@capacitor/filesystem
The Filesystem API provides a NodeJS-like API for working with files on the device.
Install
npm install @capacitor/filesystem@latest-7
npx cap sync
Apple Privacy Manifest Requirements
Apple mandates that app developers now specify approved reasons for API usage to enhance user privacy. By May 1st, 2024, it's required to include these reasons when submitting apps to the App Store Connect.
When using this specific plugin in your app, you must create a
PrivacyInfo.xcprivacy file in
/ios/App or use the VS Code Extension to generate it, specifying the usage reasons.
For detailed steps on how to do this, please see the Capacitor Docs.
For this plugin, the required dictionary key is NSPrivacyAccessedAPICategoryFileTimestamp and the recommended reason is C617.1.
Example PrivacyInfo.xcprivacy
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>NSPrivacyAccessedAPITypes</key>
<array>
<!-- Add this dict entry to the array if the PrivacyInfo file already exists -->
<dict>
<key>NSPrivacyAccessedAPIType</key>
<string>NSPrivacyAccessedAPICategoryFileTimestamp</string>
<key>NSPrivacyAccessedAPITypeReasons</key>
<array>
<string>C617.1</string>
</array>
</dict>
</array>
</dict>
</plist>
Migrating from downloadFile to File Transfer plugin
As of version 7.1.0, the
downloadFile functionality in the Filesystem plugin has been deprecated in favor of the new @capacitor/file-transfer plugin.
Installing the File Transfer plugin
npm install @capacitor/file-transfer@latest-7
npx cap sync
Migration example
Before (using Filesystem plugin):
import { Filesystem, Directory } from '@capacitor/filesystem';
await Filesystem.downloadFile({
url: 'https://example.com/file.pdf',
path: 'downloaded-file.pdf',
directory: Directory.Documents,
progress: true
});
// Progress events
Filesystem.addListener('progress', (progress) => {
console.log(`Downloaded ${progress.bytes} of ${progress.contentLength}`);
});
After (using File Transfer plugin):
import { FileTransfer } from '@capacitor/file-transfer';
import { Filesystem, Directory } from '@capacitor/filesystem';
// First get the full file path using Filesystem
const fileInfo = await Filesystem.getUri({
directory: Directory.Documents,
path: 'downloaded-file.pdf'
});
// Then use the FileTransfer plugin to download
await FileTransfer.downloadFile({
url: 'https://example.com/file.pdf',
path: fileInfo.uri,
progress: true
});
// Progress events
FileTransfer.addListener('progress', (progress) => {
console.log(`Downloaded ${progress.bytes} of ${progress.contentLength}`);
});
The File Transfer plugin offers improved reliability, better error handling with specific error codes, and also adds upload functionality.
iOS
To have files appear in the Files app, you must also set the following keys to
YES in
Info.plist:
UIFileSharingEnabled(
Application supports iTunes file sharing)
LSSupportsOpeningDocumentsInPlace(
Supports opening documents in place)
Read about Configuring iOS for help.
Android
If using
Directory.Documents or
Directory.ExternalStorage, in Android 10 and older, this API requires the following permissions be added to your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
Read about Setting Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.
Note that
Directory.ExternalStorage is only available on Android 9 or older and
Directory.Documents only allows to access the files/folders created by your app on Android on Android 11 and newer.
Working with large files may require you to add
android:largeHeap="true" to the
<application> tag in
AndroidManifest.xml.
Understanding Directories and Files
iOS and Android have additional layers of separation between files, such as special directories that are backed up to the Cloud, or ones for storing Documents. The Filesystem API offers a simple way to scope each operation to a specific special directory on the device.
Additionally, the Filesystem API supports using full
file:// paths, or reading
content:// files on Android. Simply leave out the
directory param to use a full file path.
