Version: v2

On this page

Filesystem

The Filesystem API provides a NodeJS-like API for working with files on the device.

iOS and Android have additional layers of separation between files, such as special directories that are backed up to the Cloud, or ones for storing Documents. The Filesystem API offers a simple way to scope each operation to a specific special directory on the device.

Additionally, the Filesystem API supports using full file:// paths, or reading content:// files on Android. Simply leave out the directory param to use a full file path.

import { Plugins , FilesystemDirectory , FilesystemEncoding } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const { Filesystem } = Plugins ;



async fileWrite ( ) {

try {

const result = await Filesystem . writeFile ( {

path : 'secrets/text.txt' ,

data : "This is a test" ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Documents ,

encoding : FilesystemEncoding . UTF8

} )

console . log ( 'Wrote file' , result ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

console . error ( 'Unable to write file' , e ) ;

}

}



async fileRead ( ) {

let contents = await Filesystem . readFile ( {

path : 'secrets/text.txt' ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Documents ,

encoding : FilesystemEncoding . UTF8

} ) ;

console . log ( contents ) ;

}



async fileAppend ( ) {

await Filesystem . appendFile ( {

path : 'secrets/text.txt' ,

data : "MORE TESTS" ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Documents ,

encoding : FilesystemEncoding . UTF8

} ) ;

}



async fileDelete ( ) {

await Filesystem . deleteFile ( {

path : 'secrets/text.txt' ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Documents

} ) ;

}



async mkdir ( ) {

try {

let ret = await Filesystem . mkdir ( {

path : 'secrets' ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Documents ,

recursive : false

} ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

console . error ( 'Unable to make directory' , e ) ;

}

}



async rmdir ( ) {

try {

let ret = await Filesystem . rmdir ( {

path : 'secrets' ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Documents ,

recursive : false ,

} ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

console . error ( 'Unable to remove directory' , e ) ;

}

}



async readdir ( ) {

try {

let ret = await Filesystem . readdir ( {

path : 'secrets' ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Documents

} ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

console . error ( 'Unable to read dir' , e ) ;

}

}



async stat ( ) {

try {

let ret = await Filesystem . stat ( {

path : 'secrets/text.txt' ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Documents

} ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

console . error ( 'Unable to stat file' , e ) ;

}

}



async readFilePath ( ) {







try {

let data = await Filesystem . readFile ( {

path : 'file:///var/mobile/Containers/Data/Application/22A433FD-D82D-4989-8BE6-9FC49DEA20BB/Documents/text.txt'

} )

}

}



async rename ( ) {

try {



let ret = await Filesystem . rename ( {

from : 'text.txt' ,

to : 'text2.txt' ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Documents

} ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

console . error ( 'Unable to rename file' , e ) ;

}

}



async copy ( ) {

try {



let ret = await Filesystem . copy ( {

from : 'text.txt' ,

to : 'text2.txt' ,

directory : FilesystemDirectory . Documents

} ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

console . error ( 'Unable to copy file' , e ) ;

}

}

Copy

readFile ( options : FileReadOptions ) => Promise < FileReadResult >

Copy

Read a file from disk

Param Type Description options FileReadOptions options for the file read

Returns: Promise <FileReadResult>

writeFile ( options : FileWriteOptions ) => Promise < FileWriteResult >

Copy

Write a file to disk in the specified location on device

Param Type Description options FileWriteOptions options for the file write

Returns: Promise <FileWriteResult>

appendFile ( options : FileAppendOptions ) => Promise < FileAppendResult >

Copy

Append to a file on disk in the specified location on device

Param Type Description options FileAppendOptions options for the file append

Returns: Promise <FileAppendResult>

deleteFile ( options : FileDeleteOptions ) => Promise < FileDeleteResult >

Copy

Delete a file from disk

Param Type Description options FileDeleteOptions options for the file delete

Returns: Promise <FileDeleteResult>

mkdir ( options : MkdirOptions ) => Promise < MkdirResult >

Copy

Create a directory.

