Camera
The Camera API allows a user to pick a photo from their photo album or take a picture. On iOS, this uses
UIImagePickerController, and on Android this
API sends an intent which will be handled by the core Camera app by default.
iOS Notes
iOS requires the following usage description be added and filled out for your app in
Info.plist:
Name:
Privacy - Camera Usage Description
Key:
NSCameraUsageDescription
Name:
Privacy - Photo Library Additions Usage Description
Key:
NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription
Name:
Privacy - Photo Library Usage Description
Key:
NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription
Read about Setting iOS Permissions in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode
Android Notes
This API requires the following permissions be added to your
AndroidManifest.xml:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
The storage permissions are for reading/saving photo files.
Read about Setting Android Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.
Additionally, because the Camera API launches a separate Activity to handle taking the photo, you should listen for
appRestoredResult in the
App plugin
to handle any camera data that was sent in the case your app was terminated by the operating system while the Activity was running.
PWA Notes
PWA Elements are required for Camera plugin to work.
Example
import { Plugins, CameraResultType } from '@capacitor/core';
const { Camera } = Plugins;
async takePicture() {
const image = await Camera.getPhoto({
quality: 90,
allowEditing: true,
resultType: CameraResultType.Uri
});
// image.webPath will contain a path that can be set as an image src.
// You can access the original file using image.path, which can be
// passed to the Filesystem API to read the raw data of the image,
// if desired (or pass resultType: CameraResultType.Base64 to getPhoto)
var imageUrl = image.webPath;
// Can be set to the src of an image now
imageElement.src = imageUrl;
}
Example Guides
API
getPhoto(...)
getPhoto(options: CameraOptions) => Promise<CameraPhoto>
Prompt the user to pick a photo from an album, or take a new photo with the camera.
|Param
|Type
options
|CameraOptions
Returns:
Promise<CameraPhoto>
Interfaces
CameraPhoto
|Prop
|Type
|Description
base64String
string
|The base64 encoded string representation of the image, if using CameraResultType.Base64.
dataUrl
string
|The url starting with 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' and the base64 encoded string representation of the image, if using CameraResultType.DataUrl.
path
string
|If using CameraResultType.Uri, the path will contain a full, platform-specific file URL that can be read later using the Filsystem API.
webPath
string
|webPath returns a path that can be used to set the src attribute of an image for efficient loading and rendering.
exif
any
|Exif data, if any, retrieved from the image
format
string
|The format of the image, ex: jpeg, png, gif. iOS and Android only support jpeg. Web supports jpeg and png. gif is only supported if using file input.
CameraOptions
|Prop
|Type
|Description
quality
number
|The quality of image to return as JPEG, from 0-100
allowEditing
boolean
|Whether to allow the user to crop or make small edits (platform specific)
resultType
|CameraResultType
|How the data should be returned. Currently, only 'Base64', 'DataUrl' or 'Uri' is supported
saveToGallery
boolean
|Whether to save the photo to the gallery. If the photo was picked from the gallery, it will only be saved if edited. Default: false
width
number
|The width of the saved image
height
number
|The height of the saved image
preserveAspectRatio
boolean
|Whether to preserve the aspect ratio of the image. If this flag is true, the width and height will be used as max values and the aspect ratio will be preserved. This is only relevant when both a width and height are passed. When only width or height is provided the aspect ratio is always preserved (and this option is a no-op). A future major version will change this behavior to be default, and may also remove this option altogether. Default: false
correctOrientation
boolean
|Whether to automatically rotate the image "up" to correct for orientation in portrait mode Default: true
source
|CameraSource
|The source to get the photo from. By default this prompts the user to select either the photo album or take a photo. Default: CameraSource.Prompt
direction
|CameraDirection
|iOS and Web only: The camera direction. Default: CameraDirection.Rear
presentationStyle
"fullscreen" | "popover"
|iOS only: The presentation style of the Camera. Defaults to fullscreen.
webUseInput
boolean
|Web only: Whether to use the PWA Element experience or file input. The default is to use PWA Elements if installed and fall back to file input. To always use file input, set this to
true. Learn more about PWA Elements: https://capacitorjs.com/docs/pwa-elements
promptLabelHeader
string
|If use CameraSource.Prompt only, can change Prompt label. default: promptLabelHeader : 'Photo' // iOS only promptLabelCancel : 'Cancel' // iOS only promptLabelPhoto : 'From Photos' promptLabelPicture : 'Take Picture'
promptLabelCancel
string
promptLabelPhoto
string
promptLabelPicture
string
Enums
CameraResultType
|Members
|Value
Uri
"uri"
Base64
"base64"
DataUrl
"dataUrl"
CameraSource
|Members
|Value
Prompt
"PROMPT"
Camera
"CAMERA"
Photos
"PHOTOS"
CameraDirection
|Members
|Value
Rear
"REAR"
Front
"FRONT"