Example
import { Filesystem, Directory, Encoding } from "@capacitor/filesystem";
const writeSecretFile = async () => {
await Filesystem.writeFile({
path: "secrets/text.txt",
data: "This is a test",
directory: Directory.Documents,
encoding: Encoding.UTF8,
});
};
const readSecretFile = async () => {
const contents = await Filesystem.readFile({
path: "secrets/text.txt",
directory: Directory.Documents,
encoding: Encoding.UTF8,
});
console.log("secrets:", contents);
};
const deleteSecretFile = async () => {
await Filesystem.deleteFile({
path: "secrets/text.txt",
directory: Directory.Documents,
});
};
const readFilePath = async () => {
// Here's an example of reading a file with a full file path. Use this to
// read binary data (base64 encoded) from plugins that return File URIs, such as
// the Camera.
const contents = await Filesystem.readFile({
path: "file:///var/mobile/Containers/Data/Application/22A433FD-D82D-4989-8BE6-9FC49DEA20BB/Documents/text.txt",
});
console.log("data:", contents);
};
API
For list of existing error codes, see Errors.
checkPermissions()
checkPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>
Check read/write permissions.
Required on Android, only when using
Directory.Documents or
Directory.ExternalStorage.
Returns:
Promise<PermissionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
requestPermissions()
requestPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>
Request read/write permissions.
Required on Android, only when using
Directory.Documents or
Directory.ExternalStorage.
Returns:
Promise<PermissionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
readFile(...)
readFile(options: ReadFileOptions) => Promise<ReadFileResult>
Read a file from disk
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<ReadFileResult>
Since: 1.0.0
readFileInChunks(...)
readFileInChunks(options: ReadFileInChunksOptions, callback: ReadFileInChunksCallback) => Promise<CallbackID>
Read a file from disk, in chunks. Native only (not available in web). Use the callback to receive each read chunk. If empty chunk is returned, it means file has been completely read.
|Param
|Type
options
callback
Returns:
Promise<string>
Since: 7.1.0
writeFile(...)
writeFile(options: WriteFileOptions) => Promise<WriteFileResult>
Write a file to disk in the specified location on device
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<WriteFileResult>
Since: 1.0.0
appendFile(...)
appendFile(options: AppendFileOptions) => Promise<void>
Append to a file on disk in the specified location on device
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
deleteFile(...)
deleteFile(options: DeleteFileOptions) => Promise<void>
Delete a file from disk
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
mkdir(...)
mkdir(options: MkdirOptions) => Promise<void>
Create a directory.
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
rmdir(...)
rmdir(options: RmdirOptions) => Promise<void>
Remove a directory
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
readdir(...)
readdir(options: ReaddirOptions) => Promise<ReaddirResult>
Return a list of files from the directory (not recursive)
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<ReaddirResult>
Since: 1.0.0
getUri(...)
getUri(options: GetUriOptions) => Promise<GetUriResult>
Return full File URI for a path and directory
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<GetUriResult>
Since: 1.0.0
stat(...)
stat(options: StatOptions) => Promise<StatResult>
Return data about a file
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<FileInfo>
Since: 1.0.0
rename(...)
rename(options: RenameOptions) => Promise<void>
Rename a file or directory
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
copy(...)
copy(options: CopyOptions) => Promise<CopyResult>
Copy a file or directory
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<CopyResult>
Since: 1.0.0
downloadFile(...)
downloadFile(options: DownloadFileOptions) => Promise<DownloadFileResult>
Perform a http request to a server and download the file to the specified destination.
This method has been deprecated since version 7.1.0. We recommend using the @capacitor/file-transfer plugin instead, in conjunction with this plugin.
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<DownloadFileResult>
Since: 5.1.0
addListener('progress', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'progress', listenerFunc: ProgressListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Add a listener to file download progress events.
This method has been deprecated since version 7.1.0. We recommend using the @capacitor/file-transfer plugin instead, in conjunction with this plugin.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'progress'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 5.1.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all listeners for this plugin.
This method has been deprecated since version 7.1.0. We recommend using the @capacitor/file-transfer plugin instead, in conjunction with this plugin.
