Status Bar

Status Bar

The StatusBar API Provides methods for configuring the style of the Status Bar, along with showing or hiding it.

This plugin requires "View controller-based status bar appearance" ( UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance ) set to YES in Info.plist . Read about Configuring iOS for help.

The status bar visibility defaults to visible and the style defaults to StatusBarStyle.Light . You can change these defaults by adding UIStatusBarHidden and or UIStatusBarStyle in the Info.plist .

setBackgroundColor and setOverlaysWebView are currently not supported on iOS devices.

statusTap



window . addEventListener ( 'statusTap' , function ( ) {

console . log ( 'statusbar tapped' ) ;

} ) ;





import { Plugins , StatusBarStyle } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const { StatusBar } = Plugins ;



export class StatusBarExample {

isStatusBarLight = true ;



changeStatusBar ( ) {

StatusBar . setStyle ( {

style : this . isStatusBarLight ? StatusBarStyle . Dark : StatusBarStyle . Light ,

} ) ;

this . isStatusBarLight = ! this . isStatusBarLight ;





StatusBar . setOverlaysWebView ( {

overlay : true ,

} ) ;

}



hideStatusBar ( ) {

StatusBar . hide ( ) ;

}



showStatusBar ( ) {

StatusBar . show ( ) ;

}

}

setStyle ( options : StatusBarStyleOptions ) => Promise < void >

Set the current style of the status bar

Param Type options StatusBarStyleOptions

setBackgroundColor ( options : StatusBarBackgroundColorOptions ) => Promise < void >

Set the background color of the status bar

Param Type options StatusBarBackgroundColorOptions

show ( options ? : StatusBarAnimationOptions ) => Promise < void >

Show the status bar

Param Type options StatusBarAnimationOptions

hide ( options ? : StatusBarAnimationOptions ) => Promise < void >

Hide the status bar

Param Type options StatusBarAnimationOptions

getInfo ( ) => Promise < StatusBarInfoResult >

Get info about the current state of the status bar

Returns: Promise <StatusBarInfoResult>

setOverlaysWebView ( options : StatusBarOverlaysWebviewOptions ) => Promise < void >

Set whether or not the status bar should overlay the webview to allow usage of the space around a device "notch"

Param Type options StatusBarOverlaysWebviewOptions

Prop Type style StatusBarStyle

Prop Type color string

Prop Type Description animation StatusBarAnimation iOS only. The type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding.

Prop Type visible boolean style StatusBarStyle color string overlays boolean

Prop Type overlay boolean

Members Value Description Dark "DARK" Light text for dark backgrounds. Light "LIGHT" Dark text for light backgrounds.