Version: v2

Filesystem

The Filesystem API provides a NodeJS-like API for working with files on the device.

Understanding Directories and Files

iOS and Android have additional layers of separation between files, such as special directories that are backed up to the Cloud, or ones for storing Documents. The Filesystem API offers a simple way to scope each operation to a specific special directory on the device.

Additionally, the Filesystem API supports using full file:// paths, or reading content:// files on Android. Simply leave out the directory param to use a full file path.

Example

import { Plugins, FilesystemDirectory, FilesystemEncoding } from '@capacitor/core';

const { Filesystem } = Plugins;

async fileWrite() {
  try {
    const result = await Filesystem.writeFile({
      path: 'secrets/text.txt',
      data: "This is a test",
      directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents,
      encoding: FilesystemEncoding.UTF8
    })
    console.log('Wrote file', result);
  } catch(e) {
    console.error('Unable to write file', e);
  }
}

async fileRead() {
  let contents = await Filesystem.readFile({
    path: 'secrets/text.txt',
    directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents,
    encoding: FilesystemEncoding.UTF8
  });
  console.log(contents);
}

async fileAppend() {
  await Filesystem.appendFile({
    path: 'secrets/text.txt',
    data: "MORE TESTS",
    directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents,
    encoding: FilesystemEncoding.UTF8
  });
}

async fileDelete() {
  await Filesystem.deleteFile({
    path: 'secrets/text.txt',
    directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents
  });
}

async mkdir() {
  try {
    let ret = await Filesystem.mkdir({
      path: 'secrets',
      directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents,
      recursive: false // like mkdir -p
    });
  } catch(e) {
    console.error('Unable to make directory', e);
  }
}

async rmdir() {
  try {
    let ret = await Filesystem.rmdir({
      path: 'secrets',
      directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents,
      recursive: false,
    });
  } catch(e) {
    console.error('Unable to remove directory', e);
  }
}

async readdir() {
  try {
    let ret = await Filesystem.readdir({
      path: 'secrets',
      directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents
    });
  } catch(e) {
    console.error('Unable to read dir', e);
  }
}

async stat() {
  try {
    let ret = await Filesystem.stat({
      path: 'secrets/text.txt',
      directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents
    });
  } catch(e) {
    console.error('Unable to stat file', e);
  }
}

async readFilePath() {
  // Here's an example of reading a file with a full file path. Use this to
  // read binary data (base64 encoded) from plugins that return File URIs, such as
  // the Camera.
  try {
    let data = await Filesystem.readFile({
      path: 'file:///var/mobile/Containers/Data/Application/22A433FD-D82D-4989-8BE6-9FC49DEA20BB/Documents/text.txt'
    })
  }
}

async rename() {
  try {
    // This example moves the file within the same 'directory'
    let ret = await Filesystem.rename({
      from: 'text.txt',
      to: 'text2.txt',
      directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents
    });
  } catch(e) {
    console.error('Unable to rename file', e);
  }
}

async copy() {
  try {
    // This example copies a file within the documents directory
    let ret = await Filesystem.copy({
      from: 'text.txt',
      to: 'text2.txt',
      directory: FilesystemDirectory.Documents
    });
  } catch(e) {
    console.error('Unable to copy file', e);
  }
}

API

readFile(...)

readFile(options: FileReadOptions) => Promise<FileReadResult>

Read a file from disk

ParamTypeDescription
optionsFileReadOptionsoptions for the file read

Returns: Promise<FileReadResult>

writeFile(...)

writeFile(options: FileWriteOptions) => Promise<FileWriteResult>

Write a file to disk in the specified location on device

ParamTypeDescription
optionsFileWriteOptionsoptions for the file write

Returns: Promise<FileWriteResult>

appendFile(...)

appendFile(options: FileAppendOptions) => Promise<FileAppendResult>

Append to a file on disk in the specified location on device

ParamTypeDescription
optionsFileAppendOptionsoptions for the file append

Returns: Promise<FileAppendResult>

deleteFile(...)

deleteFile(options: FileDeleteOptions) => Promise<FileDeleteResult>

Delete a file from disk

ParamTypeDescription
optionsFileDeleteOptionsoptions for the file delete

Returns: Promise<FileDeleteResult>

mkdir(...)

mkdir(options: MkdirOptions) => Promise<MkdirResult>

Create a directory.

