@capacitor/motion

The Motion API tracks accelerometer and device orientation (compass heading, etc.)

npm install @capacitor/motion

npx cap sync

This plugin is currently implemented using Web APIs. Most browsers require permission before using this API. To request permission, prompt the user for permission on any user-initiated action (such as a button click):

import { PluginListenerHandle } from '@capacitor/core' ;

import { Motion } from '@capacitor/motion' ;





let accelHandler : PluginListenerHandle ;



myButton . addEventListener ( 'click' , async ( ) => {

try {

await DeviceMotionEvent . requestPermission ( ) ;

} catch ( e ) {



return ;

}





accelHandler = await Motion . addListener ( 'accel' , event => {

console . log ( 'Device motion event:' , event ) ;

} ) ;

} ) ;





const stopAcceleration = ( ) => {

if ( accelHandler ) {

accelHandler . remove ( ) ;

}

} ;





const removeListeners = ( ) => {

Motion . removeAllListeners ( ) ;

} ;

See the DeviceMotionEvent API to understand the data supplied in the 'accel' event.