Capacitor Android Plugin Guide

Building Capacitor plugins for Android involves writing Java or Kotlin to interface with Android SDKs.

To get started, first generate a plugin as shown in the Getting Started section of the Plugin guide.

Next, open your-plugin/android/ in Android Studio. You then want to navigate to the .java file for your plugin, which changes depending on the Plugin ID and Plugin Class Name you used when creating the plugin.

For example, for a plugin with the ID com.domain.myplugin and the Plugin Class Name MyPlugin , you would find the .java file at android/src/main/java/com/domain/myplugin/MyPlugin.java .

Capacitor uses Java by default but you can use Kotlin instead, if you prefer.

After generating a plugin, right click the Java plugin class in Android Studio and select the "Convert Java file to Kotlin file" option from the menu. Android Studio will walk you through configuring the project for Kotlin support. Once this is completed, right click the Java class again and re-select the conversion option to convert it to a Kotlin class.

A Capacitor plugin for Android is a simple Java class that extends com.getcapacitor.Plugin and have a @NativePlugin annotation. It has some methods with @PluginMethod() annotation that will be callable from JavaScript.

Once your plugin is generated, you can start editing it by opening the file with the Plugin class name you choose on the generator.

In the generated example, there is a simple echo plugin with an echo function that simply returns a value that it was given.

This example demonstrates a couple core components of Capacitor plugins: receiving data from a Plugin Call, and returning data back to the caller.

EchoPlugin.java

package android.plugin.test;



import com.getcapacitor.JSObject;

import com.getcapacitor.NativePlugin;

import com.getcapacitor.Plugin;

import com.getcapacitor.PluginCall;

import com.getcapacitor.PluginMethod;



@NativePlugin()

public class EchoPlugin extends Plugin {

public void load() {

// Called when the plugin is first constructed in the bridge

}



@PluginMethod()

public void echo(PluginCall call) {

String value = call.getString("value");



JSObject ret = new JSObject();

ret.put("value", value);

call.success(ret);

}

}

In order to make Capacitor aware of your plugin, you have to export it to capacitor in your apps MainActivity .

If choosing to use Kotlin instead of Java, the Echo plugin example looks like this:

EchoPlugin.kt

package android.plugin.test;



import com.getcapacitor.JSObject;

import com.getcapacitor.NativePlugin;

import com.getcapacitor.Plugin;

import com.getcapacitor.PluginCall;

import com.getcapacitor.PluginMethod;



@NativePlugin()

class EchoPlugin : Plugin() {



@PluginMethod

fun echo(call: PluginCall) {

val value = call.getString("value")

val ret = JSObject()

ret.put("value", value)

call.success(ret)

}

}

In order to make Capacitor aware of your plugin, you have to export it to capacitor in your apps MainActivity .

It is recommended for Kotlin files to be in the android/src/main/java/ directory where Java files might also reside.

Each plugin method receives an instance of com.getcapacitor.PluginCall containing all the information of the plugin method invocation from the client.

A client can send any data that can be JSON serialized, such as numbers, text, booleans, objects, and arrays. This data is accessible on the getData field of the call instance, or by using convenience methods such as getString or getObject .

For example, here is how you'd get data passed to your method:

@PluginMethod()

public void storeContact(PluginCall call) {

String name = call.getString("yourName", "default name");

JSObject address = call.getObject("address", new JSObject());

boolean isAwesome = call.getBoolean("isAwesome", false);



if (!call.getData().has("id")) {

call.reject("Must provide an id");

return;

}

// ...



call.resolve();

}

Notice the various ways data can be accessed on the PluginCall instance, including how to check for a key using getData 's has method.

A plugin call can succeed or fail. For calls using promises (most common), succeeding corresponds to calling resolve on the Promise, and failure calling reject . For those using callbacks, a succeeding will call the success callback or the error callback if failing.

The resolve method of PluginCall takes a JSObject and supports JSON-serializable data types. Here's an example of returning data back to the client:

JSObject ret = new JSObject();

ret.put("added", true);

JSObject info = new JSObject();

info.put("id", "unique-id-1234");

ret.put("info", info);

call.resolve(ret);

To fail, or reject a call, use call.reject , passing an error string and (optionally) an Exception instance

call.reject(exception.getLocalizedMessage(), exception);

Plugins can override the load method to run some code when the plugin is first initialized:

public class MyPlugin extends Plugin {

public void load() {

}

}

To present a Native Screen over the Capacitor screen we will use Android's Intents. Intents allow you to start an activity from your app, or from another app. See Common Intents

Most times you just want to present the native Activity, in this case you can just trigger the relevant action.

