Filesystem
The Filesystem API provides a NodeJS-like API for working with files on the device.
readFile(...)
writeFile(...)
appendFile(...)
deleteFile(...)
mkdir(...)
rmdir(...)
readdir(...)
getUri(...)
stat(...)
rename(...)
copy(...)
- Interfaces
- Enums
Understanding Directories and Files
iOS and Android have additional layers of separation between files, such as special directories that are backed up to the Cloud, or ones for storing Documents. The Filesystem API offers a simple way to scope each operation to a specific special directory on the device.
Additionally, the Filesystem API supports using full
file:// paths, or reading
content:// files on Android. Simply
leave out the
directory param to use a full file path.
Example
import { Plugins, FilesystemDirectory, FilesystemEncoding } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Filesystem } = Plugins;
async fileWrite() {
try {
const result = await Filesystem.writeFile({
path: 'secrets/text.txt',
data: "This is a test",
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents,
encoding: FilesystemEncoding.UTF8
})
console.log('Wrote file', result);
} catch(e) {
console.error('Unable to write file', e);
}
}
async fileRead() {
let contents = await Filesystem.readFile({
path: 'secrets/text.txt',
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents,
encoding: FilesystemEncoding.UTF8
});
console.log(contents);
}
async fileAppend() {
await Filesystem.appendFile({
path: 'secrets/text.txt',
data: "MORE TESTS",
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents,
encoding: FilesystemEncoding.UTF8
});
}
async fileDelete() {
await Filesystem.deleteFile({
path: 'secrets/text.txt',
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents
});
}
async mkdir() {
try {
let ret = await Filesystem.mkdir({
path: 'secrets',
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents,
recursive: false // like mkdir -p
});
} catch(e) {
console.error('Unable to make directory', e);
}
}
async rmdir() {
try {
let ret = await Filesystem.rmdir({
path: 'secrets',
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents,
recursive: false,
});
} catch(e) {
console.error('Unable to remove directory', e);
}
}
async readdir() {
try {
let ret = await Filesystem.readdir({
path: 'secrets',
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents
});
} catch(e) {
console.error('Unable to read dir', e);
}
}
async stat() {
try {
let ret = await Filesystem.stat({
path: 'secrets/text.txt',
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents
});
} catch(e) {
console.error('Unable to stat file', e);
}
}
async readFilePath() {
// Here's an example of reading a file with a full file path. Use this to
// read binary data (base64 encoded) from plugins that return File URIs, such as
// the Camera.
try {
let data = await Filesystem.readFile({
path: 'file:///var/mobile/Containers/Data/Application/22A433FD-D82D-4989-8BE6-9FC49DEA20BB/Documents/text.txt'
})
}
}
async rename() {
try {
// This example moves the file within the same 'directory'
let ret = await Filesystem.rename({
from: 'text.txt',
to: 'text2.txt',
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents
});
} catch(e) {
console.error('Unable to rename file', e);
}
}
async copy() {
try {
// This example copies a file within the documents directory
let ret = await Filesystem.copy({
from: 'text.txt',
to: 'text2.txt',
directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents
});
} catch(e) {
console.error('Unable to copy file', e);
}
}
API
readFile(...)
readFile(options: FileReadOptions) => Promise<FileReadResult>
Read a file from disk
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|FileReadOptions
|options for the file read
Returns:
Promise<FileReadResult>
writeFile(...)
writeFile(options: FileWriteOptions) => Promise<FileWriteResult>
Write a file to disk in the specified location on device
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|FileWriteOptions
|options for the file write
Returns:
Promise<FileWriteResult>
appendFile(...)
appendFile(options: FileAppendOptions) => Promise<FileAppendResult>
Append to a file on disk in the specified location on device
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|FileAppendOptions
|options for the file append
Returns:
Promise<FileAppendResult>
deleteFile(...)
deleteFile(options: FileDeleteOptions) => Promise<FileDeleteResult>
Delete a file from disk
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|FileDeleteOptions
|options for the file delete
Returns:
Promise<FileDeleteResult>
mkdir(...)
mkdir(options: MkdirOptions) => Promise<MkdirResult>
Create a directory.
