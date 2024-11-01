Skip to main content
Version: v7

@capacitor/google-maps

Google maps on Capacitor

Install

npm install @capacitor/google-maps@latest-7
npx cap sync

API Keys

To use the Google Maps SDK on any platform, API keys associated with an account with billing enabled are required. These can be obtained from the Google Cloud Console. This is required for all three platforms, Android, iOS, and Javascript. Additional information about obtaining these API keys can be found in the Google Maps documentation for each platform.

iOS

The Google Maps SDK supports the use of showing the users current location via enableCurrentLocation(bool). To use this, Apple requires privacy descriptions to be specified in Info.plist:

  • NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription (Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description)

Read about Configuring Info.plist in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode.

Typescript Configuration

Your project will also need have skipLibCheck set to true in tsconfig.json.

Migrating from older versions

The main Google Maps SDK now supports running on simulators on Apple Silicon Macs, but make sure you have the latest version of Google-Maps-iOS-Utils installed.

If you added the previous workaround for getting the unreleased version, you can delete it now by removing this line from ios/App/Podfile:

pod 'Google-Maps-iOS-Utils', :git => 'https://github.com/googlemaps/google-maps-ios-utils.git', :commit => '637954e5bcb2a879c11a6f2cead153a6bad5339f'

Then run pod update Google-Maps-iOS-Utils from the ios/App/ folder:

cd ios/App
pod update Google-Maps-iOS-Utils

Android

The Google Maps SDK for Android requires you to add your API key to the AndroidManifest.xml file in your project.

<meta-data android:name="com.google.android.geo.API_KEY" android:value="YOUR_API_KEY_HERE"/>

To use certain location features, the SDK requires the following permissions to also be added to your AndroidManifest.xml:

<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />

Variables

This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's variables.gradle file):

  • googleMapsPlayServicesVersion: version of com.google.android.gms:play-services-maps (default: 18.2.0)
  • googleMapsUtilsVersion: version of com.google.maps.android:android-maps-utils (default: 3.8.2)
  • googleMapsKtxVersion: version of com.google.maps.android:maps-ktx (default: 5.0.0)
  • googleMapsUtilsKtxVersion: version of com.google.maps.android:maps-utils-ktx (default: 5.0.0)
  • kotlinxCoroutinesVersion: version of org.jetbrains.kotlinx:kotlinx-coroutines-android and org.jetbrains.kotlinx:kotlinx-coroutines-core (default: 1.7.3)
  • androidxCoreKTXVersion: version of androidx.core:core-ktx (default: 1.12.0)
  • kotlin_version: version of org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib (default: 1.9.10)

Usage

The Google Maps Capacitor plugin ships with a web component that must be used to render the map in your application as it enables us to embed the native view more effectively on iOS. The plugin will automatically register this web component for use in your application.

For Angular users, you will get an error warning that this web component is unknown to the Angular compiler. This is resolved by modifying the module that declares your component to allow for custom web components.

import { CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from '@angular/core';

@NgModule({
  schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA]
})

Include this component in your HTML and assign it an ID so that you can easily query for that element reference later.

<capacitor-google-map id="map"></capacitor-google-map>

On Android, the map is rendered beneath the entire webview, and uses this component to manage its positioning during scrolling events. This means that as the developer, you must ensure that the webview is transparent all the way through the layers to the very bottom. In a typically Ionic application, that means setting transparency on elements such as IonContent and the root HTML tag to ensure that it can be seen. If you can't see your map on Android, this should be the first thing you check.

On iOS, we render the map directly into the webview and so the same transparency effects are not required. We are investigating alternate methods for Android still and hope to resolve this better in a future update.

