@capacitor/geolocation
The Geolocation API provides simple methods for getting and tracking the current position of the device using GPS, along with altitude, heading, and speed information if available.
Install
npm install @capacitor/geolocation
npx cap sync
iOS
Apple requires privacy descriptions to be specified in
Info.plist for location information:
NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription(
Privacy - Location Always Usage Description)
NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription(
Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description)
Read about Configuring
Info.plist in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode
Android
This API requires the following permissions be added to your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<!-- Geolocation API -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.location.gps" />
The first two permissions ask for location data, both fine and coarse, and the last line is optional but necessary if your app requires GPS to function. You may leave it out, though keep in mind that this may mean your app is installed on devices lacking GPS hardware.
Read about Setting Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.
Variables
This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's
variables.gradle file):
playServicesLocationVersionversion of
com.google.android.gms:play-services-location(default:
21.0.1)
Example
import { Geolocation } from '@capacitor/geolocation';
const printCurrentPosition = async () => {
const coordinates = await Geolocation.getCurrentPosition();
console.log('Current position:', coordinates);
};
API
getCurrentPosition(...)
getCurrentPosition(options?: PositionOptions | undefined) => Promise<Position>
Get the current GPS location of the device
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<Position>
Since: 1.0.0
watchPosition(...)
watchPosition(options: PositionOptions, callback: WatchPositionCallback) => Promise<CallbackID>
Set up a watch for location changes. Note that watching for location changes can consume a large amount of energy. Be smart about listening only when you need to.
|Param
|Type
options
callback
Returns:
Promise<string>
Since: 1.0.0
clearWatch(...)
clearWatch(options: ClearWatchOptions) => Promise<void>
Clear a given watch
|Param
|Type
options
Since: 1.0.0
checkPermissions()
checkPermissions() => Promise<PermissionStatus>
Check location permissions. Will throw if system location services are disabled.
Returns:
Promise<PermissionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
requestPermissions(...)
requestPermissions(permissions?: GeolocationPluginPermissions | undefined) => Promise<PermissionStatus>
Request location permissions. Will throw if system location services are disabled.
|Param
|Type
permissions
Returns:
Promise<PermissionStatus>
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
Position
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
timestamp
number
|Creation timestamp for coords
|1.0.0
coords
{ latitude: number; longitude: number; accuracy: number; altitudeAccuracy: number | null; altitude: number | null; speed: number | null; heading: number | null; }
|The GPS coordinates along with the accuracy of the data
|1.0.0
PositionOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
enableHighAccuracy
boolean
|High accuracy mode (such as GPS, if available) On Android 12+ devices it will be ignored if users didn't grant ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permissions (can be checked with location alias).
false
|1.0.0
timeout
number
|The maximum wait time in milliseconds for location updates. In Android, since version 4.0.0 of the plugin, timeout gets ignored for getCurrentPosition.
10000
|1.0.0
maximumAge
number
|The maximum age in milliseconds of a possible cached position that is acceptable to return
0
|1.0.0
ClearWatchOptions
|Prop
|Type
id
PermissionStatus
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
location
|Permission state for location alias. On Android it requests/checks both ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION and ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permissions. On iOS and web it requests/checks location permission.
|1.0.0
coarseLocation
|Permission state for coarseLocation alias. On Android it requests/checks ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION. On Android 12+, users can choose between Approximate location (ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION) or Precise location (ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION), so this alias can be used if the app doesn't need high accuracy. On iOS and web it will have the same value as location alias.
|1.2.0
GeolocationPluginPermissions
|Prop
|Type
permissions
GeolocationPermissionType[]
Type Aliases
Position
A Position is an array of coordinates. https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7946#section-3.1.1 Array should contain between two and three elements. The previous GeoJSON specification allowed more elements (e.g., which could be used to represent M values), but the current specification only allows X, Y, and (optionally) Z to be defined.
number[]
WatchPositionCallback
(position: Position | null, err?: any): void
CallbackID
string
PermissionState
'prompt' | 'prompt-with-rationale' | 'granted' | 'denied'
GeolocationPermissionType
'location' | 'coarseLocation'