Status Bar
The StatusBar API Provides methods for configuring the style of the Status Bar, along with showing or hiding it.
setStyle(...)
setBackgroundColor(...)
show(...)
hide(...)
getInfo()
setOverlaysWebView(...)
- Interfaces
- Enums
iOS Note
This plugin requires "View controller-based status bar appearance" (
UIViewControllerBasedStatusBarAppearance) set to
YES in
Info.plist. Read about Configuring iOS for help.
The status bar visibility defaults to visible and the style defaults to
StatusBarStyle.Light. You can change these defaults by adding
UIStatusBarHidden and or
UIStatusBarStyle in the
Info.plist.
setBackgroundColor and
setOverlaysWebView are currently not supported on iOS devices.
Events
- statusTap
Example
// Events (iOS only)
window.addEventListener('statusTap', function () {
console.log('statusbar tapped');
});
//API
import { Plugins, StatusBarStyle } from '@capacitor/core';
const { StatusBar } = Plugins;
export class StatusBarExample {
isStatusBarLight = true;
changeStatusBar() {
StatusBar.setStyle({
style: this.isStatusBarLight ? StatusBarStyle.Dark : StatusBarStyle.Light,
});
this.isStatusBarLight = !this.isStatusBarLight;
// Display content under transparent status bar (Android only)
StatusBar.setOverlaysWebView({
overlay: true,
});
}
hideStatusBar() {
StatusBar.hide();
}
showStatusBar() {
StatusBar.show();
}
}
API
setStyle(...)
setStyle(options: StatusBarStyleOptions) => Promise<void>
Set the current style of the status bar
|Param
|Type
options
|StatusBarStyleOptions
setBackgroundColor(...)
setBackgroundColor(options: StatusBarBackgroundColorOptions) => Promise<void>
Set the background color of the status bar
|Param
|Type
options
|StatusBarBackgroundColorOptions
show(...)
show(options?: StatusBarAnimationOptions) => Promise<void>
Show the status bar
|Param
|Type
options
|StatusBarAnimationOptions
hide(...)
hide(options?: StatusBarAnimationOptions) => Promise<void>
Hide the status bar
|Param
|Type
options
|StatusBarAnimationOptions
getInfo()
getInfo() => Promise<StatusBarInfoResult>
Get info about the current state of the status bar
Returns:
Promise<StatusBarInfoResult>
setOverlaysWebView(...)
setOverlaysWebView(options: StatusBarOverlaysWebviewOptions) => Promise<void>
Set whether or not the status bar should overlay the webview to allow usage of the space around a device "notch"
|Param
|Type
options
|StatusBarOverlaysWebviewOptions
Interfaces
StatusBarStyleOptions
|Prop
|Type
style
|StatusBarStyle
StatusBarBackgroundColorOptions
|Prop
|Type
color
string
StatusBarAnimationOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
animation
|StatusBarAnimation
|iOS only. The type of status bar animation used when showing or hiding.
StatusBarInfoResult
|Prop
|Type
visible
boolean
style
|StatusBarStyle
color
string
overlays
boolean
StatusBarOverlaysWebviewOptions
|Prop
|Type
overlay
boolean
Enums
StatusBarStyle
|Members
|Value
|Description
Dark
"DARK"
|Light text for dark backgrounds.
Light
"LIGHT"
|Dark text for light backgrounds.
StatusBarAnimation
|Members
|Value
|Description
None
"NONE"
|No animation during show/hide.
Slide
"SLIDE"
|Slide animation during show/hide.
Fade
"FADE"
|Fade animation during show/hide.