Version: v2

On this page

Clipboard

The Clipboard API enables copy and pasting to/from the clipboard. On iOS this API also allows copying images and URLs.

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const { Clipboard } = Plugins ;



Clipboard . write ( {

string : 'Hello, Moto' ,

} ) ;



let result = await Clipboard . read ( ) ;

console . log ( 'Got' , result . type , 'from clipboard:' , result . value ) ;

Copy

write ( options : ClipboardWrite ) => Promise < void >

Copy

Write a value to the clipboard (the "copy" action)

Param Type options ClipboardWrite

read ( ) => Promise < ClipboardReadResult >

Copy

Read a value from the clipboard (the "paste" action)

Returns: Promise <ClipboardReadResult>

Prop Type string string image string url string label string