The App API handles high level App state and events. For example, this API emits events when the app enters and leaves the foreground, handles deeplinks, opens other apps, and manages persisted plugin state.

For being able to open the app from a custom scheme you need to register the scheme first. You can do it by editing the Info.plist file and adding this lines.

For being able to open the app from a custom scheme you need to register the scheme first. You can do it by adding this lines inside the activity section of the AndroidManifest.xml .

custom_url_scheme value is stored in strings.xml . When the Android platform is added, @capacitor/cli adds the app's package name as default value, but can be replaced by editing the strings.xml file.

exitApp ( ) => Promise < void >



Force exit the app. This should only be used in conjunction with the backButton handler for Android to exit the app when navigation is complete.

Ionic handles this itself so you shouldn't need to call this if using Ionic.

Since: 1.0.0

getInfo ( ) => Promise < AppInfo >



Return information about the app.

Returns:

Since: 1.0.0

getState ( ) => Promise < AppState >



Gets the current app state.

Returns:

Since: 1.0.0

getLaunchUrl ( ) => Promise < AppLaunchUrl | undefined >



Get the URL the app was launched with, if any.

Returns:

Since: 1.0.0

minimizeApp ( ) => Promise < void >



Minimizes the application.

Only available for Android.

Since: 1.1.0

toggleBackButtonHandler ( options : ToggleBackButtonHandlerOptions ) => Promise < void >



Enables or disables the plugin's back button handling during runtime.

Only available for Android.

Param Type options ToggleBackButtonHandlerOptions

Since: 7.1.0

addListener ( eventName : 'appStateChange' , listenerFunc : StateChangeListener ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle >



Listen for changes in the app or the activity states.

On iOS it's fired when the native UIApplication.willResignActiveNotification and UIApplication.didBecomeActiveNotification events get fired. On Android it's fired when the Capacitor's Activity onResume and onStop methods gets called. On Web it's fired when the document's visibilitychange gets fired.

Param Type eventName 'appStateChange' listenerFunc StateChangeListener

Returns:

Since: 1.0.0

addListener ( eventName : 'pause' , listenerFunc : ( ) => void ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle >



Listen for when the app or the activity are paused.

On iOS it's fired when the native UIApplication.didEnterBackgroundNotification event gets fired. On Android it's fired when the Capacitor's Activity onPause method gets called. On Web it's fired when the document's visibilitychange gets fired and document.hidden is true.

Param Type eventName 'pause' listenerFunc () => void

Returns:

Since: 4.1.0

addListener ( eventName : 'resume' , listenerFunc : ( ) => void ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle >



Listen for when the app or activity are resumed.

On iOS it's fired when the native UIApplication.willEnterForegroundNotification event gets fired. On Android it's fired when the Capacitor's Activity onResume method gets called, but only after resume has fired first. On Web it's fired when the document's visibilitychange gets fired and document.hidden is false.

Param Type eventName 'resume' listenerFunc () => void

Returns:

Since: 4.1.0

addListener ( eventName : 'appUrlOpen' , listenerFunc : URLOpenListener ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle >



Listen for url open events for the app. This handles both custom URL scheme links as well as URLs your app handles (Universal Links on iOS and App Links on Android)

Param Type eventName 'appUrlOpen' listenerFunc URLOpenListener

Returns:

Since: 1.0.0

addListener ( eventName : 'appRestoredResult' , listenerFunc : RestoredListener ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle >



If the app was launched with previously persisted plugin call data, such as on Android when an activity returns to an app that was closed, this call will return any data the app was launched with, converted into the form of a result from a plugin call.

On Android, due to memory constraints on low-end devices, it's possible that, if your app launches a new activity, your app will be terminated by the operating system in order to reduce memory consumption.

For example, that means the Camera API, which launches a new Activity to take a photo, may not be able to return data back to your app.

To avoid this, Capacitor stores all restored activity results on launch. You should add a listener for appRestoredResult in order to handle any plugin call results that were delivered when your app was not running.

Once you have that result (if any), you can update the UI to restore a logical experience for the user, such as navigating or selecting the proper tab.

We recommend every Android app using plugins that rely on external Activities (for example, Camera) to have this event and process handled.

Param Type eventName 'appRestoredResult' listenerFunc RestoredListener

Returns:

Since: 1.0.0

addListener ( eventName : 'backButton' , listenerFunc : BackButtonListener ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle >



Listen for the hardware back button event (Android only). Listening for this event will disable the default back button behaviour, so you might want to call window.history.back() manually. If you want to close the app, call App.exitApp() .

Param Type eventName 'backButton' listenerFunc BackButtonListener

Returns:

Since: 1.0.0

removeAllListeners ( ) => Promise < void >



Remove all native listeners for this plugin

Since: 1.0.0

Prop Type Description Since name string The name of the app. 1.0.0 id string The identifier of the app. On iOS it's the Bundle Identifier. On Android it's the Application ID 1.0.0 build string The build version. On iOS it's the CFBundleVersion. On Android it's the versionCode. 1.0.0 version string The app version. On iOS it's the CFBundleShortVersionString. On Android it's package's versionName. 1.0.0

Prop Type Description Since isActive boolean Whether the app is active or not. 1.0.0

Prop Type Description Since url string The url used to open the app. 1.0.0

Prop Type Description Since enabled boolean Indicates whether to enable or disable default back button handling. 7.1.0

Prop Type remove () => Promise<void>

Prop Type Description Since url string The URL the app was opened with. 1.0.0 iosSourceApplication any The source application opening the app (iOS only) https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiapplicationopenurloptionskey/1623128-sourceapplication 1.0.0 iosOpenInPlace boolean Whether the app should open the passed document in-place or must copy it first. https://developer.apple.com/documentation/uikit/uiapplicationopenurloptionskey/1623123-openinplace 1.0.0

Prop Type Description Since pluginId string The pluginId this result corresponds to. For example, Camera . 1.0.0 methodName string The methodName this result corresponds to. For example, getPhoto 1.0.0 data any The result data passed from the plugin. This would be the result you'd expect from normally calling the plugin method. For example, CameraPhoto 1.0.0 success boolean Boolean indicating if the plugin call succeeded. 1.0.0 error { message: string; } If the plugin call didn't succeed, it will contain the error message. 1.0.0

Prop Type Description Since canGoBack boolean Indicates whether the browser can go back in history. False when the history stack is on the first entry. 1.0.0

(state: AppState): void

(event: URLOpenListenerEvent): void

(event: RestoredListenerEvent): void