name string Note: this property is iOS only. The name of the device. For example, "John's iPhone"

model string The device model. For example, "iPhone"

platform "ios" | "android" | "electron" | "web" The device platform (lowercase).

uuid string The UUID of the device as available to the app. This identifier may change on modern mobile platforms that only allow per-app install UUIDs.

appVersion string The current bundle verison of the app

appBuild string The current bundle build of the app

appId string The bundle id of the app

appName string The display name of the app

operatingSystem "unknown" | "ios" | "android" | "windows" | "mac" The operating system of the device

osVersion string The version of the device OS

manufacturer string The manufacturer of the device

isVirtual boolean Whether the app is running in a simulator/emulator

memUsed number Approximate memory used by the current app, in bytes. Divide by 1048576 to get the number of MBs used.

diskFree number How much free disk space is available on the the normal data storage path for the os, in bytes