The Google Map element itself comes unstyled, so you should style it to fit within the layout of your page structure. Because we're rendering a view into this slot, by itself the element has no width or height, so be sure to set those explicitly.

capacitor-google-map {
  display: inline-block;
  width: 275px;
  height: 400px;
}

Next, we should create the map reference. This is done by importing the GoogleMap class from the Capacitor plugin and calling the create method, and passing in the required parameters.

import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';

const apiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE';

const mapRef = document.getElementById('map');

const newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
  id: 'my-map', // Unique identifier for this map instance
  element: mapRef, // reference to the capacitor-google-map element
  apiKey: apiKey, // Your Google Maps API Key
  config: {
    center: {
      // The initial position to be rendered by the map
      lat: 33.6,
      lng: -117.9,
    },
    zoom: 8, // The initial zoom level to be rendered by the map
  },
});

At this point, your map should be created within your application. Using the returned reference to the map, you can easily interact with your map in a number of way, a few of which are shown here.

const newMap = await GoogleMap.create({...});

// Add a marker to the map
const markerId = await newMap.addMarker({
  coordinate: {
    lat: 33.6,
    lng: -117.9
  }
});

// Move the map programmatically
await newMap.setCamera({
  coordinate: {
    lat: 33.6,
    lng: -117.9
  }
});

// Enable marker clustering
await newMap.enableClustering();

// Handle marker click
await newMap.setOnMarkerClickListener((event) => {...});

// Clean up map reference
await newMap.destroy();

Full Examples

Angular

import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';

@Component({
  template: `
    <capacitor-google-map #map></capacitor-google-map>
    <button (click)="createMap()">Create Map</button>
  `,
  styles: [
    `
      capacitor-google-map {
        display: inline-block;
        width: 275px;
        height: 400px;
      }
    `,
  ],
})
export class MyMap {
  @ViewChild('map')
  mapRef: ElementRef<HTMLElement>;
  newMap: GoogleMap;

  async createMap() {
    this.newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
      id: 'my-cool-map',
      element: this.mapRef.nativeElement,
      apiKey: environment.apiKey,
      config: {
        center: {
          lat: 33.6,
          lng: -117.9,
        },
        zoom: 8,
      },
    });
  }
}

React

import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';
import { useRef } from 'react';

const MyMap: React.FC = () => {
  const mapRef = useRef<HTMLElement>();
  let newMap: GoogleMap;

  async function createMap() {
    if (!mapRef.current) return;

    newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
      id: 'my-cool-map',
      element: mapRef.current,
      apiKey: process.env.REACT_APP_YOUR_API_KEY_HERE,
      config: {
        center: {
          lat: 33.6,
          lng: -117.9
        },
        zoom: 8
      }
    })
  }

  return (
    <div className="component-wrapper">
      <capacitor-google-map ref={mapRef} style={{
        display: 'inline-block',
        width: 275,
        height: 400
      }}></capacitor-google-map>

      <button onClick={createMap}>Create Map</button>
    </div>
  )
}

export default MyMap;

Vue

<script lang="ts" setup>
import { ref, shallowRef, useTemplateRef } from 'vue'
import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps'

const mapRef = useTemplateRef<HTMLElement>('mapRef')
const newMap = shallowRef<GoogleMap>()

async function createMap() {
  if (!mapRef.value) return

  newMap.value = await GoogleMap.create({
    id: 'my-cool-map',
    element: mapRef.value,
    apiKey: import.meta.env.VITE_YOUR_API_KEY_HERE,
    config: {
      center: {
        lat: 33.6,
        lng: -117.9,
      },
      zoom: 8,
    },
  })
}
</script>

<template>
  <capacitor-google-map
    ref="mapRef"
    style="display: inline-block; width: 275px; height: 400px"
  ></capacitor-google-map>
  <button @click="createMap()">Create Map</button>
</template>

make sure you need enable recognize native custom elements like

// vite.config.mts > plugins
Vue({
  template: {
    compilerOptions: {
      isCustomElement: (tag) => tag.startsWith('capacitor-')
    },
  },
}),

Javascript

<capacitor-google-map id="map"></capacitor-google-map>
<button onclick="createMap()">Create Map</button>

<style>
  capacitor-google-map {
    display: inline-block;
    width: 275px;
    height: 400px;
  }
</style>

