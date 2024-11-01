import { Dialog } from '@capacitor/dialog' ;



const showAlert = async ( ) => {

await Dialog . alert ( {

title : 'Stop' ,

message : 'this is an error' ,

} ) ;

} ;



const showConfirm = async ( ) => {

const { value } = await Dialog . confirm ( {

title : 'Confirm' ,

message : ` Are you sure you'd like to press the red button? ` ,

} ) ;



console . log ( 'Confirmed:' , value ) ;

} ;



const showPrompt = async ( ) => {

const { value , cancelled } = await Dialog . prompt ( {

title : 'Hello' ,

message : ` What's your name? ` ,

} ) ;



console . log ( 'Name:' , value ) ;

console . log ( 'Cancelled:' , cancelled ) ;

} ;

