@capacitor/file-transfer
The FileTransfer API provides mechanisms for downloading and uploading files.
Install
npm install @capacitor/file-transfer
npx cap sync
API
downloadFile(...)
downloadFile(options: DownloadFileOptions) => Promise<DownloadFileResult>
Perform an HTTP request to a server and download the file to the specified destination.
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<DownloadFileResult>
Since: 1.0.0
uploadFile(...)
uploadFile(options: UploadFileOptions) => Promise<UploadFileResult>
Perform an HTTP request to upload a file to a server
|Param
|Type
options
Returns:
Promise<UploadFileResult>
Since: 1.0.0
addListener('progress', ...)
addListener(eventName: "progress", listenerFunc: (progress: ProgressStatus) => void) => Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Add a listener to file transfer (download or upload) progress events.
|Param
|Type
eventName
'progress'
listenerFunc
Returns:
Promise<PluginListenerHandle>
Since: 1.0.0
removeAllListeners()
removeAllListeners() => Promise<void>
Remove all listeners for this plugin.
Since: 1.0.0
Interfaces
DownloadFileResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The path the file was downloaded to.
|1.0.0
blob
Blob
|The blob data of the downloaded file. This is only available on web.
|1.0.0
DownloadFileOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|The full file path the downloaded file should be moved to.
|1.0.0
progress
boolean
|If true, progress event will be dispatched on every chunk received. See addListener() for more information. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns.
|1.0.0
UploadFileResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
bytesSent
number
|Total number of bytes uploaded
|1.0.0
responseCode
string
|HTTP response code for the upload
|1.0.0
response
string
|HTTP response body from the upload (when available)
|1.0.0
headers
{ [key: string]: string; }
|HTTP headers from the upload response (when available)
|1.0.0
UploadFileOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
path
string
|Full file path of the file to upload.
|1.0.0
blob
Blob
|Blob data to upload. Will use this instead of path if provided. This is only available on web.
|1.0.0
chunkedMode
boolean
|Whether to upload data in a chunked streaming mode. Not supported on web.
|1.0.0
mimeType
string
|Mime type of the data to upload. Only used if "Content-Type" header was not provided.
|1.0.0
fileKey
string
|Type of form element. The default is set to "file". Only used if "Content-Type" header was not provided.
|1.0.0
progress
boolean
|If true, progress event will be dispatched on every chunk received. See addListener() for more information. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns.
|1.0.0
PluginListenerHandle
|Prop
|Type
remove
() => Promise<void>
ProgressStatus
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Since
type
'download' | 'upload'
|The type of transfer operation (download or upload).
|1.0.0
url
string
|The url of the file associated with the transfer (download or upload).
|1.0.0
bytes
number
|The number of bytes transferred so far.
|1.0.0
contentLength
number
|The total number of bytes associated with the file transfer.
|1.0.0
lengthComputable
boolean
|Whether or not the contentLength value is relevant. In some situations, the total number of bytes may not be possible to determine.
|1.0.0
Errors
The plugin returns the following errors with specific codes on iOS, Android, and Web:
|Error code
|Platform(s)
|Description
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0004
|Android, iOS
|The method's input parameters aren't valid.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0005
|Android, iOS
|Invalid server URL was provided or URL is empty.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0006
|Android, iOS
|Unable to perform operation, user denied permission request.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0007
|Android, iOS
|Operation failed because file does not exist.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0008
|Android, iOS, Web
|Failed to connect to server.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0009
|Android, iOS
|The server responded with HTTP 304 – Not Modified. If you want to avoid this, check your headers related to HTTP caching.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0010
|Android, iOS
|The server responded with an HTTP error status code.
|OS-PLUG-FLTR-0011
|Android, iOS, Web
|The operation failed with an error (generic error).
When handling errors in your application, you can check the error code to determine the specific issue. The error object typically contains additional information such as:
code: The error code (as shown in the table above)
message: A human-readable description of the error
source: The source of the transfer (file path or URL)
target: The target of the transfer (file path or URL)
httpStatus: The HTTP status code (for HTTP errors)
body: The response body (for HTTP errors)
headers: The response headers (for HTTP errors)