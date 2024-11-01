Version: v7

@capacitor/status-bar

The StatusBar API Provides methods for configuring the style of the Status Bar, along with showing or hiding it.

npm install @capacitor/status-bar@latest-7

npx cap sync



This plugin requires "View controller-based status bar appearance" ( UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance ) set to YES in Info.plist . Read about Configuring iOS for help.

The status bar visibility defaults to visible and the style defaults to Style.Default . You can change these defaults by adding UIStatusBarHidden and/or UIStatusBarStyle in Info.plist .

import { StatusBar , Style } from '@capacitor/status-bar' ;





window . addEventListener ( 'statusTap' , function ( ) {

console . log ( 'statusbar tapped' ) ;

} ) ;





StatusBar . setOverlaysWebView ( { overlay : true } ) ;



const setStatusBarStyleDark = async ( ) => {

await StatusBar . setStyle ( { style : Style . Dark } ) ;

} ;



const setStatusBarStyleLight = async ( ) => {

await StatusBar . setStyle ( { style : Style . Light } ) ;

} ;



const hideStatusBar = async ( ) => {

await StatusBar . hide ( ) ;

} ;



const showStatusBar = async ( ) => {

await StatusBar . show ( ) ;

} ;



These config values are available: Prop Type Description Default Since overlaysWebView boolean Whether the statusbar is overlaid or not. For applications targeting Android 15, this property has no effect unless the property windowOptOutEdgeToEdgeEnforcement is added to the application layout file. Otherwise, the application assumes always overlays as true. More details in https://developer.android.com/reference/android/R.attr#windowOptOutEdgeToEdgeEnforcement true 1.0.0 style string Style of the text of the status bar. default 1.0.0 backgroundColor string Color of the background of the statusbar in hex format, #RRGGBB. Doesn't work if overlaysWebView is true. #000000 1.0.0 In capacitor.config.json : {

"plugins" : {

"StatusBar" : {

"overlaysWebView" : false ,

"style" : "DARK" ,

"backgroundColor" : "#ffffffff"

}

}

}

In capacitor.config.ts :



import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli' ;



const config : CapacitorConfig = {

plugins : {

StatusBar : {

overlaysWebView : false ,

style : "DARK" ,

backgroundColor : "#ffffffff" ,

} ,

} ,

} ;



export default config ;