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|MkdirOptions
|options for the mkdir
Returns:
Promise<MkdirResult>
rmdir(...)
rmdir(options: RmdirOptions) => Promise<RmdirResult>
Remove a directory
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|RmdirOptions
|the options for the directory remove
Returns:
Promise<RmdirResult>
readdir(...)
readdir(options: ReaddirOptions) => Promise<ReaddirResult>
Return a list of files from the directory (not recursive)
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|ReaddirOptions
|the options for the readdir operation
Returns:
Promise<ReaddirResult>
getUri(...)
getUri(options: GetUriOptions) => Promise<GetUriResult>
Return full File URI for a path and directory
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|GetUriOptions
|the options for the stat operation
Returns:
Promise<GetUriResult>
stat(...)
stat(options: StatOptions) => Promise<StatResult>
Return data about a file
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|StatOptions
|the options for the stat operation
Returns:
Promise<StatResult>
rename(...)
rename(options: RenameOptions) => Promise<RenameResult>
Rename a file or directory
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|RenameOptions
|the options for the rename operation
Returns:
Promise<RenameResult>
copy(...)
copy(options: CopyOptions) => Promise<CopyResult>
Copy a file or directory
|Param
|Type
|Description
options
|CopyOptions
|the options for the copy operation
Returns:
Promise<CopyResult>
Interfaces
FileReadResult
|Prop
|Type
data
string
FileReadOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
path
string
|The filename to read
directory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory to read the file from
encoding
|FilesystemEncoding
|The encoding to read the file in, if not provided, data is read as binary and returned as base64 encoded data. Pass FilesystemEncoding.UTF8 to read data as string
FileWriteResult
|Prop
|Type
uri
string
FileWriteOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
path
string
|The filename to write
data
string
|The data to write
directory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory to store the file in
encoding
|FilesystemEncoding
|The encoding to write the file in. If not provided, data is written as base64 encoded data. Pass FilesystemEncoding.UTF8 to write data as string
recursive
boolean
|Whether to create any missing parent directories. Defaults to false
FileAppendResult
FileAppendOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
path
string
|The filename to write
data
string
|The data to write
directory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory to store the file in
encoding
|FilesystemEncoding
|The encoding to write the file in. If not provided, data is written as base64 encoded data. Pass FilesystemEncoding.UTF8 to write data as string
FileDeleteResult
FileDeleteOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
path
string
|The filename to delete
directory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory to delete the file from
MkdirResult
MkdirOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
path
string
|The path of the new directory
directory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory to make the new directory in
recursive
boolean
|Whether to create any missing parent directories as well. Defaults to false
RmdirResult
RmdirOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
path
string
|The path of the directory to remove
directory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory to remove the directory from
recursive
boolean
|Whether to recursively remove the contents of the directory Defaults to false
ReaddirResult
|Prop
|Type
files
string[]
ReaddirOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
path
string
|The path of the directory to read
directory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory to list files from
GetUriResult
|Prop
|Type
uri
string
GetUriOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
path
string
|The path of the file to get the URI for
directory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory to get the file under
StatResult
|Prop
|Type
type
string
size
number
ctime
number
mtime
number
uri
string
StatOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
path
string
|The path of the file to get data about
directory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory to get the file under
RenameResult
RenameOptions
CopyResult
CopyOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
from
string
|The existing file or directory
to
string
|The destination file or directory
directory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory containing the existing file or directory
toDirectory
|FilesystemDirectory
|The FilesystemDirectory containing the destination file or directory. If not supplied will use the 'directory' parameter as the destination
Enums
FilesystemDirectory
|Members
|Value
|Description
Documents
"DOCUMENTS"
|The Documents directory On iOS it's the app's documents directory. Use this directory to store user-generated content. On Android it's the Public Documents folder, so it's accessible from other apps. It's not accesible on Android 10 unless the app enables legacy External Storage by adding
android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" in the
application tag in the
AndroidManifest.xml
Data
"DATA"
|The Data directory On iOS it will use the Documents directory On Android it's the directory holding application files. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled.
Cache
"CACHE"
|The Cache directory Can be deleted in cases of low memory, so use this directory to write app-specific files that your app can re-create easily.
External
"EXTERNAL"
|The external directory On iOS it will use the Documents directory On Android it's the directory on the primary shared/external storage device where the application can place persistent files it owns. These files are internal to the applications, and not typically visible to the user as media. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled.
ExternalStorage
"EXTERNAL_STORAGE"
|The external storage directory On iOS it will use the Documents directory On Android it's the primary shared/external storage directory. It's not accesible on Android 10 unless the app enables legacy External Storage by adding
android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" in the
application tag in the
AndroidManifest.xml
FilesystemEncoding
|Members
|Value
UTF8
"utf8"
ASCII
"ascii"
UTF16
"utf16"