Version: v6

@capacitor/device

The Device API exposes internal information about the device, such as the model and operating system version, along with user information such as unique ids.

npm install @capacitor/device

npx cap sync



Apple mandates that app developers now specify approved reasons for API usage to enhance user privacy. By May 1st, 2024, it's required to include these reasons when submitting apps to the App Store Connect.

When using this specific plugin in your app, you must create a PrivacyInfo.xcprivacy file in /ios/App or use the VS Code Extension to generate it, specifying the usage reasons.

For detailed steps on how to do this, please see the Capacitor Docs.

For this plugin, the required dictionary key is NSPrivacyAccessedAPICategoryDiskSpace and the recommended reason is 85F4.1.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>

<! DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd" >

< plist version = " 1.0 " >

< dict >

< key > NSPrivacyAccessedAPITypes </ key >

< array >



< dict >

< key > NSPrivacyAccessedAPIType </ key >

< string > NSPrivacyAccessedAPICategoryDiskSpace </ string >

< key > NSPrivacyAccessedAPITypeReasons </ key >

< array >

< string > 85F4.1 </ string >

</ array >

</ dict >

</ array >

</ dict >

</ plist >



import { Device } from '@capacitor/device' ;



const logDeviceInfo = async ( ) => {

const info = await Device . getInfo ( ) ;



console . log ( info ) ;

} ;



const logBatteryInfo = async ( ) => {

const info = await Device . getBatteryInfo ( ) ;



console . log ( info ) ;

} ;

