Capacitor Android Plugin Guide
Building Capacitor plugins for Android involves writing Java or Kotlin to interface with Android SDKs.
Getting Started
To get started, first generate a plugin as shown in the Getting Started section of the Plugin guide.
Next, open
your-plugin/android/ in Android Studio. You then want to navigate to the
.java file for your plugin, which changes depending on the Plugin ID and Plugin Class Name you used when creating the plugin.
For example, for a plugin with the ID
com.domain.myplugin and the Plugin Class Name
MyPlugin, you would find the
.java file at
android/src/main/java/com/domain/myplugin/MyPlugin.java.
Using Kotlin
Capacitor uses Java by default but you can use Kotlin instead, if you prefer.
After generating a plugin, right click the Java plugin class in Android Studio and select the "Convert Java file to Kotlin file" option from the menu. Android Studio will walk you through configuring the project for Kotlin support. Once this is completed, right click the Java class again and re-select the conversion option to convert it to a Kotlin class.
Building your Plugin
A Capacitor plugin for Android is a simple Java class that extends
com.getcapacitor.Plugin and have a
@NativePlugin annotation.
It has some methods with
@PluginMethod() annotation that will be callable from JavaScript.
Once your plugin is generated, you can start editing it by opening the file with the Plugin class name you choose on the generator.
Simple Example
In the generated example, there is a simple echo plugin with an
echo function that simply returns a value that it was given.
This example demonstrates a couple core components of Capacitor plugins: receiving data from a Plugin Call, and returning data back to the caller.
EchoPlugin.java
package android.plugin.test;
import com.getcapacitor.JSObject;
import com.getcapacitor.NativePlugin;
import com.getcapacitor.Plugin;
import com.getcapacitor.PluginCall;
import com.getcapacitor.PluginMethod;
@NativePlugin()
public class EchoPlugin extends Plugin {
public void load() {
// Called when the plugin is first constructed in the bridge
}
@PluginMethod()
public void echo(PluginCall call) {
String value = call.getString("value");
JSObject ret = new JSObject();
ret.put("value", value);
call.success(ret);
}
}
In order to make Capacitor aware of your plugin, you have to export it to capacitor in your apps
MainActivity.
Kotlin Example
If choosing to use Kotlin instead of Java, the Echo plugin example looks like this:
EchoPlugin.kt
package android.plugin.test;
import com.getcapacitor.JSObject;
import com.getcapacitor.NativePlugin;
import com.getcapacitor.Plugin;
import com.getcapacitor.PluginCall;
import com.getcapacitor.PluginMethod;
@NativePlugin()
class EchoPlugin : Plugin() {
@PluginMethod
fun echo(call: PluginCall) {
val value = call.getString("value")
val ret = JSObject()
ret.put("value", value)
call.success(ret)
}
}
In order to make Capacitor aware of your plugin, you have to export it to capacitor in your apps
MainActivity.
It is recommended for Kotlin files to be in the
android/src/main/java/ directory where Java files might also reside.
Accessing Called Data
Each plugin method receives an instance of
com.getcapacitor.PluginCall containing all the information of the plugin method invocation from the client.
A client can send any data that can be JSON serialized, such as numbers, text, booleans, objects, and arrays. This data
is accessible on the
getData field of the call instance, or by using convenience methods such as
getString or
getObject.
For example, here is how you'd get data passed to your method:
@PluginMethod()
public void storeContact(PluginCall call) {
String name = call.getString("yourName", "default name");
JSObject address = call.getObject("address", new JSObject());
boolean isAwesome = call.getBoolean("isAwesome", false);
if (!call.getData().has("id")) {
call.reject("Must provide an id");
return;
}
// ...
call.resolve();
}
Notice the various ways data can be accessed on the
PluginCall instance, including how to check for a key using
getData's
has method.
Returning Data Back
A plugin call can succeed or fail. For calls using promises (most common), succeeding corresponds to calling
resolve on the Promise, and failure calling
reject. For those using callbacks, a succeeding will call the success callback or the error callback if failing.
The
resolve method of
PluginCall takes a
JSObject and supports JSON-serializable data types. Here's an example of returning data back to the client:
JSObject ret = new JSObject();
ret.put("added", true);
JSObject info = new JSObject();
info.put("id", "unique-id-1234");
ret.put("info", info);
call.resolve(ret);
To fail, or reject a call, use
call.reject, passing an error string and (optionally) an
Exception instance
call.reject(exception.getLocalizedMessage(), exception);
Adding Initialization Logic
Plugins can override the
load method to run some code when the plugin is first initialized:
public class MyPlugin extends Plugin {
public void load() {
}
}
Presenting Native Screens
To present a Native Screen over the Capacitor screen we will use Android's Intents. Intents allow you to start an activity from your app, or from another app. See Common Intents
Intents without Result(s)
Most times you just want to present the native Activity, in this case you can just trigger the relevant action.
Intent intent = new Intent(Intent.ACTION_VIEW);
getActivity().startActivity(intent);
Intents with Result(s)
Sometimes when you launch an Intent, you expect some result back. In that case you want to use
startActivityForResult.
