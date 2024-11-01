Plugin Development Workflow
With the new plugin created, you can begin implementing functionality across a variety of platforms.
Implementing a New Method
To implement new functionality in your plugin, begin by defining the method's signature in the exported TypeScript interface for your plugin in
src/definitions.ts.
In the example below, the
openMap() method is added which takes a
latitude and
longitude. It is good practice to define interfaces for method parameters that can be imported and used in apps.
export interface EchoPlugin {
echo(options: { value: string }): Promise<{ value: string }>;
+ openMap(options: OpenMapOptions): Promise<void>;
}
+export interface OpenMapOptions {
+ latitude: number;
+ longitude: number;
+}
Implement the web implementation in
src/web.ts:
import type {
EchoPlugin,
+ OpenMapOptions,
} from './definitions';
export class EchoWeb extends WebPlugin implements EchoPlugin {
// other methods
+ async openMap(location: OpenMapOptions): Promise<void> {
+ // logic here
+ }
}
To compile the plugin, navigate into the plugin directory then run:
npm run build
Implement Android functionality in
android/src/main/[nested folders]/EchoPlugin.java:
@PluginMethod()
public void openMap(PluginCall call) {
Double latitude = call.getDouble("latitude");
Double longitude = call.getDouble("longitude");
// more logic
call.resolve();
}
Implement iOS functionality in
ios/Sources/EchoPlugin/EchoPlugin.swift:
@objc func openMap(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
let latitude = call.getString("latitude")
let longitude = call.getNumber("longitude")
// more logic
call.resolve()
}
Remember to register plugin methods in your
.swiftfile.
This example contains the most common type of method in plugins but details about all the supported types can be found here.
Local Testing
To test the plugin locally while developing it, link the plugin folder to your app using
npm install with the path to your plugin.
npm install ../path/to/echo
The project's
package.json file now shows the plugin package link in the dependencies list:
"echo": "file:../path/to/echo",
Finally, run
npx cap sync to make the native projects aware of your plugin. If it was detected correctly, it will print something like this:
[info] Found 1 Capacitor plugin for android:
- echo (0.0.1)
Unlinking the Plugin
To unlink the local plugin from your app, use
npm uninstall with the package name of your plugin.
npm uninstall echo
Package Scripts
The plugin template ships with a variety of scripts in
package.json.
verify: builds and tests web and native code
lint: lints web and native code
fmt: autoformats web and native code
docgen: generates documentation from plugin interface (see Documentation)
build: builds web code into ESM and bundle distributions
Documentation
To document plugin functionality, add JSDoc comment blocks to methods and properties.
It is usually not necessary to include type information with the
@paramand
@returnsJSDoc tags in TypeScript files.
Using our
openMap() method as an example, open
src/definitions.ts and start documenting!
export interface EchoPlugin {
echo(options: { value: string }): Promise<{ value: string }>;
+ /**
+ * Opens the map at a given location.
+ *
+ * @since 1.1.0
+ */
openMap(options: OpenMapOptions): Promise<void>;
}
export interface OpenMapOptions {
+ /**
+ * The latitude at which to open the map.
+ */
latitude: number;
+ /**
+ * The longitude at which to open the map.
+ */
longitude: number;
}
The plugin template ships with
@capacitor/docgen, which writes generated documentation to
README.md. Documentation is generated during
npm run build. You can also run it manually:
npm run docgen
Publishing
Whenever you are ready to publish your plugin, just use:
npm publish
This will build the JS portion of your plugin and publish the rest of your plugin files to npm.
Your package can now be installed using
npm install echo in any Capacitor app.