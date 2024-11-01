Google maps on Capacitor
npm install @capacitor/google-maps@latest-7
npx cap sync
To use the Google Maps SDK on any platform, API keys associated with an account with billing enabled are required. These can be obtained from the Google Cloud Console. This is required for all three platforms, Android, iOS, and Javascript. Additional information about obtaining these API keys can be found in the Google Maps documentation for each platform.
The Google Maps SDK supports the use of showing the users current location via
enableCurrentLocation(bool). To use this, Apple requires privacy descriptions to be specified in
Info.plist:
-
NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription (
Privacy - Location When In Use Usage Description)
Read about Configuring
Info.plist in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode.
Your project will also need have
skipLibCheck set to
true in
tsconfig.json.
The main Google Maps SDK now supports running on simulators on Apple Silicon Macs, but make sure you have the latest version of Google-Maps-iOS-Utils installed.
If you added the previous workaround for getting the unreleased version, you can delete it now by removing this line from
ios/App/Podfile:
pod 'Google-Maps-iOS-Utils', :git => 'https://github.com/googlemaps/google-maps-ios-utils.git', :commit => '637954e5bcb2a879c11a6f2cead153a6bad5339f'
Then run
pod update Google-Maps-iOS-Utils from the
ios/App/ folder:
cd ios/App
pod update Google-Maps-iOS-Utils
The Google Maps SDK for Android requires you to add your API key to the AndroidManifest.xml file in your project.
<meta-data android:name="com.google.android.geo.API_KEY" android:value="YOUR_API_KEY_HERE"/>
To use certain location features, the SDK requires the following permissions to also be added to your AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
This plugin will use the following project variables (defined in your app's
variables.gradle file):
-
googleMapsPlayServicesVersion: version of
com.google.android.gms:play-services-maps (default:
18.2.0)
-
googleMapsUtilsVersion: version of
com.google.maps.android:android-maps-utils (default:
3.8.2)
-
googleMapsKtxVersion: version of
com.google.maps.android:maps-ktx (default:
5.0.0)
-
googleMapsUtilsKtxVersion: version of
com.google.maps.android:maps-utils-ktx (default:
5.0.0)
-
kotlinxCoroutinesVersion: version of
org.jetbrains.kotlinx:kotlinx-coroutines-android and
org.jetbrains.kotlinx:kotlinx-coroutines-core (default:
1.7.3)
-
androidxCoreKTXVersion: version of
androidx.core:core-ktx (default:
1.12.0)
-
kotlin_version: version of
org.jetbrains.kotlin:kotlin-stdlib (default:
1.9.10)
The Google Maps Capacitor plugin ships with a web component that must be used to render the map in your application as it enables us to embed the native view more effectively on iOS. The plugin will automatically register this web component for use in your application.
For Angular users, you will get an error warning that this web component is unknown to the Angular compiler. This is resolved by modifying the module that declares your component to allow for custom web components.
import { CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA } from '@angular/core';
@NgModule({
schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA]
})
Include this component in your HTML and assign it an ID so that you can easily query for that element reference later.
<capacitor-google-map id="map"></capacitor-google-map>
On Android, the map is rendered beneath the entire webview, and uses this component to manage its positioning during scrolling events. This means that as the developer, you must ensure that the webview is transparent all the way through the layers to the very bottom. In a typically Ionic application, that means setting transparency on elements such as IonContent and the root HTML tag to ensure that it can be seen. If you can't see your map on Android, this should be the first thing you check.
On iOS, we render the map directly into the webview and so the same transparency effects are not required. We are investigating alternate methods for Android still and hope to resolve this better in a future update.
