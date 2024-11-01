Version: v7

@capacitor/filesystem

The Filesystem API provides a NodeJS-like API for working with files on the device.

npm install @capacitor/filesystem@latest-7

npx cap sync



Apple mandates that app developers now specify approved reasons for API usage to enhance user privacy. By May 1st, 2024, it's required to include these reasons when submitting apps to the App Store Connect.

When using this specific plugin in your app, you must create a PrivacyInfo.xcprivacy file in /ios/App or use the VS Code Extension to generate it, specifying the usage reasons.

For detailed steps on how to do this, please see the Capacitor Docs.

For this plugin, the required dictionary key is NSPrivacyAccessedAPICategoryFileTimestamp and the recommended reason is C617.1.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>

<! DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd" >

< plist version = " 1.0 " >

< dict >

< key > NSPrivacyAccessedAPITypes </ key >

< array >



< dict >

< key > NSPrivacyAccessedAPIType </ key >

< string > NSPrivacyAccessedAPICategoryFileTimestamp </ string >

< key > NSPrivacyAccessedAPITypeReasons </ key >

< array >

< string > C617.1 </ string >

</ array >

</ dict >

</ array >

</ dict >

</ plist >



As of version 7.1.0, the downloadFile functionality in the Filesystem plugin has been deprecated in favor of the new @capacitor/file-transfer plugin.

npm install @capacitor/file-transfer@latest-7

npx cap sync



Before (using Filesystem plugin):

import { Filesystem , Directory } from '@capacitor/filesystem' ;



await Filesystem . downloadFile ( {

url : 'https://example.com/file.pdf' ,

path : 'downloaded-file.pdf' ,

directory : Directory . Documents ,

progress : true

} ) ;





Filesystem . addListener ( 'progress' , ( progress ) => {

console . log ( ` Downloaded ${ progress . bytes } of ${ progress . contentLength } ` ) ;

} ) ;



After (using File Transfer plugin):

import { FileTransfer } from '@capacitor/file-transfer' ;

import { Filesystem , Directory } from '@capacitor/filesystem' ;





const fileInfo = await Filesystem . getUri ( {

directory : Directory . Documents ,

path : 'downloaded-file.pdf'

} ) ;





await FileTransfer . downloadFile ( {

url : 'https://example.com/file.pdf' ,

path : fileInfo . uri ,

progress : true

} ) ;





FileTransfer . addListener ( 'progress' , ( progress ) => {

console . log ( ` Downloaded ${ progress . bytes } of ${ progress . contentLength } ` ) ;

} ) ;



The File Transfer plugin offers improved reliability, better error handling with specific error codes, and also adds upload functionality.

To have files appear in the Files app, you must also set the following keys to YES in Info.plist :

UIFileSharingEnabled ( Application supports iTunes file sharing )

( ) LSSupportsOpeningDocumentsInPlace ( Supports opening documents in place )

Read about Configuring iOS for help.

If using Directory.Documents or Directory.ExternalStorage , in Android 10 and older, this API requires the following permissions be added to your AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " />

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " />



Read about Setting Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.

Note that Directory.ExternalStorage is only available on Android 9 or older and Directory.Documents only allows to access the files/folders created by your app on Android on Android 11 and newer.

Working with large files may require you to add android:largeHeap="true" to the <application> tag in AndroidManifest.xml .

iOS and Android have additional layers of separation between files, such as special directories that are backed up to the Cloud, or ones for storing Documents. The Filesystem API offers a simple way to scope each operation to a specific special directory on the device.

Additionally, the Filesystem API supports using full file:// paths, or reading content:// files on Android. Simply leave out the directory param to use a full file path.

import { Filesystem , Directory , Encoding } from "@capacitor/filesystem" ;



const writeSecretFile = async ( ) => {

await Filesystem . writeFile ( {

path : "secrets/text.txt" ,

data : "This is a test" ,

directory : Directory . Documents ,

encoding : Encoding . UTF8 ,

} ) ;

} ;



const readSecretFile = async ( ) => {

const contents = await Filesystem . readFile ( {

path : "secrets/text.txt" ,

directory : Directory . Documents ,

encoding : Encoding . UTF8 ,

} ) ;



console . log ( "secrets:" , contents ) ;

} ;



const deleteSecretFile = async ( ) => {

await Filesystem . deleteFile ( {

path : "secrets/text.txt" ,

directory : Directory . Documents ,

} ) ;

} ;



const readFilePath = async ( ) => {







const contents = await Filesystem . readFile ( {

path : "file:///var/mobile/Containers/Data/Application/22A433FD-D82D-4989-8BE6-9FC49DEA20BB/Documents/text.txt" ,

} ) ;



console . log ( "data:" , contents ) ;

} ;



For list of existing error codes, see Errors.

