Skip to main content
Version: v4

@capacitor/motion

The Motion API tracks accelerometer and device orientation (compass heading, etc.)

Install

npm install @capacitor/motion
npx cap sync

Permissions

This plugin is currently implemented using Web APIs. Most browsers require permission before using this API. To request permission, prompt the user for permission on any user-initiated action (such as a button click):

import { PluginListenerHandle } from '@capacitor/core';
import { Motion } from '@capacitor/motion';


let accelHandler: PluginListenerHandle;

myButton.addEventListener('click', async () => {
  try {
    await DeviceMotionEvent.requestPermission();
  } catch (e) {
    // Handle error
    return;
  }

  // Once the user approves, can start listening:
  accelHandler = await Motion.addListener('accel', event => {
    console.log('Device motion event:', event);
  });
});

// Stop the acceleration listener
const stopAcceleration = () => {
  if (accelHandler) {
    accelHandler.remove();
  }
};

// Remove all listeners
const removeListeners = () => {
  Motion.removeAllListeners();
};

See the DeviceMotionEvent API to understand the data supplied in the 'accel' event.

API

addListener('accel', ...)

addListener(eventName: 'accel', listenerFunc: AccelListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Add a listener for accelerometer data

ParamType
eventName'accel'
listenerFuncAccelListener

Returns: Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Since: 1.0.0

addListener('orientation', ...)

addListener(eventName: 'orientation', listenerFunc: OrientationListener) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Add a listener for device orientation change (compass heading, etc.)

ParamType
eventName'orientation'
listenerFuncOrientationListener

Returns: Promise<PluginListenerHandle> & PluginListenerHandle

Since: 1.0.0

removeAllListeners()

removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>

Remove all the listeners that are attached to this plugin.

Since: 1.0.0

Interfaces

PluginListenerHandle

PropType
remove() => Promise<void>

AccelListenerEvent

PropTypeDescriptionSince
accelerationAccelerationAn object giving the acceleration of the device on the three axis X, Y and Z. Acceleration is expressed in m/s1.0.0
accelerationIncludingGravityAccelerationAn object giving the acceleration of the device on the three axis X, Y and Z with the effect of gravity. Acceleration is expressed in m/s1.0.0
rotationRateRotationRateAn object giving the rate of change of the device's orientation on the three orientation axis alpha, beta and gamma. Rotation rate is expressed in degrees per seconds.1.0.0
intervalnumberA number representing the interval of time, in milliseconds, at which data is obtained from the device.1.0.0

Acceleration

PropTypeDescriptionSince
xnumberThe amount of acceleration along the X axis.1.0.0
ynumberThe amount of acceleration along the Y axis.1.0.0
znumberThe amount of acceleration along the Z axis.1.0.0

RotationRate

PropTypeDescriptionSince
alphanumberThe amount of rotation around the Z axis, in degrees per second.1.0.0
betanumberThe amount of rotation around the X axis, in degrees per second.1.0.0
gammanumberThe amount of rotation around the Y axis, in degrees per second.1.0.0

Type Aliases

AccelListener

(event: AccelListenerEvent): void

OrientationListener

(event: RotationRate): void

OrientationListenerEvent

RotationRate

Contents

Edit this page