The Google Map element itself comes unstyled, so you should style it to fit within the layout of your page structure. Because we're rendering a view into this slot, by itself the element has no width or height, so be sure to set those explicitly.
capacitor-google-map {
display: inline-block;
width: 275px;
height: 400px;
}
Next, we should create the map reference. This is done by importing the GoogleMap class from the Capacitor plugin and calling the create method, and passing in the required parameters.
import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';
const apiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE';
const mapRef = document.getElementById('map');
const newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
id: 'my-map',
element: mapRef,
apiKey: apiKey,
config: {
center: {
lat: 33.6,
lng: -117.9,
},
zoom: 8,
},
});
At this point, your map should be created within your application. Using the returned reference to the map, you can easily interact with your map in a number of way, a few of which are shown here.
const newMap = await GoogleMap.create({...});
const markerId = await newMap.addMarker({
coordinate: {
lat: 33.6,
lng: -117.9
}
});
await newMap.setCamera({
coordinate: {
lat: 33.6,
lng: -117.9
}
});
await newMap.enableClustering();
await newMap.setOnMarkerClickListener((event) => {...});
await newMap.destroy();
import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';
@Component({
template: `
<capacitor-google-map #map></capacitor-google-map>
<button (click)="createMap()">Create Map</button>
`,
styles: [
`
capacitor-google-map {
display: inline-block;
width: 275px;
height: 400px;
}
`,
],
})
export class MyMap {
@ViewChild('map')
mapRef: ElementRef<HTMLElement>;
newMap: GoogleMap;
async createMap() {
this.newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
id: 'my-cool-map',
element: this.mapRef.nativeElement,
apiKey: environment.apiKey,
config: {
center: {
lat: 33.6,
lng: -117.9,
},
zoom: 8,
},
});
}
}
import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';
import { useRef } from 'react';
const MyMap: React.FC = () => {
const mapRef = useRef<HTMLElement>();
let newMap: GoogleMap;
async function createMap() {
if (!mapRef.current) return;
newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
id: 'my-cool-map',
element: mapRef.current,
apiKey: process.env.REACT_APP_YOUR_API_KEY_HERE,
config: {
center: {
lat: 33.6,
lng: -117.9
},
zoom: 8
}
})
}
return (
<div className="component-wrapper">
<capacitor-google-map ref={mapRef} style={{
display: 'inline-block',
width: 275,
height: 400
}}></capacitor-google-map>
<button onClick={createMap}>Create Map</button>
</div>
)
}
export default MyMap;
<script lang="ts" setup>
import { ref, shallowRef, useTemplateRef } from 'vue'
import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps'
const mapRef = useTemplateRef<HTMLElement>('mapRef')
const newMap = shallowRef<GoogleMap>()
async function createMap() {
if (!mapRef.value) return
newMap.value = await GoogleMap.create({
id: 'my-cool-map',
element: mapRef.value,
apiKey: import.meta.env.VITE_YOUR_API_KEY_HERE,
config: {
center: {
lat: 33.6,
lng: -117.9,
},
zoom: 8,
},
})
}
</script>
<template>
<capacitor-google-map
ref="mapRef"
style="display: inline-block; width: 275px; height: 400px"
></capacitor-google-map>
<button @click="createMap()">Create Map</button>
</template>
make sure you need enable recognize native custom elements like
Vue({
template: {
compilerOptions: {
isCustomElement: (tag) => tag.startsWith('capacitor-')
},
},
}),
<capacitor-google-map id="map"></capacitor-google-map>
<button onclick="createMap()">Create Map</button>
<style>
capacitor-google-map {
display: inline-block;
width: 275px;
height: 400px;
}
</style>
<script>
import { GoogleMap } from '@capacitor/google-maps';
const createMap = async () => {
const mapRef = document.getElementById('map');
const newMap = await GoogleMap.create({
id: 'my-map',
element: mapRef,
apiKey: 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE',
config: {
center: {
lat: 33.6,
lng: -117.9,
},
zoom: 8,
},
});
};
</script>
create(options: CreateMapArgs, callback?: MapListenerCallback<MapReadyCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<GoogleMap>
Returns:
Promise<GoogleMap>
enableTouch() => Promise<void>
disableTouch() => Promise<void>
enableClustering(minClusterSize?: number | undefined) => Promise<void>
|Param
|Type
|Description
minClusterSize
number
|The minimum number of markers that can be clustered together. The default is 4 markers.