checkPermissions ( ) => Promise < PermissionStatus >

Check read/write permissions. Required on Android, only when using Directory.Documents or Directory.ExternalStorage . Returns: Promise<PermissionStatus> Since: 1.0.0 requestPermissions ( ) => Promise < PermissionStatus >

Request read/write permissions. Required on Android, only when using Directory.Documents or Directory.ExternalStorage . Returns: Promise<PermissionStatus> Since: 1.0.0 readFile ( options : ReadFileOptions ) => Promise < ReadFileResult >

Read a file from disk Param Type options ReadFileOptions Returns: Promise<ReadFileResult> Since: 1.0.0 readFileInChunks ( options : ReadFileInChunksOptions , callback : ReadFileInChunksCallback ) => Promise < CallbackID >

Read a file from disk, in chunks. Native only (not available in web). Use the callback to receive each read chunk. If empty chunk is returned, it means file has been completely read. Param Type options ReadFileInChunksOptions callback ReadFileInChunksCallback Returns: Promise<string> Since: 7.1.0 writeFile ( options : WriteFileOptions ) => Promise < WriteFileResult >

Write a file to disk in the specified location on device Param Type options WriteFileOptions Returns: Promise<WriteFileResult> Since: 1.0.0 appendFile ( options : AppendFileOptions ) => Promise < void >

Append to a file on disk in the specified location on device Param Type options AppendFileOptions Since: 1.0.0 deleteFile ( options : DeleteFileOptions ) => Promise < void >

Delete a file from disk Param Type options DeleteFileOptions Since: 1.0.0 mkdir ( options : MkdirOptions ) => Promise < void >

Create a directory. Param Type options MkdirOptions Since: 1.0.0 rmdir ( options : RmdirOptions ) => Promise < void >

Remove a directory Param Type options RmdirOptions Since: 1.0.0 readdir ( options : ReaddirOptions ) => Promise < ReaddirResult >

Return a list of files from the directory (not recursive) Param Type options ReaddirOptions Returns: Promise<ReaddirResult> Since: 1.0.0 getUri ( options : GetUriOptions ) => Promise < GetUriResult >

Return full File URI for a path and directory Param Type options GetUriOptions Returns: Promise<GetUriResult> Since: 1.0.0 stat ( options : StatOptions ) => Promise < StatResult >

Return data about a file Param Type options StatOptions Returns: Promise<FileInfo> Since: 1.0.0 rename ( options : RenameOptions ) => Promise < void >

Rename a file or directory Param Type options CopyOptions Since: 1.0.0 copy ( options : CopyOptions ) => Promise < CopyResult >

Copy a file or directory Param Type options CopyOptions Returns: Promise<CopyResult> Since: 1.0.0 downloadFile ( options : DownloadFileOptions ) => Promise < DownloadFileResult >

Perform a http request to a server and download the file to the specified destination. This method has been deprecated since version 7.1.0. We recommend using the @capacitor/file-transfer plugin instead, in conjunction with this plugin. Param Type options DownloadFileOptions Returns: Promise<DownloadFileResult> Since: 5.1.0 addListener ( eventName : 'progress' , listenerFunc : ProgressListener ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle >

Add a listener to file download progress events. This method has been deprecated since version 7.1.0. We recommend using the @capacitor/file-transfer plugin instead, in conjunction with this plugin. Param Type eventName 'progress' listenerFunc ProgressListener Returns: Promise<PluginListenerHandle> Since: 5.1.0 removeAllListeners ( ) => Promise < void >

