@capacitor/file-transfer

The FileTransfer API provides mechanisms for downloading and uploading files.

npm install @capacitor/file-transfer

npx cap sync



downloadFile ( options : DownloadFileOptions ) => Promise < DownloadFileResult >

Perform an HTTP request to a server and download the file to the specified destination. Param Type options DownloadFileOptions Returns: Promise<DownloadFileResult> Since: 1.0.0 uploadFile ( options : UploadFileOptions ) => Promise < UploadFileResult >

Perform an HTTP request to upload a file to a server Param Type options UploadFileOptions Returns: Promise<UploadFileResult> Since: 1.0.0 addListener ( eventName : "progress" , listenerFunc : ( progress : ProgressStatus ) => void ) => Promise < PluginListenerHandle >

Add a listener to file transfer (download or upload) progress events. Param Type eventName 'progress' listenerFunc (progress: ProgressStatus) => void Returns: Promise<PluginListenerHandle> Since: 1.0.0 removeAllListeners ( ) => Promise < void >

Remove all listeners for this plugin. Since: 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The path the file was downloaded to. 1.0.0 blob Blob The blob data of the downloaded file. This is only available on web. 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string The full file path the downloaded file should be moved to. 1.0.0 progress boolean If true, progress event will be dispatched on every chunk received. See addListener() for more information. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns. 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since bytesSent number Total number of bytes uploaded 1.0.0 responseCode string HTTP response code for the upload 1.0.0 response string HTTP response body from the upload (when available) 1.0.0 headers { [key: string]: string; } HTTP headers from the upload response (when available) 1.0.0 Prop Type Description Since path string Full file path of the file to upload. 1.0.0 blob Blob Blob data to upload. Will use this instead of path if provided. This is only available on web. 1.0.0 chunkedMode boolean Whether to upload data in a chunked streaming mode. Not supported on web. 1.0.0 mimeType string Mime type of the data to upload. Only used if "Content-Type" header was not provided. 1.0.0 fileKey string Type of form element. The default is set to "file". Only used if "Content-Type" header was not provided. 1.0.0 progress boolean If true, progress event will be dispatched on every chunk received. See addListener() for more information. Chunks are throttled to every 100ms on Android/iOS to avoid slowdowns. 1.0.0 Prop Type remove () => Promise<void> Prop Type Description Since type 'download' | 'upload' The type of transfer operation (download or upload). 1.0.0 url string The url of the file associated with the transfer (download or upload). 1.0.0 bytes number The number of bytes transferred so far. 1.0.0 contentLength number The total number of bytes associated with the file transfer. 1.0.0 lengthComputable boolean Whether or not the contentLength value is relevant. In some situations, the total number of bytes may not be possible to determine. 1.0.0

The plugin returns the following errors with specific codes on iOS, Android, and Web:

Error code Platform(s) Description OS-PLUG-FLTR-0004 Android, iOS The method's input parameters aren't valid. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0005 Android, iOS Invalid server URL was provided or URL is empty. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0006 Android, iOS Unable to perform operation, user denied permission request. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0007 Android, iOS Operation failed because file does not exist. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0008 Android, iOS, Web Failed to connect to server. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0009 Android, iOS The server responded with HTTP 304 – Not Modified. If you want to avoid this, check your headers related to HTTP caching. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0010 Android, iOS The server responded with an HTTP error status code. OS-PLUG-FLTR-0011 Android, iOS, Web The operation failed with an error (generic error).

When handling errors in your application, you can check the error code to determine the specific issue. The error object typically contains additional information such as: