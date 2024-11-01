CapacitorCookies
The Capacitor Cookies API provides native cookie support via patching
document.cookie to use native libraries. It also provides methods for modifying cookies at a specific url. This plugin is bundled with
@capacitor/core.
Configuration
By default, the patching of
document.cookie to use native libraries is disabled.
If you would like to enable this feature, modify the configuration below in the
capacitor.config file.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
enabled
boolean
|Enable the patching of
document.cookie to use native libraries instead.
false
Example Configuration
In
capacitor.config.json:
{
"plugins": {
"CapacitorCookies": {
"enabled": true
}
}
}
In
capacitor.config.ts:
import { CapacitorConfig } from '@capacitor/cli';
const config: CapacitorConfig = {
plugins: {
CapacitorCookies: {
enabled: true,
},
},
};
export default config;
Example
import { CapacitorCookies } from '@capacitor/core';
const getCookies = () => {
return document.cookie;
};
const setCookie = () => {
document.cookie = key + '=' + value;
};
const setCapacitorCookie = async () => {
await CapacitorCookies.setCookie({
url: 'http://example.com',
key: 'language',
value: 'en',
});
};
const deleteCookie = async () => {
await CapacitorCookies.deleteCookie({
url: 'https://example.com',
key: 'language',
});
};
const clearCookiesOnUrl = async () => {
await CapacitorCookies.clearCookies({
url: 'https://example.com',
});
};
const clearAllCookies = async () => {
await CapacitorCookies.clearAllCookies();
};
Third Party Cookies on iOS
As of iOS 14, you cannot use 3rd party cookies by default. Add the following lines to your Info.plist file to get better support for cookies on iOS. You can add up to 10 domains.
<key>WKAppBoundDomains</key>
<array>
<string>www.mydomain.com</string>
<string>api.mydomain.com</string>
<string>www.myothercooldomain.com</string>
</array>
API
getCookies(...)
getCookies(options?: GetCookieOptions) => Promise<HttpCookieMap>
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<HttpCookieMap>
setCookie(...)
setCookie(options: SetCookieOptions) => Promise<void>
Write a cookie to the device.
|Param
|Type
options
deleteCookie(...)
deleteCookie(options: DeleteCookieOptions) => Promise<void>
Delete a cookie from the device.
|Param
|Type
options
clearCookies(...)
clearCookies(options: ClearCookieOptions) => Promise<void>
Clear cookies from the device at a given URL.
|Param
|Type
options
clearAllCookies()
clearAllCookies() => Promise<void>
Clear all cookies on the device.
Interfaces
HttpCookieMap
HttpCookie
|Prop
|Type
|Description
url
string
|The URL of the cookie.
key
string
|The key of the cookie.
value
string
|The value of the cookie.
HttpCookieExtras
|Prop
|Type
|Description
path
string
|The path to write the cookie to.
expires
string
|The date to expire the cookie.
Type Aliases
GetCookieOptions
Omit<HttpCookie, 'key' | 'value'>
Omit
Construct a type with the properties of T except for those in type K.
Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, K>>
Pick
From T, pick a set of properties whose keys are in the union K
{
[P in K]: T[P];
}
Exclude
Exclude from T those types that are assignable to U
T extends U ? never : T
SetCookieOptions
HttpCookie & HttpCookieExtras
DeleteCookieOptions
Omit<HttpCookie, 'value'>
ClearCookieOptions
Omit<HttpCookie, 'key' | 'value'>