Modals
The Modals API provides methods for triggering native modal windows for alerts, confirmations, and input prompts, as well as Action Sheets.
Example
import { Plugins, ActionSheetOptionStyle } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Modals } = Plugins;
async showAlert() {
let alertRet = await Modals.alert({
title: 'Stop',
message: 'this is an error'
});
}
async showConfirm() {
let confirmRet = await Modals.confirm({
title: 'Confirm',
message: 'Are you sure you\'d like to press the red button?'
});
console.log('Confirm ret', confirmRet);
}
async showPrompt() {
let promptRet = await Modals.prompt({
title: 'Hello',
message: 'What\'s your name?'
});
console.log('Prompt ret', promptRet);
}
async showActions() {
let promptRet = await Modals.showActions({
title: 'Photo Options',
message: 'Select an option to perform',
options: [
{
title: 'Upload'
},
{
title: 'Share'
},
{
title: 'Remove',
style: ActionSheetOptionStyle.Destructive
}
]
})
console.log('You selected', promptRet);
}
API
alert(...)
alert(options: AlertOptions) => Promise<void>
Show an alert modal
|Param
|Type
options
|AlertOptions
prompt(...)
prompt(options: PromptOptions) => Promise<PromptResult>
Show a prompt modal
|Param
|Type
options
|PromptOptions
Returns:
Promise<PromptResult>
confirm(...)
confirm(options: ConfirmOptions) => Promise<ConfirmResult>
Show a confirmation modal
|Param
|Type
options
|ConfirmOptions
Returns:
Promise<ConfirmResult>
showActions(...)
showActions(options: ActionSheetOptions) => Promise<ActionSheetResult>
Show an Action Sheet style modal with various options for the user to select.
|Param
|Type
options
|ActionSheetOptions
Returns:
Promise<ActionSheetResult>
Interfaces
AlertOptions
|Prop
|Type
title
string
message
string
buttonTitle
string
PromptResult
|Prop
|Type
value
string
cancelled
boolean
PromptOptions
|Prop
|Type
title
string
message
string
okButtonTitle
string
cancelButtonTitle
string
inputPlaceholder
string
inputText
string
ConfirmResult
|Prop
|Type
value
boolean
ConfirmOptions
|Prop
|Type
title
string
message
string
okButtonTitle
string
cancelButtonTitle
string
ActionSheetResult
|Prop
|Type
index
number
ActionSheetOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
title
string
message
string
|iOS only
options
ActionSheetOption[]
ActionSheetOption
|Prop
|Type
|Description
title
string
style
|ActionSheetOptionStyle
icon
string
|Icon for web (ionicon naming convention)
Enums
ActionSheetOptionStyle
|Members
|Value
Default
"DEFAULT"
Destructive
"DESTRUCTIVE"
Cancel
"CANCEL"