Version: v2

On this page

Creating Capacitor Plugins

Plugins in Capacitor enable JavaScript to interface directly with Native APIs.

Capacitor comes with a Plugin generator to start new plugins quickly. To use it, run

This starts a wizard prompting you for information about your new plugin. For example:

npx @capacitor/ [email protected] plugin:generate

✏️ Creating new Capacitor plugin

? Plugin NPM name ( kebab-case ) : my-plugin

? Plugin id ( domain-style syntax. ex: com.example.plugin ) com.ionicframework.myplugin

? Plugin class name ( ex: AwesomePlugin ) MyPlugin

? description:

? git repository:

? author:

? license: MIT

? package.json will be created, do you want to continue? ( Y/n )

Copy

Plugin NPM name : a kebab-case name of a package that will be available on npm (not a strict requirement if your package will be on a private npm repo).

: a kebab-case name of a package that will be available on npm (not a strict requirement if your package will be on a private npm repo). Plugin ID : a domain-style identifier. It is primarily used for the package name in Java.

: a domain-style identifier. It is primarily used for the package name in Java. Plugin Class Name : the initial name of the class used in Java and Swift. See the additional note about class names in the iOS Plugin section of this guide.

: the initial name of the class used in Java and Swift. See the additional note about class names in the iOS Plugin section of this guide. description : a brief introduction about the plugin.

: a brief introduction about the plugin. git repository : the URL to a git repository where the source code of the plugin will be hosted.

: the URL to a git repository where the source code of the plugin will be hosted. author (optional): the name of the plugin creator in package.json .

(optional): the name of the plugin creator in . license (optional): the license under which the plugin is bound. MIT license is the default.

(optional): the license under which the plugin is bound. MIT license is the default. package.json will be created : enter "Y" and/or hit Enter/Return to finish plugin setup.

Now it's up to you to make your plugin do something truly awesome! Read on to learn how to implement new functionality, test the plugin locally, and publish it on npm.

Afterward, check out the details covering how to build for each platform. Follow the iOS guide for information on using Swift (or Obj-C) to build an iOS plugin, the Android guide for building Android plugins with Java, the Web guide for implementing web and PWA functionality for your plugin, and the Custom JavaScript guide for information on how to build a custom JavaScript plugin (i.e. in addition to Capacitor's auto-JS plugin binding).