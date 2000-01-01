Version: v2

Toast

The Toast API provides a notification pop up for displaying important information to a user. Just like real toast!

PWA Elements are required for Toast plugin to work.

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ;

const { Toast } = Plugins ;



async show ( ) {

await Toast . show ( {

text : 'Hello!'

} ) ;

}

show ( options : ToastShowOptions ) => Promise < void >

Param Type options ToastShowOptions