The Photos API provides methods to load photos and albums from the user's photo library, along with saving photos.

getPhotos ( options ? : PhotosFetchOptions ) => Promise < PhotosResult >

Get photos from the user's photo library

Param Type options PhotosFetchOptions

Returns: Promise <PhotosResult>

getAlbums ( options ? : PhotosAlbumsFetchOptions ) => Promise < PhotosAlbumsResult >

Get albums from the user's photo library

Param Type options PhotosAlbumsFetchOptions

Returns: Promise <PhotosAlbumsResult>

savePhoto ( options ? : PhotosSaveOptions ) => Promise < PhotosSaveResult >

Save a photo the the user's photo library

Param Type options PhotosSaveOptions

Returns: Promise <PhotosSaveResult>

createAlbum ( options : PhotosCreateAlbumOptions ) => Promise < void >

Create an album in the user's photo library

Param Type options PhotosCreateAlbumOptions

Prop Type Description photos PhotoAsset[] The list of photos returned from the library

Prop Type Description identifier string Platform-specific identifier data string Data for a photo asset as a base64 encoded string (JPEG only supported) creationDate string ISO date string for creation date of asset fullWidth number Full width of original asset fullHeight number Full height of original asset thumbnailWidth number Width of thumbnail preview thumbnailHeight number Height of thumbnail preview location PhotoLocation Location metadata for the asset

Prop Type Description latitude number GPS latitude image was taken at longitude number GPS longitude image was taken at heading number Heading of user at time image was taken altitude number Altitude of user at time image was taken speed number Speed of user at time image was taken

Prop Type Description quantity number The number of photos to fetch, sorted by last created date descending thumbnailWidth number The width of thumbnail to return thumbnailHeight number The height of thumbnail to return thumbnailQuality number The quality of thumbnail to return as JPEG (0-100) types string Which types of assets to return (currently only supports "photos") albumIdentifier string Which album identifier to query in (get identifier with getAlbums())

Prop Type Description albums PhotosAlbum[] The list of albums returned from the query

Prop Type Description identifier string Local identifier for the album name string Name of the album count number Number of items in the album type PhotosAlbumType The type of album

Prop Type Description loadShared boolean Whether to load cloud shared albums

Prop Type Description success boolean Whether the photo was created

Prop Type Description data string The base64-encoded JPEG data for a photo (note: do not add HTML data-uri type prefix) albumIdentifier string The optional album identifier to save this photo in

Prop Type name string