disableClustering() => Promise<void>
addTileOverlay(tileOverlay: TileOverlay) => Promise<{ id: string; }>
Returns:
Promise<{ id: string; }>
removeTileOverlay(id: string) => Promise<void>
addMarker(marker: Marker) => Promise<string>
Returns:
Promise<string>
addMarkers(markers: Marker[]) => Promise<string[]>
Returns:
Promise<string[]>
removeMarker(id: string) => Promise<void>
removeMarkers(ids: string[]) => Promise<void>
addPolygons(polygons: Polygon[]) => Promise<string[]>
|Param
|Type
polygons
Polygon[]
Returns:
Promise<string[]>
removePolygons(ids: string[]) => Promise<void>
addCircles(circles: Circle[]) => Promise<string[]>
Returns:
Promise<string[]>
removeCircles(ids: string[]) => Promise<void>
addPolylines(polylines: Polyline[]) => Promise<string[]>
|Param
|Type
polylines
Polyline[]
Returns:
Promise<string[]>
removePolylines(ids: string[]) => Promise<void>
destroy() => Promise<void>
setCamera(config: CameraConfig) => Promise<void>
getMapType() => Promise<MapType>
Get current map type
Returns:
Promise<MapType>
setMapType(mapType: MapType) => Promise<void>
enableIndoorMaps(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
enableTrafficLayer(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
enableAccessibilityElements(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
enableCurrentLocation(enabled: boolean) => Promise<void>
setPadding(padding: MapPadding) => Promise<void>
getMapBounds() => Promise<LatLngBounds>
Get the map's current viewport latitude and longitude bounds.
Returns:
Promise<LatLngBounds>
fitBounds(bounds: LatLngBounds, padding?: number | undefined) => Promise<void>
Sets the map viewport to contain the given bounds.
|Param
|Type
|Description
bounds
LatLngBounds
|The bounds to fit in the viewport.
padding
number
|Optional padding to apply in pixels. The bounds will be fit in the part of the map that remains after padding is removed.
setOnBoundsChangedListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CameraIdleCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnCameraIdleListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CameraIdleCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnCameraMoveStartedListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CameraMoveStartedCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnClusterClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<ClusterClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnClusterInfoWindowClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<ClusterClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnInfoWindowClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnMapClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MapClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnMarkerClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnPolygonClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<PolygonClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnCircleClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<CircleClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnPolylineClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<PolylineCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnMarkerDragStartListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnMarkerDragListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnMarkerDragEndListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MarkerClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnMyLocationButtonClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MyLocationButtonClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
setOnMyLocationClickListener(callback?: MapListenerCallback<MapClickCallbackData> | undefined) => Promise<void>
An interface containing the options used when creating a map.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
id
string
|A unique identifier for the map instance.
apiKey
string
|The Google Maps SDK API Key.
config
GoogleMapConfig
|The initial configuration settings for the map.
element
HTMLElement
|The DOM element that the Google Map View will be mounted on which determines size and positioning.
forceCreate
boolean
|Destroy and re-create the map instance if a map with the supplied id already exists
false
region
string
|The region parameter alters your application to serve different map tiles or bias the application (such as biasing geocoding results towards the region). Only available for web.
language
string
|The language parameter affects the names of controls, copyright notices, driving directions, and control labels, as well as the responses to service requests. Only available for web.
For web, all the javascript Google Maps options are available as
GoogleMapConfig extends google.maps.MapOptions.
For iOS and Android only the config options declared on GoogleMapConfig are available.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
width
number
|Override width for native map.
height
number
|Override height for native map.
x
number
|Override absolute x coordinate position for native map.
y
number
|Override absolute y coordinate position for native map.
center
LatLng
|Default location on the Earth towards which the camera points.
zoom
number
|Sets the zoom of the map.
androidLiteMode
boolean
|Enables image-based lite mode on Android.
false
devicePixelRatio
number
|Override pixel ratio for native map.
styles
MapTypeStyle[] | null
|Styles to apply to each of the default map types. Note that for satellite, hybrid and terrain modes, these styles will only apply to labels and geometry.
|4.3.0
mapId
string
|A map id associated with a specific map style or feature. Use Map IDs Only for Web.
|5.4.0
androidMapId
string
|A map id associated with a specific map style or feature. Use Map IDs Only for Android.
|5.4.0
iOSMapId
string
|A map id associated with a specific map style or feature. Use Map IDs Only for iOS.