<script>
  import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';

  const createMap = async () => {
    const mapRef = document.getElementById('map');

    const newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
      id: 'my-map', // Unique identifier for this map instance
      element: mapRef, // reference to the capacitor-google-map element
      apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE', // Your Google Maps API Key
      config: {
        center: {
          // The initial position to be rendered by the map
          lat: 33.6,
          lng: -117.9,
        },
        zoom: 8, // The initial zoom level to be rendered by the map
      },
    });
  };
</script>

API

create(...)

create(options: CreateMapArgs, callback?: MapListenerCallback<MapReadyCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<GoogleMap>
ParamType
options
CreateMapArgs
callback
MapListenerCallback<MapReadyCallbackData>

Returns: Promise<GoogleMap>

enableTouch()

enableTouch() => Promise<void>

disableTouch()

disableTouch() => Promise<void>

enableClustering(...)

enableClustering(minClusterSize?: number | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamTypeDescription
minClusterSizenumberThe minimum number of markers that can be clustered together. The default is 4 markers.

disableClustering()

disableClustering() => Promise<void>

addTileOverlay(...)

addTileOverlay(tileOverlay: TileOverlay) => Promise<{ id: string; }>
ParamType
tileOverlay
TileOverlay

Returns: Promise<{ id: string; }>

removeTileOverlay(...)

removeTileOverlay(id: string) => Promise<void>
ParamType
idstring

addMarker(...)

addMarker(marker: Marker) => Promise<string>
ParamType
marker
Marker

Returns: Promise<string>

addMarkers(...)

addMarkers(markers: Marker[]) => Promise<string[]>
ParamType
markersMarker[]

Returns: Promise<string[]>

removeMarker(...)

removeMarker(id: string) => Promise<void>
ParamType
idstring

removeMarkers(...)

removeMarkers(ids: string[]) => Promise<void>
ParamType
idsstring[]

addPolygons(...)

addPolygons(polygons: Polygon[]) => Promise<string[]>
ParamType
polygonsPolygon[]

Returns: Promise<string[]>

removePolygons(...)

removePolygons(ids: string[]) => Promise<void>
ParamType
idsstring[]

addCircles(...)

addCircles(circles: Circle[]) => Promise<string[]>
ParamType
circlesCircle[]

Returns: Promise<string[]>

removeCircles(...)

removeCircles(ids: string[]) => Promise<void>
ParamType
idsstring[]

addPolylines(...)

addPolylines(polylines: Polyline[]) => Promise<string[]>
ParamType
polylinesPolyline[]

Returns: Promise<string[]>

removePolylines(...)

removePolylines(ids: string[]) => Promise<void>
ParamType
idsstring[]

destroy()

destroy() => Promise<void>

setCamera(...)

setCamera(config: CameraConfig) => Promise<void>
ParamType
config
CameraConfig

getMapType()

getMapType() => Promise<MapType>

Get current map type

Returns: 

Promise<MapType>

setMapType(...)

setMapType(mapType: MapType) => Promise<void>
ParamType
mapType
MapType

enableIndoorMaps(...)

enableIndoorMaps(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
ParamType
enabledboolean

enableTrafficLayer(...)

enableTrafficLayer(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
ParamType
enabledboolean

enableAccessibilityElements(...)

enableAccessibilityElements(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
ParamType
enabledboolean

enableCurrentLocation(...)

enableCurrentLocation(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
ParamType
enabledboolean

setPadding(...)

setPadding(padding: MapPadding) => Promise<void>
ParamType
padding
MapPadding

getMapBounds()

getMapBounds() => Promise<LatLngBounds>

Get the map's current viewport latitude and longitude bounds.

Returns: Promise<LatLngBounds>

fitBounds(...)

fitBounds(bounds: LatLngBounds, padding?: number | undefined) => Promise<void>

Sets the map viewport to contain the given bounds.

