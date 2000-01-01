Toast
The Toast API provides a notification pop up for displaying important information to a user. Just like real toast!
PWA Notes
PWA Elements are required for Toast plugin to work.
Example
import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Toast } = Plugins;
async show() {
await Toast.show({
text: 'Hello!'
});
}
API
show(...)
show(options: ToastShowOptions) => Promise<void>
|Param
|Type
options
|ToastShowOptions
Interfaces
ToastShowOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
text
string
duration
"short" | "long"
|Duration of the toast, either 'short' (2000ms, default) or 'long' (3500ms)
position
"center" | "bottom" | "top"