|5.4.0
maxZoom
number | null
|The maximum zoom level which will be displayed on the map. If omitted, or set to <code>null</code>, the maximum zoom from the current map type is used instead. Valid zoom values are numbers from zero up to the supported <a href="https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/maxzoom">maximum zoom level</a>.
minZoom
number | null
|The minimum zoom level which will be displayed on the map. If omitted, or set to <code>null</code>, the minimum zoom from the current map type is used instead. Valid zoom values are numbers from zero up to the supported <a href="https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/maxzoom">maximum zoom level</a>.
mapTypeId
string | null
|The initial Map mapTypeId. Defaults to <code>ROADMAP</code>.
heading
number | null
|The heading for aerial imagery in degrees measured clockwise from cardinal direction North. Headings are snapped to the nearest available angle for which imagery is available.
restriction
MapRestriction | null
|Defines a boundary that restricts the area of the map accessible to users. When set, a user can only pan and zoom while the camera view stays inside the limits of the boundary.
An interface representing a pair of latitude and longitude coordinates.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
lat
number
|Coordinate latitude, in degrees. This value is in the range [-90, 90].
lng
number
|Coordinate longitude, in degrees. This value is in the range [-180, 180].
A tile overlay is an image placed on top of your map at a specific zoom level. Available on iOS, Android and Web
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
url
string
|A string representing the tile url. Should contain
{x},
{y} and
{z} so they can be replaced with actual values for x, y and zoom. Available on iOS, Android and Web
opacity
number
|The opacity of the tile overlay, between 0 (completely transparent) and 1 inclusive. Available on iOS, Android and Web
undefined
visible
boolean
|Controls whether this tile overlay should be visible. Available only on Android
undefined
zIndex
number
|The zIndex of the tile overlay. Available on iOS and Android
undefined
A marker is an icon placed at a particular point on the map's surface.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|Since
coordinate
LatLng
|Marker position
opacity
number
|Sets the opacity of the marker, between 0 (completely transparent) and 1 inclusive.
1
title
string
|Title, a short description of the overlay.
snippet
string
|Snippet text, shown beneath the title in the info window when selected.
isFlat
boolean
|Controls whether this marker should be flat against the Earth's surface or a billboard facing the camera.
false
iconUrl
string
|Path to a marker icon to render. It can be relative to the web app public directory, or a https url of a remote marker icon. SVGs are not supported on native platforms.
|4.2.0
iconSize
Size
|Controls the scaled size of the marker image set in
iconUrl.
|4.2.0
iconOrigin
Point
|The position of the image within a sprite, if any. By default, the origin is located at the top left corner of the image .
|4.2.0
iconAnchor
Point
|The position at which to anchor an image in correspondence to the location of the marker on the map. By default, the anchor is located along the center point of the bottom of the image.
|4.2.0
tintColor
{ r: number; g: number; b: number; a: number; }
|Customizes the color of the default marker image. Each value must be between 0 and 255. Only for iOS and Android.
|4.2.0
draggable
boolean
|Controls whether this marker can be dragged interactively
false
zIndex
number
|Specifies the stack order of this marker, relative to other markers on the map. A marker with a high z-index is drawn on top of markers with lower z-indexes
0
|Prop
|Type
width
number
height
number
For web, all the javascript Polygon options are available as
Polygon extends google.maps.PolygonOptions.
For iOS and Android only the config options declared on Polygon are available.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
paths
any[] | MVCArray<any>
|The ordered sequence of coordinates that designates a closed loop. Unlike polylines, a polygon may consist of one or more paths. As a result, the paths property may specify one or more arrays of <code>LatLng</code> coordinates. Paths are closed automatically; do not repeat the first vertex of the path as the last vertex. Simple polygons may be defined using a single array of <code>LatLng</code>s. More complex polygons may specify an array of arrays. Any simple arrays are converted into <code><a href="#MVCArray">MVCArray</a></code>s. Inserting or removing <code>LatLng</code>s from the <code>MVCArray</code> will automatically update the polygon on the map.
strokeColor
string
|The stroke color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
strokeOpacity
number
|The stroke opacity between 0.0 and 1.0
strokeWeight
number
|The stroke width in pixels.