Intent intent = new Intent(Intent.ACTION_VIEW);

getActivity().startActivity(intent);

Sometimes when you launch an Intent, you expect some result back. In that case you want to use startActivityForResult .

Also make sure you call saveCall(call); as you will need it later when handling the intents result.

You also have to register your intents unique request code with @NativePlugin in order for handleOnActivityResult to be triggered.

@NativePlugin(

requestCodes={MyPlugin.REQUEST_IMAGE_PICK} // register request code(s) for intent results

)

class ImagePicker extends Plugin {

protected static final int REQUEST_IMAGE_PICK = 12345; // Unique request code



@PluginMethod()

public void pickImage(PluginCall call) {

saveCall(call);



Intent intent = new Intent(Intent.ACTION_PICK);

intent.setType("image/*");



startActivityForResult(call, intent, REQUEST_IMAGE_PICK);

}



// in order to handle the intents result, you have to @Override handleOnActivityResult

@Override

protected void handleOnActivityResult(int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) {

super.handleOnActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data);



// Get the previously saved call

PluginCall savedCall = getSavedCall();



if (savedCall == null) {

return;

}

if (requestCode == REQUEST_IMAGE_PICK) {

// Do something with the data

}

}

}

Capacitor Plugins can emit App events and Plugin events

App Events are regular javascript events, like window or document events.

Capacitor provides all this functions to fire events:

//If you want to provide the target

bridge.triggerJSEvent("myCustomEvent", "window");



bridge.triggerJSEvent("myCustomEvent", "document", "{ 'dataKey': 'dataValue' }");



// Window Events

bridge.triggerWindowJSEvent("myCustomEvent");



bridge.triggerWindowJSEvent("myCustomEvent", "{ 'dataKey': 'dataValue' }");



// Document events

bridge.triggerDocumentJSEvent("myCustomEvent");



bridge.triggerDocumentJSEvent("myCustomEvent", "{ 'dataKey': 'dataValue' }");

And to listen for it, just use regular javascript:

window . addEventListener ( 'myCustomEvent' , function ( ) {

console . log ( 'myCustomEvent was fired' ) ;

} ) ;

Note: data must be a serialized JSON string value.

Plugins can emit their own events that you can listen by attaching a listener to the plugin Object like this:

Plugins . MyPlugin . addListener ( 'myPluginEvent' , ( info : any ) => {

console . log ( 'myPluginEvent was fired' ) ;

} ) ;

Copy

To emit the event from the Java plugin class you can do it like this:

JSObject ret = new JSObject();

ret.put("value", "some value");

notifyListeners("myPluginEvent", ret);

To remove a listener from the plugin object:

const myPluginEventListener = Plugins . MyPlugin . addListener (

'myPluginEvent' ,

( info : any ) => {

console . log ( 'myPluginEvent was fired' ) ;

} ,

) ;



myPluginEventListener . remove ( ) ;

Some Plugins will require you to request permissions. Capacitor provides some helpers to do that.

First declare your plugin permissions in the @NativePlugin annotation

@NativePlugin(

permissions={

Manifest.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE

}

)

You can check if all the required permissions has been granted with hasRequiredPermissions() . You can request all permissions with pluginRequestAllPermissions(); . You can request for a single permission with pluginRequestPermission(Manifest.permission.CAMERA, 12345); Or you can request a group of permissions with:

static final int REQUEST_IMAGE_CAPTURE = 12345;

pluginRequestPermissions(new String[] {

Manifest.permission.CAMERA,

Manifest.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE,

Manifest.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE

}, REQUEST_IMAGE_CAPTURE);

To handle the permission request you have to Override handleRequestPermissionsResult

@Override

protected void handleRequestPermissionsResult(int requestCode, String[] permissions, int[] grantResults) {

super.handleRequestPermissionsResult(requestCode, permissions, grantResults);



log("handling request perms result");

PluginCall savedCall = getSavedCall();

if (savedCall == null) {

log("No stored plugin call for permissions request result");

return;

}



for(int result : grantResults) {

if (result == PackageManager.PERMISSION_DENIED) {

savedCall.error("User denied permission");

return;

}

}



if (requestCode == REQUEST_IMAGE_CAPTURE) {

// We got the permission

}

}

Capacitor plugins can override the webview navigation. For that the plugin can override public Boolean shouldOverrideLoad(Uri url) method. Returning true causes the WebView to abort loading the URL. Returning false causes the WebView to continue loading the URL. Returning null will defer to the default Capacitor policy.

By using the @NativePlugin and @PluginMethod() annotations in your plugins, you make them available to Capacitor, but you still need an extra step in your application to make Capacitor aware of the plugins.

This is done in your apps MainActivity , where you add it in e.g. src/main/java/com/example/myapp/MainActivity.java like so: