Motion

The Motion API tracks accelerometer and device orientation (compass heading, etc.)

Permissions

This plugin is currently implemented using Web APIs. Most browsers require permission before using this API. To request permission, prompt the user for permission on any user-initiated action (such as a button click):

myButton.addEventListener('click', async () => {
  try {
    await DeviceMotionEvent.requestPermission();
  } catch (e) {
    // Handle error
    return;
  }

  // Once the user approves, can start listening:
  const { Motion } = Capacitor.Plugins;
  Capacitor.Plugins.Motion.addListener('accel', (event) => {});
});

Example

const { Motion } = Capacitor.Plugins;
Motion.addListener('accel', (event) => {});

See the DeviceMotionEvent API to understand the data supplied in event.

API

addListener(...)

addListener(eventName: 'accel', listenerFunc: (event: MotionEventResult) => void) => PluginListenerHandle

Listen for accelerometer data

ParamType
eventName"accel"
listenerFunc(event: MotionEventResult) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener(...)

addListener(eventName: 'orientation', listenerFunc: (event: MotionOrientationEventResult) => void) => PluginListenerHandle

Listen for device orientation change (compass heading, etc.)

ParamType
eventName"orientation"
listenerFunc(event: MotionOrientationEventResult) => void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

removeAllListeners()

removeAllListeners() => void

Remove all native listeners for this plugin

Interfaces

PluginListenerHandle

PropType
remove() => void

MotionEventResult

PropType
acceleration{ x: number; y: number; z: number; }
accelerationIncludingGravity{ x: number; y: number; z: number; }
rotationRate{ alpha: number; beta: number; gamma: number; }
intervalnumber

MotionOrientationEventResult

PropType
alphanumber
betanumber
gammanumber