Param Type Description options MkdirOptions options for the mkdir

Returns: Promise <MkdirResult>

rmdir ( options : RmdirOptions ) => Promise < RmdirResult >

Copy

Remove a directory

Param Type Description options RmdirOptions the options for the directory remove

Returns: Promise <RmdirResult>

readdir ( options : ReaddirOptions ) => Promise < ReaddirResult >

Copy

Return a list of files from the directory (not recursive)

Param Type Description options ReaddirOptions the options for the readdir operation

Returns: Promise <ReaddirResult>

getUri ( options : GetUriOptions ) => Promise < GetUriResult >

Copy

Return full File URI for a path and directory

Param Type Description options GetUriOptions the options for the stat operation

Returns: Promise <GetUriResult>

stat ( options : StatOptions ) => Promise < StatResult >

Copy

Return data about a file

Param Type Description options StatOptions the options for the stat operation

Returns: Promise <StatResult>

rename ( options : RenameOptions ) => Promise < RenameResult >

Copy

Rename a file or directory

Param Type Description options RenameOptions the options for the rename operation

Returns: Promise <RenameResult>

copy ( options : CopyOptions ) => Promise < CopyResult >

Copy

Copy a file or directory

Param Type Description options CopyOptions the options for the copy operation

Returns: Promise <CopyResult>

Prop Type data string

Prop Type Description path string The filename to read directory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory to read the file from encoding FilesystemEncoding The encoding to read the file in, if not provided, data is read as binary and returned as base64 encoded data. Pass FilesystemEncoding.UTF8 to read data as string

Prop Type uri string

Prop Type Description path string The filename to write data string The data to write directory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory to store the file in encoding FilesystemEncoding The encoding to write the file in. If not provided, data is written as base64 encoded data. Pass FilesystemEncoding.UTF8 to write data as string recursive boolean Whether to create any missing parent directories. Defaults to false

Prop Type Description path string The filename to write data string The data to write directory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory to store the file in encoding FilesystemEncoding The encoding to write the file in. If not provided, data is written as base64 encoded data. Pass FilesystemEncoding.UTF8 to write data as string

Prop Type Description path string The filename to delete directory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory to delete the file from

Prop Type Description path string The path of the new directory directory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory to make the new directory in recursive boolean Whether to create any missing parent directories as well. Defaults to false

Prop Type Description path string The path of the directory to remove directory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory to remove the directory from recursive boolean Whether to recursively remove the contents of the directory Defaults to false

Prop Type files string[]

Prop Type Description path string The path of the directory to read directory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory to list files from

Prop Type uri string

Prop Type Description path string The path of the file to get the URI for directory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory to get the file under

Prop Type type string size number ctime number mtime number uri string

Prop Type Description path string The path of the file to get data about directory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory to get the file under

Prop Type Description from string The existing file or directory to string The destination file or directory directory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory containing the existing file or directory toDirectory FilesystemDirectory The FilesystemDirectory containing the destination file or directory. If not supplied will use the 'directory' parameter as the destination

Members Value Description Documents "DOCUMENTS" The Documents directory On iOS it's the app's documents directory. Use this directory to store user-generated content. On Android it's the Public Documents folder, so it's accessible from other apps. It's not accesible on Android 10 unless the app enables legacy External Storage by adding android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" in the application tag in the AndroidManifest.xml Data "DATA" The Data directory On iOS it will use the Documents directory On Android it's the directory holding application files. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled. Cache "CACHE" The Cache directory Can be deleted in cases of low memory, so use this directory to write app-specific files that your app can re-create easily. External "EXTERNAL" The external directory On iOS it will use the Documents directory On Android it's the directory on the primary shared/external storage device where the application can place persistent files it owns. These files are internal to the applications, and not typically visible to the user as media. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled. ExternalStorage "EXTERNAL_STORAGE" The external storage directory On iOS it will use the Documents directory On Android it's the primary shared/external storage directory. It's not accesible on Android 10 unless the app enables legacy External Storage by adding android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" in the application tag in the AndroidManifest.xml