Remove all listeners for this plugin. This method has been deprecated since version 7.1.0. We recommend using the @capacitor/file-transfer plugin instead, in conjunction with this plugin. Since: 5.2.0 Prop Type publicStorage PermissionState Prop Type Description Since data string | Blob The representation of the data contained in the file Note: Blob is only available on Web. On native, the data is returned as a string. 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The path of the file to read 1.0.0 directory Directory The Directory to read the file from 1.0.0 encoding Encoding The encoding to read the file in, if not provided, data is read as binary and returned as base64 encoded. Pass Encoding.UTF8 to read data as string 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since chunkSize number Size of the chunks in bytes. 7.1.0 Prop Type Description Since uri string The uri where the file was written into 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Default Since path string The path of the file to write 1.0.0 data string | Blob The data to write Note: Blob data is only supported on Web. 1.0.0 directory Directory The Directory to store the file in 1.0.0 encoding Encoding The encoding to write the file in. If not provided, data is written as base64 encoded. Pass Encoding.UTF8 to write data as string 1.0.0 recursive boolean Whether to create any missing parent directories. false 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The path of the file to append 1.0.0 data string The data to write 1.0.0 directory Directory The Directory to store the file in 1.0.0 encoding Encoding The encoding to write the file in. If not provided, data is written as base64 encoded. Pass Encoding.UTF8 to write data as string 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The path of the file to delete 1.0.0 directory Directory The Directory to delete the file from 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Default Since path string The path of the new directory 1.0.0 directory Directory The Directory to make the new directory in 1.0.0 recursive boolean Whether to create any missing parent directories as well. false 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Default Since path string The path of the directory to remove 1.0.0 directory Directory The Directory to remove the directory from 1.0.0 recursive boolean Whether to recursively remove the contents of the directory false 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since files FileInfo[] List of files and directories inside the directory 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since name string Name of the file or directory. 7.1.0 type 'file' | 'directory' Type of the file. 4.0.0 size number Size of the file in bytes. 4.0.0 ctime number Time of creation in milliseconds. It's not available on Android 7 and older devices. 7.1.0 mtime number Time of last modification in milliseconds. 7.1.0 uri string The uri of the file. 4.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The path of the directory to read 1.0.0 directory Directory The Directory to list files from 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since uri string The uri of the file 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The path of the file to get the URI for 1.0.0 directory Directory The Directory to get the file under 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The path of the file to get data about 1.0.0 directory Directory The Directory to get the file under 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since from string The existing file or directory 1.0.0 to string The destination file or directory 1.0.0 directory Directory The Directory containing the existing file or directory 1.0.0 toDirectory Directory The Directory containing the destination file or directory. If not supplied will use the 'directory' parameter as the destination 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since uri string The uri where the file was copied into 4.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The path the file was downloaded to. 5.1.0 blob Blob The blob data of the downloaded file. This is only available on web. 5.1.0 Prop Type Description Default Since path string The path the downloaded file should be moved to. 5.1.0 directory Directory The directory to write the file to. If this option is used, filePath can be a relative path rather than absolute. The default is the DATA directory. 5.1.0 progress boolean An optional listener function to receive downloaded progress events. If this option is used, progress event should be dispatched on every chunk received. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns. 5.1.0 recursive boolean Whether to create any missing parent directories. false 5.1.2 Prop Type remove () => Promise<void> Prop Type Description Since url string The url of the file being downloaded. 5.1.0 bytes number The number of bytes downloaded so far. 5.1.0 contentLength number The total number of bytes to download for this file. 5.1.0 'prompt' | 'prompt-with-rationale' | 'granted' | 'denied' Callback for receiving chunks read from a file, or error if something went wrong. (chunkRead: ReadFileResult | null, err?: any): void string FileInfo CopyOptions A listener function that receives progress events. (progress: ProgressStatus): void Members Value Description Since Documents 'DOCUMENTS' The Documents directory. On iOS it's the app's documents directory. Use this directory to store user-generated content. On Android it's the Public Documents folder, so it's accessible from other apps. It's not accessible on Android 10 unless the app enables legacy External Storage by adding android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" in the application tag in the AndroidManifest.xml . On Android 11 or newer the app can only access the files/folders the app created. 1.0.0 Data 'DATA' The Data directory. On iOS it will use the Documents directory. On Android it's the directory holding application files. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled. 1.0.0 Library 'LIBRARY' The Library directory. On iOS it will use the Library directory. On Android it's the directory holding application files. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled. 1.1.0 Cache 'CACHE' The Cache directory. Can be deleted in cases of low memory, so use this directory to write app-specific files. that your app can re-create easily. 1.0.0 External 'EXTERNAL' The external directory. On iOS it will use the Documents directory. On Android it's the directory on the primary shared/external storage device where the application can place persistent files it owns. These files are internal to the applications, and not typically visible to the user as media. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled. 1.0.0 ExternalStorage 'EXTERNAL_STORAGE' The external storage directory. On iOS it will use the Documents directory. On Android it's the primary shared/external storage directory. It's not accessible on Android 10 unless the app enables legacy External Storage by adding android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" in the application tag in the AndroidManifest.xml . It's not accessible on Android 11 or newer. 1.0.0 ExternalCache 'EXTERNAL_CACHE' The external cache directory. On iOS it will use the Documents directory. On Android it's the primary shared/external cache. 7.1.0 LibraryNoCloud 'LIBRARY_NO_CLOUD' The Library directory without cloud backup. Used in iOS. On Android it's the directory holding application files. 7.1.0 Temporary 'TEMPORARY' A temporary directory for iOS. On Android it's the directory holding the application cache. 7.1.0 Members Value Description Since UTF8 'utf8' Eight-bit UCS Transformation Format 1.0.0 ASCII 'ascii' Seven-bit ASCII, a.k.a. ISO646-US, a.k.a. the Basic Latin block of the Unicode character set This encoding is only supported on Android. 1.0.0 UTF16 'utf16' Sixteen-bit UCS Transformation Format, byte order identified by an optional byte-order mark This encoding is only supported on Android. 1.0.0

Since version 7.1.0, the plugin returns specific errors with specific codes on native Android and iOS. Web does not follow this standard for errors.

The following table list all the plugin errors: