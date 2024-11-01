@capacitor/device
The Device API exposes internal information about the device, such as the model and operating system version, along with user information such as unique ids.
Install
npm install @capacitor/device@latest-7
npx cap sync
Example Plugin Usage
import { Device } from '@capacitor/device';
const logDeviceInfo = async () => {
const info = await Device.getInfo();
console.log(info);
};
const logBatteryInfo = async () => {
const info = await Device.getBatteryInfo();
console.log(info);
};
API
getId()
getId() => Promise<DeviceId>
Return an unique identifier for the device.
Returns:
Promise<DeviceId>
Since: 1.0.0
getInfo()
getInfo() => Promise<DeviceInfo>
Return information about the underlying device/os/platform.
Returns:
Promise<DeviceInfo>
Since: 1.0.0
getBatteryInfo()
getBatteryInfo() => Promise<BatteryInfo>
Return information about the battery.
Returns:
Promise<BatteryInfo>
Since: 1.0.0
getLanguageCode()
getLanguageCode() => Promise<GetLanguageCodeResult>
Get the device's current language locale code.
Returns:
Promise<GetLanguageCodeResult>
Since: 1.0.0
getLanguageTag()
getLanguageTag() => Promise<LanguageTag>
Get the device's current language locale tag.
Returns:
Promise<LanguageTag>
Since: 4.0.0
Interfaces
DeviceId
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
identifier
string
|The identifier of the device as available to the app. This identifier may change on modern mobile platforms that only allow per-app install ids. On iOS, the identifier is a UUID that uniquely identifies a device to the app’s vendor (read more). on Android 8+, the identifier is a 64-bit number (expressed as a hexadecimal string), unique to each combination of app-signing key, user, and device (read more). On web, a random identifier is generated and stored on localStorage for subsequent calls. If localStorage is not available a new random identifier will be generated on every call.
|1.0.0
DeviceInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
name
string
|The name of the device. For example, "John's iPhone". This is only supported on iOS and Android 7.1 or above. On iOS 16+ this will return a generic device name without the appropriate entitlements.
|1.0.0
model
string
|The device model. For example, "iPhone13,4".
|1.0.0
platform
'ios' | 'android' | 'web'
|The device platform (lowercase).
|1.0.0
operatingSystem
|The operating system of the device.
|1.0.0
osVersion
string
|The version of the device OS.
|1.0.0
iOSVersion
number
|The iOS version number. Only available on iOS. Multi-part version numbers are crushed down into an integer padded to two-digits, ex:
"16.3.1" ->
160301
|5.0.0
androidSDKVersion
number
|The Android SDK version number. Only available on Android.
|5.0.0
manufacturer
string
|The manufacturer of the device.
|1.0.0
isVirtual
boolean
|Whether the app is running in a simulator/emulator.
|1.0.0
memUsed
number
|Approximate memory used by the current app, in bytes. Divide by 1048576 to get the number of MBs used.
|1.0.0
webViewVersion
string
|The web view browser version
|1.0.0
BatteryInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
batteryLevel
number
|A percentage (0 to 1) indicating how much the battery is charged.
|1.0.0
isCharging
boolean
|Whether the device is charging.
|1.0.0
GetLanguageCodeResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
string
|Two character language code.
|1.0.0
LanguageTag
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
string
|Returns a well-formed IETF BCP 47 language tag.
|4.0.0
Type Aliases
OperatingSystem
'ios' | 'android' | 'windows' | 'mac' | 'unknown'