ParamTypeDescription
boundsLatLngBoundsThe bounds to fit in the viewport.
paddingnumberOptional padding to apply in pixels. The bounds will be fit in the part of the map that remains after padding is removed.

setOnBoundsChangedListener(...)

setOnBoundsChangedListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CameraIdleCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<CameraIdleCallbackData>

setOnCameraIdleListener(...)

setOnCameraIdleListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CameraIdleCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<CameraIdleCallbackData>

setOnCameraMoveStartedListener(...)

setOnCameraMoveStartedListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CameraMoveStartedCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<CameraMoveStartedCallbackData>

setOnClusterClickListener(...)

setOnClusterClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<ClusterClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<ClusterClickCallbackData>

setOnClusterInfoWindowClickListener(...)

setOnClusterInfoWindowClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<ClusterClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<ClusterClickCallbackData>

setOnInfoWindowClickListener(...)

setOnInfoWindowClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData>

setOnMapClickListener(...)

setOnMapClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MapClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<MapClickCallbackData>

setOnMarkerClickListener(...)

setOnMarkerClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData>

setOnPolygonClickListener(...)

setOnPolygonClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<PolygonClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<PolygonClickCallbackData>

setOnCircleClickListener(...)

setOnCircleClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CircleClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<CircleClickCallbackData>

setOnPolylineClickListener(...)

setOnPolylineClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<PolylineCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<PolylineCallbackData>

setOnMarkerDragStartListener(...)

setOnMarkerDragStartListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData>

setOnMarkerDragListener(...)

setOnMarkerDragListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData>

setOnMarkerDragEndListener(...)

setOnMarkerDragEndListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData>

setOnMyLocationButtonClickListener(...)

setOnMyLocationButtonClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MyLocationButtonClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<MyLocationButtonClickCallbackData>

setOnMyLocationClickListener(...)

setOnMyLocationClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MapClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
ParamType
callback
MapListenerCallback<MapClickCallbackData>

Interfaces

CreateMapArgs

An interface containing the options used when creating a map.

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
idstringA unique identifier for the map instance.
apiKeystringThe Google Maps SDK API Key.
config
GoogleMapConfig
The initial configuration settings for the map.
elementHTMLElementThe DOM element that the Google Map View will be mounted on which determines size and positioning.
forceCreatebooleanDestroy and re-create the map instance if a map with the supplied id already existsfalse
regionstringThe region parameter alters your application to serve different map tiles or bias the application (such as biasing geocoding results towards the region). Only available for web.
languagestringThe language parameter affects the names of controls, copyright notices, driving directions, and control labels, as well as the responses to service requests. Only available for web.

GoogleMapConfig

For web, all the javascript Google Maps options are available as GoogleMapConfig extends google.maps.MapOptions. For iOS and Android only the config options declared on GoogleMapConfig are available.

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
widthnumberOverride width for native map.
heightnumberOverride height for native map.
xnumberOverride absolute x coordinate position for native map.
ynumberOverride absolute y coordinate position for native map.
center
LatLng
Default location on the Earth towards which the camera points.
zoomnumberSets the zoom of the map.
androidLiteModebooleanEnables image-based lite mode on Android.false
devicePixelRationumberOverride pixel ratio for native map.
stylesMapTypeStyle[] | nullStyles to apply to each of the default map types. Note that for satellite, hybrid and terrain modes, these styles will only apply to labels and geometry.4.3.0
mapIdstringA map id associated with a specific map style or feature. Use Map IDs Only for Web.5.4.0
androidMapIdstringA map id associated with a specific map style or feature. Use Map IDs Only for Android.5.4.0
iOSMapIdstringA map id associated with a specific map style or feature. Use Map IDs Only for iOS.5.4.0
maxZoomnumber | nullThe maximum zoom level which will be displayed on the map. If omitted, or set to <code>null</code>, the maximum zoom from the current map type is used instead. Valid zoom values are numbers from zero up to the supported <a href="https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/maxzoom"&gt;maximum zoom level</a>.
minZoomnumber | nullThe minimum zoom level which will be displayed on the map. If omitted, or set to <code>null</code>, the minimum zoom from the current map type is used instead. Valid zoom values are numbers from zero up to the supported <a href="https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/maxzoom"&gt;maximum zoom level</a>.
mapTypeIdstring | nullThe initial Map mapTypeId. Defaults to <code>ROADMAP</code>.
headingnumber | nullThe heading for aerial imagery in degrees measured clockwise from cardinal direction North. Headings are snapped to the nearest available angle for which imagery is available.
restrictionMapRestriction | nullDefines a boundary that restricts the area of the map accessible to users. When set, a user can only pan and zoom while the camera view stays inside the limits of the boundary.

