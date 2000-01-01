Skip to main content
The Toast API provides a notification pop up for displaying important information to a user. Just like real toast!

PWA Notes

PWA Elements are required for Toast plugin to work.

Example

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Toast } = Plugins;

async show() {
  await Toast.show({
    text: 'Hello!'
  });
}

API

show(...)

show(options: ToastShowOptions) => Promise<void>
ParamType
optionsToastShowOptions

Interfaces

ToastShowOptions

PropTypeDescription
textstring
duration"short" | "long"Duration of the toast, either 'short' (2000ms, default) or 'long' (3500ms)
position"center" | "bottom" | "top"

