name string The name of the device. For example, "John's iPhone". This is only supported on iOS and Android 7.1 or above. On iOS 16+ this will return a generic device name without the appropriate entitlements. 1.0.0

model string The device model. For example, "iPhone13,4". 1.0.0

platform 'ios' | 'android' | 'web' The device platform (lowercase). 1.0.0

operatingSystem OperatingSystem The operating system of the device. 1.0.0

osVersion string The version of the device OS. 1.0.0

iOSVersion number The iOS version number. Only available on iOS. Multi-part version numbers are crushed down into an integer padded to two-digits, ex: "16.3.1" -> 160301 5.0.0

androidSDKVersion number The Android SDK version number. Only available on Android. 5.0.0

manufacturer string The manufacturer of the device. 1.0.0

isVirtual boolean Whether the app is running in a simulator/emulator. 1.0.0

memUsed number Approximate memory used by the current app, in bytes. Divide by 1048576 to get the number of MBs used. 1.0.0

diskFree number How much free disk space is available on the normal data storage path for the os, in bytes. On Android it returns the free disk space on the "system" partition holding the core Android OS. On iOS this value is not accurate. 1.0.0

diskTotal number The total size of the normal data storage path for the OS, in bytes. On Android it returns the disk space on the "system" partition holding the core Android OS. 1.0.0

realDiskFree number How much free disk space is available on the normal data storage, in bytes. 1.1.0

realDiskTotal number The total size of the normal data storage path, in bytes. 1.1.0