Since: 5.2.0
Interfaces
PermissionStatus
|Prop
|Type
publicStorage
ReadFileResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
data
string | Blob
|The representation of the data contained in the file Note: Blob is only available on Web. On native, the data is returned as a string.
|1.0.0
ReadFileOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The path of the file to read
|1.0.0
directory
|The
Directory to read the file from
|1.0.0
encoding
|The encoding to read the file in, if not provided, data is read as binary and returned as base64 encoded. Pass Encoding.UTF8 to read data as string
|1.0.0
ReadFileInChunksOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
chunkSize
number
|Size of the chunks in bytes.
|7.1.0
WriteFileResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
uri
string
|The uri where the file was written into
|1.0.0
WriteFileOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
path
string
|The path of the file to write
|1.0.0
data
string | Blob
|The data to write Note: Blob data is only supported on Web.
|1.0.0
directory
|The
Directory to store the file in
|1.0.0
encoding
|The encoding to write the file in. If not provided, data is written as base64 encoded. Pass Encoding.UTF8 to write data as string
|1.0.0
recursive
boolean
|Whether to create any missing parent directories.
false
|1.0.0
AppendFileOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The path of the file to append
|1.0.0
data
string
|The data to write
|1.0.0
directory
|The
Directory to store the file in
|1.0.0
encoding
|The encoding to write the file in. If not provided, data is written as base64 encoded. Pass Encoding.UTF8 to write data as string
|1.0.0
DeleteFileOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The path of the file to delete
|1.0.0
directory
|The
Directory to delete the file from
|1.0.0
MkdirOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
path
string
|The path of the new directory
|1.0.0
directory
|The
Directory to make the new directory in
|1.0.0
recursive
boolean
|Whether to create any missing parent directories as well.
false
|1.0.0
RmdirOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
path
string
|The path of the directory to remove
|1.0.0
directory
|The
Directory to remove the directory from
|1.0.0
recursive
boolean
|Whether to recursively remove the contents of the directory
false
|1.0.0
ReaddirResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
files
FileInfo[]
|List of files and directories inside the directory
|1.0.0
FileInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
name
string
|Name of the file or directory.
|7.1.0
type
'file' | 'directory'
|Type of the file.
|4.0.0
size
number
|Size of the file in bytes.
|4.0.0
ctime
number
|Time of creation in milliseconds. It's not available on Android 7 and older devices.
|7.1.0
mtime
number
|Time of last modification in milliseconds.
|7.1.0
uri
string
|The uri of the file.
|4.0.0
ReaddirOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The path of the directory to read
|1.0.0
directory
|The
Directory to list files from
|1.0.0
GetUriResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
uri
string
|The uri of the file
|1.0.0
GetUriOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The path of the file to get the URI for
|1.0.0
directory
|The
Directory to get the file under
|1.0.0
StatOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The path of the file to get data about
|1.0.0
directory
|The
Directory to get the file under
|1.0.0
CopyOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
from
string
|The existing file or directory
|1.0.0
to
string
|The destination file or directory
|1.0.0
directory
|The
Directory containing the existing file or directory
|1.0.0
toDirectory
|The
Directory containing the destination file or directory. If not supplied will use the 'directory' parameter as the destination
|1.0.0
CopyResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
uri
string
|The uri where the file was copied into
|4.0.0
DownloadFileResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The path the file was downloaded to.
|5.1.0
blob
Blob
|The blob data of the downloaded file. This is only available on web.
|5.1.0
DownloadFileOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
path
string
|The path the downloaded file should be moved to.
|5.1.0
directory
|The directory to write the file to. If this option is used, filePath can be a relative path rather than absolute. The default is the
DATA directory.
|5.1.0
progress
boolean
|An optional listener function to receive downloaded progress events. If this option is used, progress event should be dispatched on every chunk received. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns.
|5.1.0
recursive
boolean
|Whether to create any missing parent directories.
false
|5.1.2
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
ProgressStatus
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
url
string
|The url of the file being downloaded.
|5.1.0
bytes
number
|The number of bytes downloaded so far.
|5.1.0
contentLength
number
|The total number of bytes to download for this file.
|5.1.0
Type Aliases
PermissionState
'prompt' | 'prompt-with-rationale' | 'granted' | 'denied'
ReadFileInChunksCallback
Callback for receiving chunks read from a file, or error if something went wrong.
