@capacitor/motion
The Motion API tracks accelerometer and device orientation (compass heading, etc.)
Install
npm install @capacitor/motion
npx cap sync
Permissions
This plugin is currently implemented using Web APIs. Most browsers require permission before using this API. To request permission, prompt the user for permission on any user-initiated action (such as a button click):
import { PluginListenerHandle } from '@capacitor/core';
import { Motion } from '@capacitor/motion';
let accelHandler: PluginListenerHandle;
myButton.addEventListener('click', async () => {
try {
await DeviceMotionEvent.requestPermission();
} catch (e) {
// Handle error
return;
}
// Once the user approves, can start listening:
accelHandler = await Motion.addListener('accel', event => {
console.log('Device motion event:', event);
});
});
// Stop the acceleration listener
const stopAcceleration = () => {
if (accelHandler) {
accelHandler.remove();
}
};
// Remove all listeners
const removeListeners = () => {
Motion.removeAllListeners();
};
See the
DeviceMotionEvent
API to understand the data supplied in the 'accel' event.
API
addListener('accel', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'accel', listenerFunc: AccelListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Add a listener for accelerometer data
|Param
|Type
eventName
'accel'
listenerFunc
|AccelListener
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('orientation', ...)
addListener(eventName: 'orientation', listenerFunc: OrientationListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Add a listener for device orientation change (compass heading, etc.)
|Param
|Type
eventName
'orientation'
listenerFunc
|OrientationListener
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all the listeners that are attached to this plugin.
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
AccelListenerEvent
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
acceleration
|Acceleration
|An object giving the acceleration of the device on the three axis X, Y and Z. Acceleration is expressed in m/s
|1.0.0
accelerationIncludingGravity
|Acceleration
|An object giving the acceleration of the device on the three axis X, Y and Z with the effect of gravity. Acceleration is expressed in m/s
|1.0.0
rotationRate
|RotationRate
|An object giving the rate of change of the device's orientation on the three orientation axis alpha, beta and gamma. Rotation rate is expressed in degrees per seconds.
|1.0.0
interval
number
|A number representing the interval of time, in milliseconds, at which data is obtained from the device.
|1.0.0
Acceleration
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
x
number
|The amount of acceleration along the X axis.
|1.0.0
y
number
|The amount of acceleration along the Y axis.
|1.0.0
z
number
|The amount of acceleration along the Z axis.
|1.0.0
RotationRate
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
alpha
number
|The amount of rotation around the Z axis, in degrees per second.
|1.0.0
beta
number
|The amount of rotation around the X axis, in degrees per second.
|1.0.0
gamma
number
|The amount of rotation around the Y axis, in degrees per second.
|1.0.0
Type Aliases
AccelListener
(event: AccelListenerEvent): void
OrientationListener
(event: RotationRate): void