LatLng

An interface representing a pair of latitude and longitude coordinates.

PropTypeDescription
latnumberCoordinate latitude, in degrees. This value is in the range [-90, 90].
lngnumberCoordinate longitude, in degrees. This value is in the range [-180, 180].

MapReadyCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring

TileOverlay

A tile overlay is an image placed on top of your map at a specific zoom level. Available on iOS, Android and Web

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
urlstringA string representing the tile url. Should contain {x}, {y} and {z} so they can be replaced with actual values for x, y and zoom. Available on iOS, Android and Web
opacitynumberThe opacity of the tile overlay, between 0 (completely transparent) and 1 inclusive. Available on iOS, Android and Webundefined
visiblebooleanControls whether this tile overlay should be visible. Available only on Androidundefined
zIndexnumberThe zIndex of the tile overlay. Available on iOS and Androidundefined

Marker

A marker is an icon placed at a particular point on the map's surface.

PropTypeDescriptionDefaultSince
coordinate
LatLng
Marker position
opacitynumberSets the opacity of the marker, between 0 (completely transparent) and 1 inclusive.1
titlestringTitle, a short description of the overlay.
snippetstringSnippet text, shown beneath the title in the info window when selected.
isFlatbooleanControls whether this marker should be flat against the Earth's surface or a billboard facing the camera.false
iconUrlstringPath to a marker icon to render. It can be relative to the web app public directory, or a https url of a remote marker icon. SVGs are not supported on native platforms.4.2.0
iconSize
Size
Controls the scaled size of the marker image set in iconUrl.4.2.0
iconOrigin
Point
The position of the image within a sprite, if any. By default, the origin is located at the top left corner of the image .4.2.0
iconAnchor
Point
The position at which to anchor an image in correspondence to the location of the marker on the map. By default, the anchor is located along the center point of the bottom of the image.4.2.0
tintColor{ r: number; g: number; b: number; a: number; }Customizes the color of the default marker image. Each value must be between 0 and 255. Only for iOS and Android.4.2.0
draggablebooleanControls whether this marker can be dragged interactivelyfalse
zIndexnumberSpecifies the stack order of this marker, relative to other markers on the map. A marker with a high z-index is drawn on top of markers with lower z-indexes0

Size

PropType
widthnumber
heightnumber

Point

PropType
xnumber
ynumber

Polygon

For web, all the javascript Polygon options are available as Polygon extends google.maps.PolygonOptions. For iOS and Android only the config options declared on Polygon are available.

PropTypeDescription
pathsany[] | MVCArray<any>The ordered sequence of coordinates that designates a closed loop. Unlike polylines, a polygon may consist of one or more paths. As a result, the paths property may specify one or more arrays of <code>LatLng</code> coordinates. Paths are closed automatically; do not repeat the first vertex of the path as the last vertex. Simple polygons may be defined using a single array of <code>LatLng</code>s. More complex polygons may specify an array of arrays. Any simple arrays are converted into <code><a href="#MVCArray">MVCArray</a></code>s. Inserting or removing <code>LatLng</code>s from the <code>MVCArray</code> will automatically update the polygon on the map.
strokeColorstringThe stroke color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
strokeOpacitynumberThe stroke opacity between 0.0 and 1.0
strokeWeightnumberThe stroke width in pixels.
fillColorstringThe fill color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
fillOpacitynumberThe fill opacity between 0.0 and 1.0
geodesicbooleanWhen <code>true</code>, edges of the polygon are interpreted as geodesic and will follow the curvature of the Earth. When <code>false</code>, edges of the polygon are rendered as straight lines in screen space. Note that the shape of a geodesic polygon may appear to change when dragged, as the dimensions are maintained relative to the surface of the earth.
clickablebooleanIndicates whether this <code>Polygon</code> handles mouse events.
titlestringTitle, a short description of the overlay. Some overlays, such as markers, will display the title on the map. The title is also the default accessibility text. Only available on iOS.
tagstring

Circle

For web, all the javascript Circle options are available as Circle extends google.maps.CircleOptions. For iOS and Android only the config options declared on Circle are available.

