Device
The Device API exposes internal information about the device, such as the model and operating system version, along with user information such as unique ids.
Example
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Device } = Plugins;
const info = await Device.getInfo();
console.log(info);
// Example output:
{
"diskFree": 12228108288,
"appVersion": "1.0.2",
"appBuild": "123",
"appId": "com.capacitorjs.myapp",
"appName": "MyApp",
"operatingSystem": "ios",
"osVersion": "11.2",
"platform": "ios",
"memUsed": 93851648,
"diskTotal": 499054952448,
"model": "iPhone",
"manufacturer": "Apple",
"uuid": "84AE7AA1-7000-4696-8A74-4FD588A4A5C7",
"isVirtual":true
}
const info = await Device.getBatteryInfo();
console.log(info);
// Example output:
{
"batteryLevel": -1,
"isCharging": true
}
API
getInfo()
getInfo() => Promise<DeviceInfo>
Return information about the underlying device/os/platform
Returns:
Promise<DeviceInfo>
getBatteryInfo()
getBatteryInfo() => Promise<DeviceBatteryInfo>
Return information about the battery
Returns:
Promise<DeviceBatteryInfo>
getLanguageCode()
getLanguageCode() => Promise<DeviceLanguageCodeResult>
Get the device's current language locale code
Returns:
Promise<DeviceLanguageCodeResult>
Interfaces
DeviceInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
name
string
|Note: this property is iOS only. The name of the device. For example, "John's iPhone"
model
string
|The device model. For example, "iPhone"
platform
"ios" | "android" | "electron" | "web"
|The device platform (lowercase).
uuid
string
|The UUID of the device as available to the app. This identifier may change on modern mobile platforms that only allow per-app install UUIDs.
appVersion
string
|The current bundle verison of the app
appBuild
string
|The current bundle build of the app
appId
string
|The bundle id of the app
appName
string
|The display name of the app
operatingSystem
"unknown" | "ios" | "android" | "windows" | "mac"
|The operating system of the device
osVersion
string
|The version of the device OS
manufacturer
string
|The manufacturer of the device
isVirtual
boolean
|Whether the app is running in a simulator/emulator
memUsed
number
|Approximate memory used by the current app, in bytes. Divide by 1048576 to get the number of MBs used.
diskFree
number
|How much free disk space is available on the the normal data storage path for the os, in bytes
diskTotal
number
|The total size of the normal data storage path for the OS, in bytes
DeviceBatteryInfo
|Prop
|Type
|Description
batteryLevel
number
|A percentage (0 to 1) indicating how much the battery is charged
isCharging
boolean
|Whether the device is charging
DeviceLanguageCodeResult
|Prop
|Type
value
string