Photos
The Photos API provides methods to load photos and albums from the user's photo library, along with saving photos.
API
getPhotos(...)
getPhotos(options?: PhotosFetchOptions) => Promise<PhotosResult>
Get photos from the user's photo library
|Param
|Type
options
|PhotosFetchOptions
Returns:
Promise<PhotosResult>
getAlbums(...)
getAlbums(options?: PhotosAlbumsFetchOptions) => Promise<PhotosAlbumsResult>
Get albums from the user's photo library
|Param
|Type
options
|PhotosAlbumsFetchOptions
Returns:
Promise<PhotosAlbumsResult>
savePhoto(...)
savePhoto(options?: PhotosSaveOptions) => Promise<PhotosSaveResult>
Save a photo the the user's photo library
|Param
|Type
options
|PhotosSaveOptions
Returns:
Promise<PhotosSaveResult>
createAlbum(...)
createAlbum(options: PhotosCreateAlbumOptions) => Promise<void>
Create an album in the user's photo library
|Param
|Type
options
|PhotosCreateAlbumOptions
Interfaces
PhotosResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
photos
PhotoAsset[]
|The list of photos returned from the library
PhotoAsset
|Prop
|Type
|Description
identifier
string
|Platform-specific identifier
data
string
|Data for a photo asset as a base64 encoded string (JPEG only supported)
creationDate
string
|ISO date string for creation date of asset
fullWidth
number
|Full width of original asset
fullHeight
number
|Full height of original asset
thumbnailWidth
number
|Width of thumbnail preview
thumbnailHeight
number
|Height of thumbnail preview
location
|PhotoLocation
|Location metadata for the asset
PhotoLocation
|Prop
|Type
|Description
latitude
number
|GPS latitude image was taken at
longitude
number
|GPS longitude image was taken at
heading
number
|Heading of user at time image was taken
altitude
number
|Altitude of user at time image was taken
speed
number
|Speed of user at time image was taken
PhotosFetchOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
quantity
number
|The number of photos to fetch, sorted by last created date descending
thumbnailWidth
number
|The width of thumbnail to return
thumbnailHeight
number
|The height of thumbnail to return
thumbnailQuality
number
|The quality of thumbnail to return as JPEG (0-100)
types
string
|Which types of assets to return (currently only supports "photos")
albumIdentifier
string
|Which album identifier to query in (get identifier with getAlbums())
PhotosAlbumsResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
albums
PhotosAlbum[]
|The list of albums returned from the query
PhotosAlbum
|Prop
|Type
|Description
identifier
string
|Local identifier for the album
name
string
|Name of the album
count
number
|Number of items in the album
type
|PhotosAlbumType
|The type of album
PhotosAlbumsFetchOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
loadShared
boolean
|Whether to load cloud shared albums
PhotosSaveResult
|Prop
|Type
|Description
success
boolean
|Whether the photo was created
PhotosSaveOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
data
string
|The base64-encoded JPEG data for a photo (note: do not add HTML data-uri type prefix)
albumIdentifier
string
|The optional album identifier to save this photo in
PhotosCreateAlbumOptions
|Prop
|Type
name
string
Enums
PhotosAlbumType
|Members
|Value
|Description
Smart
"smart"
|Album is a "smart" album (such as Favorites or Recently Added)
Shared
"shared"
|Album is a cloud-shared album
User
"user"
|Album is a user-created album