Motion

The Motion API tracks accelerometer and device orientation (compass heading, etc.)

This plugin is currently implemented using Web APIs. Most browsers require permission before using this API. To request permission, prompt the user for permission on any user-initiated action (such as a button click):

myButton . addEventListener ( 'click' , async ( ) => {

try {

await DeviceMotionEvent . requestPermission ( ) ;

} catch ( e ) {



return ;

}





const { Motion } = Capacitor . Plugins ;

Capacitor . Plugins . Motion . addListener ( 'accel' , ( event ) => { } ) ;

} ) ;

const { Motion } = Capacitor . Plugins ;

Motion . addListener ( 'accel' , ( event ) => { } ) ;

See the DeviceMotionEvent API to understand the data supplied in event .

addListener ( eventName : 'accel' , listenerFunc : ( event : MotionEventResult ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Listen for accelerometer data

Param Type eventName "accel" listenerFunc (event: MotionEventResult) = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

addListener ( eventName : 'orientation' , listenerFunc : ( event : MotionOrientationEventResult ) => void ) => PluginListenerHandle

Listen for device orientation change (compass heading, etc.)

Param Type eventName "orientation" listenerFunc (event: MotionOrientationEventResult) = > void

Returns: PluginListenerHandle

removeAllListeners ( ) => void

Remove all native listeners for this plugin

Prop Type remove () = > void

Prop Type acceleration { x: number; y: number; z: number; } accelerationIncludingGravity { x: number; y: number; z: number; } rotationRate { alpha: number; beta: number; gamma: number; } interval number