(chunkRead: ReadFileResult | null, err?: any): void
CallbackID
string
StatResult
FileInfo
RenameOptions
CopyOptions
ProgressListener
A listener function that receives progress events.
(progress: ProgressStatus): void
Enums
Directory
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
Documents
'DOCUMENTS'
|The Documents directory. On iOS it's the app's documents directory. Use this directory to store user-generated content. On Android it's the Public Documents folder, so it's accessible from other apps. It's not accessible on Android 10 unless the app enables legacy External Storage by adding
android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" in the
application tag in the
AndroidManifest.xml. On Android 11 or newer the app can only access the files/folders the app created.
|1.0.0
Data
'DATA'
|The Data directory. On iOS it will use the Documents directory. On Android it's the directory holding application files. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled.
|1.0.0
Library
'LIBRARY'
|The Library directory. On iOS it will use the Library directory. On Android it's the directory holding application files. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled.
|1.1.0
Cache
'CACHE'
|The Cache directory. Can be deleted in cases of low memory, so use this directory to write app-specific files. that your app can re-create easily.
|1.0.0
External
'EXTERNAL'
|The external directory. On iOS it will use the Documents directory. On Android it's the directory on the primary shared/external storage device where the application can place persistent files it owns. These files are internal to the applications, and not typically visible to the user as media. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled.
|1.0.0
ExternalStorage
'EXTERNAL_STORAGE'
|The external storage directory. On iOS it will use the Documents directory. On Android it's the primary shared/external storage directory. It's not accessible on Android 10 unless the app enables legacy External Storage by adding
android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" in the
application tag in the
AndroidManifest.xml. It's not accessible on Android 11 or newer.
|1.0.0
ExternalCache
'EXTERNAL_CACHE'
|The external cache directory. On iOS it will use the Documents directory. On Android it's the primary shared/external cache.
|7.1.0
LibraryNoCloud
'LIBRARY_NO_CLOUD'
|The Library directory without cloud backup. Used in iOS. On Android it's the directory holding application files.
|7.1.0
Temporary
'TEMPORARY'
|A temporary directory for iOS. On Android it's the directory holding the application cache.
|7.1.0
Encoding
|Members
|Value
|Description
|Since
UTF8
'utf8'
|Eight-bit UCS Transformation Format
|1.0.0
ASCII
'ascii'
|Seven-bit ASCII, a.k.a. ISO646-US, a.k.a. the Basic Latin block of the Unicode character set This encoding is only supported on Android.
|1.0.0
UTF16
'utf16'
|Sixteen-bit UCS Transformation Format, byte order identified by an optional byte-order mark This encoding is only supported on Android.
|1.0.0
Errors
Since version 7.1.0, the plugin returns specific errors with specific codes on native Android and iOS. Web does not follow this standard for errors.
The following table list all the plugin errors:
|Error code
|Platform(s)
|Message
|OS-PLUG-FILE-0004
|iOS
|Cordova / Capacitor bridge isn’t initialized.
|OS-PLUG-FILE-0005
|Android, iOS
|The method input parameters aren’t valid.
|OS-PLUG-FILE-0006
|Android, iOS
|Invalid path was provided.
|OS-PLUG-FILE-0007
|Android
|Unable to perform file operation, user denied permission request.
|OS-PLUG-FILE-0008
|Android, iOS
|Operation failed because file does not exist.
|OS-PLUG-FILE-0009
|Android
|Operation not supported for provided input.
|OS-PLUG-FILE-0010
|Android, iOS
|Directory already exists, cannot be overwritten.
|OS-PLUG-FILE-0011
|Android, iOS
|Missing parent directory – possibly recursive=false was passed or parent directory creation failed.
|OS-PLUG-FILE-0012
|Android, iOS
|Cannot delete directory with children; received recursive=false but directory has contents.
|OS-PLUG-FILE-0013
|Android, iOS
|The operation failed with an error.