {
let orientation = implementation.getCurrentOrientationType()
notifyListeners("screenOrientationChange", data: ["type": orientation])
}
}
iOS will detect changes in orientation in three dimensions. As the code comment mentions, we’ll ignore notifying listeners when orientation changes don’t reference landscape or portrait orientations.
Locking and unlocking the screen orientation
When locking the Screen Orientation, we will limit the View Controller's
supportedOrientations to the requested orientation. When unlocking the Screen Orientation, we need to restore the originally
set
supportOrientations. Modify the code to save the current View Controller as well as its current
supportedOrientations. Add the following code to the
ScreenOrientation class.
private var supportedOrientations: [Int] = []
private var capViewController: CAPBridgeViewController?
public func setCapacitorViewController(_ viewController: CAPBridgeViewController) {
self.capViewController = viewController
self.supportedOrientations = viewController.supportedOrientations
}
Update the
load() function that we just added to the
ScreenOrientationPlugin class to call
setCapacitorViewController().
override public func load() {
NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
self,
selector: #selector(self.orientationDidChange),
name: UIDevice.orientationDidChangeNotification,
object: nil)
if let viewController = (self.bridge?.viewController as? CAPBridgeViewController) {
implementation.setCapacitorViewController(viewController)
}
}
Locking the Screen Orientation only works for the Capacitor View Controller, but not other View Controllers being presented (such as the one presented by Browser plugin).
To also lock presented View Controllers, this code can be added to the app's
AppDelegate.swift file:
func application(_ application: UIApplication, supportedInterfaceOrientationsFor window: UIWindow?) -> UIInterfaceOrientationMask {
return UIInterfaceOrientationMask(rawValue: (self.window!.rootViewController as! CAPBridgeViewController).supportedInterfaceOrientations.rawValue)
}
By setting up the code above, we tell iOS that we only want to support orientations defined by the View Controller.
We’ll need a function that maps an OrientationType to its corresponding UIInterfaceOrientationMask enumeration value. Add the following method to the
ScreenOrientation class:
private func fromOrientationTypeToMask(_ orientationType: String) -> UIInterfaceOrientationMask {
switch orientationType {
case "landscape-primary":
return UIInterfaceOrientationMask.landscapeLeft
case "landscape-secondary":
return UIInterfaceOrientationMask.landscapeRight
case "portrait-secondary":
return UIInterfaceOrientationMask.portraitUpsideDown
default:
// Case: portrait-primary
return UIInterfaceOrientationMask.portrait
}
}
Forecasting into the future, we will also need a method that maps an OrientationType to an
Int, so we’ll add it now into the
ScreenOrientation class:
private func fromOrientationTypeToInt(_ orientationType: String) -> Int {
switch orientationType {
case "landscape-primary":
return UIInterfaceOrientation.landscapeLeft.rawValue
case "landscape-secondary":
return UIInterfaceOrientation.landscapeRight.rawValue
case "portrait-secondary":
return UIInterfaceOrientation.portraitUpsideDown.rawValue
default:
// Case: portrait-primary
return UIInterfaceOrientation.portrait.rawValue
}
}
When we implement the
lock() and
unlock() methods, we have a situation where we may not be able to get the window scene. Create an error enumeration in the
ScreenOrientation class to
represent this condition.
enum ScreenOrientationError: Error {
case noWindowScene
}
Now that all the setup is out of the way, we can implement the
lock() method. Add the following method to the
ScreenOrientation class:
public func lock(_ orientationType: String, completion: @escaping (Error?) -> Void) {
DispatchQueue.main.async {
let orientation = self.fromOrientationTypeToInt(orientationType)
self.capViewController?.supportedOrientations = [orientation]
let mask = self.fromOrientationTypeToMask(orientationType)
if #available(iOS 16.0, *) {
if let windowScene = UIApplication.shared.connectedScenes.first as? UIWindowScene {
windowScene.keyWindow?.rootViewController?.setNeedsUpdateOfSupportedInterfaceOrientations()
windowScene.requestGeometryUpdate(.iOS(interfaceOrientations: mask)) { error in
completion(error)
}
} else {
completion(ScreenOrientationError.noWindowScene)
}
} else {
UIDevice.current.setValue(orientation, forKey: "orientation")
UINavigationController.attemptRotationToDeviceOrientation()
}
completion(nil)
}
}
This is a complicated method; let’s walk through essential parts of it:
completion: @escaping (Error?) -> Voidtells callers of this method that they must provide a function that will be called when the method finishes execution, and we will pass an error back if the lock failed`.
- On iOS 16 and newer, first we try to get the window scene with
UIApplication.shared.connectedScenes.first. Then call
setNeedsUpdateOfSupportedInterfaceOrientationson the root view controller. Finally we call
requestGeometryUpdatefor the desired orientation.
- On iOS 15 and older,
UIDevice.current.setValue(orientation, forKey: "orientation")sets a screen orientation for the device, but does not rotate the screen to it. Then
UINavigationController.attemptRotationToDeviceOrientation()will attempt to rotate the application to the screen orientation set in the previous line of code.
- We wrap the code in
DispatchQueue.main.asyncto prevent blocking the UI thread.
This method needs to get called from the
ScreenOrientationPlugin class:
@objc public func lock(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
guard let lockToOrientation = call.getString("orientation") else {
call.reject("Input option 'orientation' must be provided.")
return
}
implementation.lock(lockToOrientation) { error in
if let error = error {
call.reject(error.localizedDescription)
}
call.resolve()
}
}
The
lock() method also introduces a guard to prevent anyone from calling it without an
orientation input parameter. It’s best practice to reject any calls to plugin methods that are missing any required input parameters.
To unlock the screen orientation, we walk back the steps we took the lock it. Add the following method to the
ScreenOrientation class:
public func unlock(completion: @escaping (Error?) -> Void) {
DispatchQueue.main.async {
self.capViewController?.supportedOrientations = self.supportedOrientations
if #available(iOS 16.0, *) {
if let windowScene = UIApplication.shared.connectedScenes.first as? UIWindowScene {
windowScene.keyWindow?.rootViewController?.setNeedsUpdateOfSupportedInterfaceOrientations()
windowScene.requestGeometryUpdate(.iOS(interfaceOrientations: .all)) { error in
completion(error)
}
} else {
completion(ScreenOrientationError.noWindowScene)
}
} else {
UINavigationController.attemptRotationToDeviceOrientation()
}
completion(nil)
}
}
In the
ScreenOrientationPlugin class, we’ll call the implementation's
unlock method and resolve, or reject if unlock had some problem:
@objc public func unlock(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
implementation.unlock { error in
if let error = error {
call.reject(error.localizedDescription)
}
call.resolve()
}
}
Give it a test drive!
In Xcode, run the app on either a device or a simulator. The plugin functions as intended! Pressing the “Rotate My Device” button will rotate the screen orientation into landscape mode, and if you rotate further, you will see that the screen orientation is locked. Pressing “Confirm Signature“ will unlock the screen orientation.
The penultimate step to this tutorial is: the Android implementation.