Version: v4

@capacitor/device

The Device API exposes internal information about the device, such as the model and operating system version, along with user information such as unique ids.

Install

npm install @capacitor/device
npx cap sync

Example

import { Device } from '@capacitor/device';

const logDeviceInfo = async () => {
  const info = await Device.getInfo();

  console.log(info);
};

const logBatteryInfo = async () => {
  const info = await Device.getBatteryInfo();

  console.log(info);
};

API

getId()

getId() => Promise<DeviceId>

Return an unique identifier for the device.

Returns: Promise<DeviceId>

Since: 1.0.0

getInfo()

getInfo() => Promise<DeviceInfo>

Return information about the underlying device/os/platform.

Returns: Promise<DeviceInfo>

Since: 1.0.0

getBatteryInfo()

getBatteryInfo() => Promise<BatteryInfo>

Return information about the battery.

Returns: Promise<BatteryInfo>

Since: 1.0.0

getLanguageCode()

getLanguageCode() => Promise<GetLanguageCodeResult>

Get the device's current language locale code.

Returns: Promise<GetLanguageCodeResult>

Since: 1.0.0

getLanguageTag()

getLanguageTag() => Promise<LanguageTag>

Get the device's current language locale tag.

Returns: Promise<LanguageTag>

Since: 4.0.0

Interfaces

DeviceId

PropTypeDescriptionSince
uuidstringThe UUID of the device as available to the app. This identifier may change on modern mobile platforms that only allow per-app install UUIDs. On web, a random identifier is generated and stored on localStorage for subsequent calls. If localStorage is not available a new random identifier will be generated on every call.1.0.0

DeviceInfo

PropTypeDescriptionSince
namestringThe name of the device. For example, "John's iPhone". This is only supported on iOS and Android 7.1 or above.1.0.0
modelstringThe device model. For example, "iPhone13,4".1.0.0
platform'ios' | 'android' | 'web'The device platform (lowercase).1.0.0
operatingSystemOperatingSystemThe operating system of the device.1.0.0
osVersionstringThe version of the device OS.1.0.0
manufacturerstringThe manufacturer of the device.1.0.0
isVirtualbooleanWhether the app is running in a simulator/emulator.1.0.0
memUsednumberApproximate memory used by the current app, in bytes. Divide by 1048576 to get the number of MBs used.1.0.0
diskFreenumberHow much free disk space is available on the normal data storage path for the os, in bytes. On Android it returns the free disk space on the "system" partition holding the core Android OS. On iOS this value is not accurate.1.0.0
diskTotalnumberThe total size of the normal data storage path for the OS, in bytes. On Android it returns the disk space on the "system" partition holding the core Android OS.1.0.0
realDiskFreenumberHow much free disk space is available on the normal data storage, in bytes.1.1.0
realDiskTotalnumberThe total size of the normal data storage path, in bytes.1.1.0
webViewVersionstringThe web view browser version1.0.0

BatteryInfo

PropTypeDescriptionSince
batteryLevelnumberA percentage (0 to 1) indicating how much the battery is charged.1.0.0
isChargingbooleanWhether the device is charging.1.0.0

GetLanguageCodeResult

PropTypeDescriptionSince
valuestringTwo character language code.1.0.0

LanguageTag

PropTypeDescriptionSince
valuestringReturns a well-formed IETF BCP 47 language tag.4.0.0

Type Aliases

OperatingSystem

'ios' | 'android' | 'windows' | 'mac' | 'unknown'

