Version: v5

Capacitor: Cross-platform Native Runtime for Web Apps

Capacitor is a cross-platform native runtime that makes it easy to build performant mobile applications that run natively on iOS, Android, and more using modern web tooling. Representing the next evolution of Hybrid apps, Capacitor creates Web Native apps, providing a modern native container approach for teams who want to build web-first without sacrificing full access to native SDKs when they need it.

Capacitor provides a consistent, web-focused set of APIs that enable an app to stay as close to web standards as possible, while accessing rich native device features on platforms that support them. If it works in the browser, it probably works in a mobile app when using Capacitor. Adding native functionality is straightforward with a Plugin API for Swift on iOS, Java on Android, and JavaScript for the web.

Getting started with Capacitor is easy! Capacitor can be dropped into any existing modern JavaScript project, or a fresh Capacitor project can be created from scratch.

Follow the Installation guide to get started building your app.