PropTypeDescription
fillColorstringThe fill color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
fillOpacitynumberThe fill opacity between 0.0 and 1.0.
strokeColorstringThe stroke color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
strokeWeightnumberThe stroke width in pixels.
geodesicboolean
clickablebooleanIndicates whether this <code>Circle</code> handles mouse events.
titlestringTitle, a short description of the overlay. Some overlays, such as markers, will display the title on the map. The title is also the default accessibility text. Only available on iOS.
tagstring

Polyline

For web, all the javascript Polyline options are available as Polyline extends google.maps.PolylineOptions. For iOS and Android only the config options declared on Polyline are available.

PropTypeDescription
strokeColorstringThe stroke color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
strokeOpacitynumberThe stroke opacity between 0.0 and 1.0.
strokeWeightnumberThe stroke width in pixels.
geodesicbooleanWhen <code>true</code>, edges of the polygon are interpreted as geodesic and will follow the curvature of the Earth. When <code>false</code>, edges of the polygon are rendered as straight lines in screen space. Note that the shape of a geodesic polygon may appear to change when dragged, as the dimensions are maintained relative to the surface of the earth.
clickablebooleanIndicates whether this <code>Polyline</code> handles mouse events.
tagstring
styleSpansStyleSpan[]Used to specify the color of one or more segments of a polyline. The styleSpans property is an array of StyleSpan objects. Setting the spans property is the preferred way to change the color of a polyline. Only on iOS and Android.

StyleSpan

Describes the style for some region of a polyline.

PropTypeDescription
colorstringThe stroke color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
segmentsnumberThe length of this span in number of segments.

CameraConfig

Configuration properties for a Google Map Camera

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
coordinate
LatLng
Location on the Earth towards which the camera points.
zoomnumberSets the zoom of the map.
bearingnumberBearing of the camera, in degrees clockwise from true north.0
anglenumberThe angle, in degrees, of the camera from the nadir (directly facing the Earth). The only allowed values are 0 and 45.0
animatebooleanAnimate the transition to the new Camera properties.false
animationDurationnumberThis configuration option is not being used.

MapPadding

Controls for setting padding on the 'visible' region of the view.

PropType
topnumber
leftnumber
rightnumber
bottomnumber

CameraIdleCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring
boundsLatLngBounds
bearingnumber
latitudenumber
longitudenumber
tiltnumber
zoomnumber

CameraMoveStartedCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring
isGestureboolean

ClusterClickCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring
latitudenumber
longitudenumber
sizenumber
itemsMarkerCallbackData[]

MarkerCallbackData

PropType
markerIdstring
latitudenumber
longitudenumber
titlestring
snippetstring

MarkerClickCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring

MapClickCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring
latitudenumber
longitudenumber

PolygonClickCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring
polygonIdstring
tagstring

CircleClickCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring
circleIdstring
tagstring

PolylineCallbackData

PropType
polylineIdstring
tagstring

MyLocationButtonClickCallbackData

PropType
mapIdstring

Type Aliases

MapListenerCallback

The callback function to be called when map events are emitted.

(data: T): void

Marker

Supports markers of either either "legacy" or "advanced" types.

google.maps.Marker | google.maps.marker.AdvancedMarkerElement

Enums

MapType

MembersValueDescription
Normal'Normal'Basic map.
Hybrid'Hybrid'Satellite imagery with roads and labels.
Satellite'Satellite'Satellite imagery with no labels.
Terrain'Terrain'Topographic data.
None'None'No base map tiles.

Contents

