@capacitor/device
The Device API exposes internal information about the device, such as the model and operating system version, along with user information such as unique ids.
Install
npm install @capacitor/device
npx cap sync
Example
import { Device } from '@capacitor/device';
const logDeviceInfo = async () => {
const info = await Device.getInfo();
console.log(info);
};
const logBatteryInfo = async () => {
const info = await Device.getBatteryInfo();
console.log(info);
};
API
getId()
getId() => Promise<DeviceId>
Return an unique identifier for the device.
Returns:
Promise<DeviceId>
Since: 1.0.0
getInfo()
getInfo() => Promise<DeviceInfo>
Return information about the underlying device/os/platform.
Returns:
Promise<DeviceInfo>
Since: 1.0.0
getBatteryInfo()
getBatteryInfo() => Promise<BatteryInfo>
Return information about the battery.
Returns:
Promise<BatteryInfo>
Since: 1.0.0
getLanguageCode()
getLanguageCode() => Promise<GetLanguageCodeResult>
Get the device's current language locale code.
Returns:
Promise<GetLanguageCodeResult>
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
DeviceId
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
uuid
string
|The UUID of the device as available to the app. This identifier may change on modern mobile platforms that only allow per-app install UUIDs. On web, a random identifier is generated and stored on localStorage for subsequent calls.
|1.0.0
DeviceInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
name
string
|The name of the device. For example, "John's iPhone". This is only supported on iOS and Android 7.1 or above.
|1.0.0
model
string
|The device model. For example, "iPhone".
|1.0.0
platform
'ios' | 'android' | 'web'
|The device platform (lowercase).
|1.0.0
operatingSystem
|OperatingSystem
|The operating system of the device.
|1.0.0
osVersion
string
|The version of the device OS.
|1.0.0
manufacturer
string
|The manufacturer of the device.
|1.0.0
isVirtual
boolean
|Whether the app is running in a simulator/emulator.
|1.0.0
memUsed
number
|Approximate memory used by the current app, in bytes. Divide by 1048576 to get the number of MBs used.
|1.0.0
diskFree
number
|How much free disk space is available on the the normal data storage path for the os, in bytes. On Android it returns the free disk space on the "system" partition holding the core Android OS. On iOS this value is not accurate.
|1.0.0
diskTotal
number
|The total size of the normal data storage path for the OS, in bytes. On Android it returns the disk space on the "system" partition holding the core Android OS.
|1.0.0
realDiskFree
number
|How much free disk space is available on the the normal data storage, in bytes.
|1.1.0
realDiskTotal
number
|The total size of the normal data storage path, in bytes.
|1.1.0
webViewVersion
string
|The web view browser version
|1.0.0
BatteryInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
batteryLevel
number
|A percentage (0 to 1) indicating how much the battery is charged.
|1.0.0
isCharging
boolean
|Whether the device is charging.
|1.0.0
GetLanguageCodeResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
value
string
|Two character language code.
|1.0.0
Type Aliases
OperatingSystem
'ios' | 'android' | 'windows' | 'mac' | 'unknown'