fillColor
string
|The fill color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
fillOpacity
number
|The fill opacity between 0.0 and 1.0
geodesic
boolean
|When <code>true</code>, edges of the polygon are interpreted as geodesic and will follow the curvature of the Earth. When <code>false</code>, edges of the polygon are rendered as straight lines in screen space. Note that the shape of a geodesic polygon may appear to change when dragged, as the dimensions are maintained relative to the surface of the earth.
clickable
boolean
|Indicates whether this <code>Polygon</code> handles mouse events.
title
string
|Title, a short description of the overlay. Some overlays, such as markers, will display the title on the map. The title is also the default accessibility text. Only available on iOS.
tag
string
For web, all the javascript Circle options are available as
Circle extends google.maps.CircleOptions.
For iOS and Android only the config options declared on Circle are available.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
fillColor
string
|The fill color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
fillOpacity
number
|The fill opacity between 0.0 and 1.0.
strokeColor
string
|The stroke color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
strokeWeight
number
|The stroke width in pixels.
geodesic
boolean
clickable
boolean
|Indicates whether this <code>Circle</code> handles mouse events.
title
string
|Title, a short description of the overlay. Some overlays, such as markers, will display the title on the map. The title is also the default accessibility text. Only available on iOS.
tag
string
For web, all the javascript Polyline options are available as
Polyline extends google.maps.PolylineOptions.
For iOS and Android only the config options declared on Polyline are available.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
strokeColor
string
|The stroke color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
strokeOpacity
number
|The stroke opacity between 0.0 and 1.0.
strokeWeight
number
|The stroke width in pixels.
geodesic
boolean
|When <code>true</code>, edges of the polygon are interpreted as geodesic and will follow the curvature of the Earth. When <code>false</code>, edges of the polygon are rendered as straight lines in screen space. Note that the shape of a geodesic polygon may appear to change when dragged, as the dimensions are maintained relative to the surface of the earth.
clickable
boolean
|Indicates whether this <code>Polyline</code> handles mouse events.
tag
string
styleSpans
StyleSpan[]
|Used to specify the color of one or more segments of a polyline. The styleSpans property is an array of StyleSpan objects. Setting the spans property is the preferred way to change the color of a polyline. Only on iOS and Android.
Describes the style for some region of a polyline.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
color
string
|The stroke color. All CSS3 colors are supported except for extended named colors.
segments
number
|The length of this span in number of segments.
Configuration properties for a Google Map Camera
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
coordinate
LatLng
|Location on the Earth towards which the camera points.
zoom
number
|Sets the zoom of the map.
bearing
number
|Bearing of the camera, in degrees clockwise from true north.
0
angle
number
|The angle, in degrees, of the camera from the nadir (directly facing the Earth). The only allowed values are 0 and 45.
0
animate
boolean
|Animate the transition to the new Camera properties.
false
animationDuration
number
|This configuration option is not being used.
Controls for setting padding on the 'visible' region of the view.
|Prop
|Type
top
number
left
number
right
number
bottom
number
|Prop
|Type
mapId
string
bounds
LatLngBounds
bearing
number
latitude
number
longitude
number
tilt
number
zoom
number
|Prop
|Type
mapId
string
isGesture
boolean
|Prop
|Type
mapId
string
latitude
number
longitude
number
size
number
items
MarkerCallbackData[]
|Prop
|Type
markerId
string
latitude
number
longitude
number
title
string
snippet
string
|Prop
|Type
mapId
string
latitude
number
longitude
number
|Prop
|Type
mapId
string
polygonId
string
tag
string
|Prop
|Type
mapId
string
circleId
string
tag
string
|Prop
|Type
polylineId
string
tag
string
The callback function to be called when map events are emitted.
(data: T): void
Supports markers of either either "legacy" or "advanced" types.
google.maps.Marker | google.maps.marker.AdvancedMarkerElement
|Members
|Value
|Description
Normal
'Normal'
|Basic map.
Hybrid
'Hybrid'
|Satellite imagery with roads and labels.
Satellite
'Satellite'
|Satellite imagery with no labels.
Terrain
'Terrain'
|Topographic data.
None
'None'
|No base map tiles.