Version: v5

On this page

@capacitor/filesystem

The Filesystem API provides a NodeJS-like API for working with files on the device.

npm install @capacitor/filesystem

npx cap sync

Copy

To have files appear in the Files app, you must set the following keys to YES in Info.plist :

UIFileSharingEnabled ( Application supports iTunes file sharing )

( ) LSSupportsOpeningDocumentsInPlace ( Supports opening documents in place )

Read about Configuring iOS for help.

If using Directory.Documents or Directory.ExternalStorage , in Android 10 and older, this API requires the following permissions be added to your AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " />

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " />

Copy

Read about Setting Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.

Note that Directory.ExternalStorage is only available on Android 9 or older and Directory.Documents only allows to access the files/foders created by your app on Android on Android 11 and newer.

Working with large files may require you to add android:largeHeap="true" to the <application> tag in AndroidManifest.xml .

iOS and Android have additional layers of separation between files, such as special directories that are backed up to the Cloud, or ones for storing Documents. The Filesystem API offers a simple way to scope each operation to a specific special directory on the device.

Additionally, the Filesystem API supports using full file:// paths, or reading content:// files on Android. Simply leave out the directory param to use a full file path.

import { Filesystem , Directory , Encoding } from '@capacitor/filesystem' ;



const writeSecretFile = async ( ) => {

await Filesystem . writeFile ( {

path : 'secrets/text.txt' ,

data : 'This is a test' ,

directory : Directory . Documents ,

encoding : Encoding . UTF8 ,

} ) ;

} ;



const readSecretFile = async ( ) => {

const contents = await Filesystem . readFile ( {

path : 'secrets/text.txt' ,

directory : Directory . Documents ,

encoding : Encoding . UTF8 ,

} ) ;



console . log ( 'secrets:' , contents ) ;

} ;



const deleteSecretFile = async ( ) => {

await Filesystem . deleteFile ( {

path : 'secrets/text.txt' ,

directory : Directory . Documents ,

} ) ;

} ;



const readFilePath = async ( ) => {







const contents = await Filesystem . readFile ( {

path : 'file:///var/mobile/Containers/Data/Application/22A433FD-D82D-4989-8BE6-9FC49DEA20BB/Documents/text.txt' ,

} ) ;



console . log ( 'data:' , contents ) ;

} ;

Copy