Also make sure you call
saveCall(call); as you will need it later when handling the intents result.
You also have to register your intents unique request code with
@NativePlugin in order for
handleOnActivityResult to be triggered.
@NativePlugin(
requestCodes={MyPlugin.REQUEST_IMAGE_PICK} // register request code(s) for intent results
)
class ImagePicker extends Plugin {
protected static final int REQUEST_IMAGE_PICK = 12345; // Unique request code
@PluginMethod()
public void pickImage(PluginCall call) {
saveCall(call);
Intent intent = new Intent(Intent.ACTION_PICK);
intent.setType("image/*");
startActivityForResult(call, intent, REQUEST_IMAGE_PICK);
}
// in order to handle the intents result, you have to @Override handleOnActivityResult
@Override
protected void handleOnActivityResult(int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) {
super.handleOnActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data);
// Get the previously saved call
PluginCall savedCall = getSavedCall();
if (savedCall == null) {
return;
}
if (requestCode == REQUEST_IMAGE_PICK) {
// Do something with the data
}
}
}
Events
Capacitor Plugins can emit App events and Plugin events
App Events
App Events are regular javascript events, like
window or
document events.
Capacitor provides all this functions to fire events:
//If you want to provide the target
bridge.triggerJSEvent("myCustomEvent", "window");
bridge.triggerJSEvent("myCustomEvent", "document", "{ 'dataKey': 'dataValue' }");
// Window Events
bridge.triggerWindowJSEvent("myCustomEvent");
bridge.triggerWindowJSEvent("myCustomEvent", "{ 'dataKey': 'dataValue' }");
// Document events
bridge.triggerDocumentJSEvent("myCustomEvent");
bridge.triggerDocumentJSEvent("myCustomEvent", "{ 'dataKey': 'dataValue' }");
And to listen for it, just use regular javascript:
window.addEventListener('myCustomEvent', function () {
console.log('myCustomEvent was fired');
});
Note:
data must be a serialized JSON string value.
Plugin Events
Plugins can emit their own events that you can listen by attaching a listener to the plugin Object like this:
Plugins.MyPlugin.addListener('myPluginEvent', (info: any) => {
console.log('myPluginEvent was fired');
});
To emit the event from the Java plugin class you can do it like this:
JSObject ret = new JSObject();
ret.put("value", "some value");
notifyListeners("myPluginEvent", ret);
To remove a listener from the plugin object:
const myPluginEventListener = Plugins.MyPlugin.addListener(
'myPluginEvent',
(info: any) => {
console.log('myPluginEvent was fired');
},
);
myPluginEventListener.remove();
Permissions
Some Plugins will require you to request permissions. Capacitor provides some helpers to do that.
First declare your plugin permissions in the
@NativePlugin annotation
@NativePlugin(
permissions={
Manifest.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE
}
)
You can check if all the required permissions has been granted with
hasRequiredPermissions().
You can request all permissions with
pluginRequestAllPermissions();.
You can request for a single permission with
pluginRequestPermission(Manifest.permission.CAMERA, 12345);
Or you can request a group of permissions with:
static final int REQUEST_IMAGE_CAPTURE = 12345;
pluginRequestPermissions(new String[] {
Manifest.permission.CAMERA,
Manifest.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE,
Manifest.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE
}, REQUEST_IMAGE_CAPTURE);
To handle the permission request you have to Override
handleRequestPermissionsResult
@Override
protected void handleRequestPermissionsResult(int requestCode, String[] permissions, int[] grantResults) {
super.handleRequestPermissionsResult(requestCode, permissions, grantResults);
log("handling request perms result");
PluginCall savedCall = getSavedCall();
if (savedCall == null) {
log("No stored plugin call for permissions request result");
return;
}
for(int result : grantResults) {
if (result == PackageManager.PERMISSION_DENIED) {
savedCall.error("User denied permission");
return;
}
}
if (requestCode == REQUEST_IMAGE_CAPTURE) {
// We got the permission
}
}
Override navigation
Capacitor plugins can override the webview navigation. For that the plugin can override
public Boolean shouldOverrideLoad(Uri url) method.
Returning
true causes the WebView to abort loading the URL.
Returning
false causes the WebView to continue loading the URL.
Returning
null will defer to the default Capacitor policy.
Export to Capacitor
By using the
@NativePlugin and
@PluginMethod() annotations in your plugins, you make them available to Capacitor, but you still need an extra step in your application to make Capacitor aware of the plugins.
This is done in your apps
MainActivity, where you
add it in e.g.
src/main/java/com/example/myapp/MainActivity.java like so:
// Other imports...
import com.example.myapp.EchoPlugin;
public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity {
@Override
public void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
// Initializes the Bridge
this.init(savedInstanceState, new ArrayList<Class<? extends Plugin>>() {{
// Additional plugins you've installed go here
// Ex: add(TotallyAwesomePlugin.class);
add(EchoPlugin.class);
}});
}
}