import { Plugins , ActionSheetOptionStyle } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const { Modals } = Plugins ;



async showAlert ( ) {

let alertRet = await Modals . alert ( {

title : 'Stop' ,

message : 'this is an error'

} ) ;

}



async showConfirm ( ) {

let confirmRet = await Modals . confirm ( {

title : 'Confirm' ,

message : 'Are you sure you\'d like to press the red button?'

} ) ;

console . log ( 'Confirm ret' , confirmRet ) ;

}



async showPrompt ( ) {

let promptRet = await Modals . prompt ( {

title : 'Hello' ,

message : 'What\'s your name?'

} ) ;

console . log ( 'Prompt ret' , promptRet ) ;

}



async showActions ( ) {

let promptRet = await Modals . showActions ( {

title : 'Photo Options' ,

message : 'Select an option to perform' ,

options : [

{

title : 'Upload'

} ,

{

title : 'Share'

} ,

{

title : 'Remove' ,

style : ActionSheetOptionStyle . Destructive

}

]

} )

console . log ( 'You selected' , promptRet ) ;

}