ParamTypeDescription
optionsMkdirOptionsoptions for the mkdir

Returns: Promise<MkdirResult>

rmdir(...)

rmdir(options: RmdirOptions) => Promise<RmdirResult>

Remove a directory

ParamTypeDescription
optionsRmdirOptionsthe options for the directory remove

Returns: Promise<RmdirResult>

readdir(...)

readdir(options: ReaddirOptions) => Promise<ReaddirResult>

Return a list of files from the directory (not recursive)

ParamTypeDescription
optionsReaddirOptionsthe options for the readdir operation

Returns: Promise<ReaddirResult>

getUri(...)

getUri(options: GetUriOptions) => Promise<GetUriResult>

Return full File URI for a path and directory

ParamTypeDescription
optionsGetUriOptionsthe options for the stat operation

Returns: Promise<GetUriResult>

stat(...)

stat(options: StatOptions) => Promise<StatResult>

Return data about a file

ParamTypeDescription
optionsStatOptionsthe options for the stat operation

Returns: Promise<StatResult>

rename(...)

rename(options: RenameOptions) => Promise<RenameResult>

Rename a file or directory

ParamTypeDescription
optionsRenameOptionsthe options for the rename operation

Returns: Promise<RenameResult>

copy(...)

copy(options: CopyOptions) => Promise<CopyResult>

Copy a file or directory

ParamTypeDescription
optionsCopyOptionsthe options for the copy operation

Returns: Promise<CopyResult>

Interfaces

FileReadResult

PropType
datastring

FileReadOptions

PropTypeDescription
pathstringThe filename to read
directoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory to read the file from
encodingFilesystemEncodingThe encoding to read the file in, if not provided, data is read as binary and returned as base64 encoded data. Pass FilesystemEncoding.UTF8 to read data as string

FileWriteResult

PropType
uristring

FileWriteOptions

PropTypeDescription
pathstringThe filename to write
datastringThe data to write
directoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory to store the file in
encodingFilesystemEncodingThe encoding to write the file in. If not provided, data is written as base64 encoded data. Pass FilesystemEncoding.UTF8 to write data as string
recursivebooleanWhether to create any missing parent directories. Defaults to false

FileAppendResult

FileAppendOptions

PropTypeDescription
pathstringThe filename to write
datastringThe data to write
directoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory to store the file in
encodingFilesystemEncodingThe encoding to write the file in. If not provided, data is written as base64 encoded data. Pass FilesystemEncoding.UTF8 to write data as string

FileDeleteResult

FileDeleteOptions

PropTypeDescription
pathstringThe filename to delete
directoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory to delete the file from

MkdirResult

MkdirOptions

PropTypeDescription
pathstringThe path of the new directory
directoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory to make the new directory in
recursivebooleanWhether to create any missing parent directories as well. Defaults to false

RmdirResult

RmdirOptions

PropTypeDescription
pathstringThe path of the directory to remove
directoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory to remove the directory from
recursivebooleanWhether to recursively remove the contents of the directory Defaults to false

ReaddirResult

PropType
filesstring[]

ReaddirOptions

PropTypeDescription
pathstringThe path of the directory to read
directoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory to list files from

GetUriResult

PropType
uristring

GetUriOptions

PropTypeDescription
pathstringThe path of the file to get the URI for
directoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory to get the file under

StatResult

PropType
typestring
sizenumber
ctimenumber
mtimenumber
uristring

StatOptions

PropTypeDescription
pathstringThe path of the file to get data about
directoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory to get the file under

RenameResult

RenameOptions

CopyResult

CopyOptions

PropTypeDescription
fromstringThe existing file or directory
tostringThe destination file or directory
directoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory containing the existing file or directory
toDirectoryFilesystemDirectoryThe FilesystemDirectory containing the destination file or directory. If not supplied will use the 'directory' parameter as the destination

Enums

FilesystemDirectory

MembersValueDescription
Documents"DOCUMENTS"The Documents directory On iOS it's the app's documents directory. Use this directory to store user-generated content. On Android it's the Public Documents folder, so it's accessible from other apps. It's not accesible on Android 10 unless the app enables legacy External Storage by adding android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" in the application tag in the AndroidManifest.xml
Data"DATA"The Data directory On iOS it will use the Documents directory On Android it's the directory holding application files. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled.
Cache"CACHE"The Cache directory Can be deleted in cases of low memory, so use this directory to write app-specific files that your app can re-create easily.
External"EXTERNAL"The external directory On iOS it will use the Documents directory On Android it's the directory on the primary shared/external storage device where the application can place persistent files it owns. These files are internal to the applications, and not typically visible to the user as media. Files will be deleted when the application is uninstalled.
ExternalStorage"EXTERNAL_STORAGE"The external storage directory On iOS it will use the Documents directory On Android it's the primary shared/external storage directory. It's not accesible on Android 10 unless the app enables legacy External Storage by adding android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" in the application tag in the AndroidManifest.xml

FilesystemEncoding

MembersValue
UTF8"utf8"
ASCII"ascii"
UTF16"utf16"

