Camera

The Camera API allows a user to pick a photo from their photo album or take a picture. On iOS, this uses UIImagePickerController , and on Android this API sends an intent which will be handled by the core Camera app by default.

iOS requires the following usage description be added and filled out for your app in Info.plist :

Name: Privacy - Camera Usage Description Key: NSCameraUsageDescription

Name: Privacy - Photo Library Additions Usage Description Key: NSPhotoLibraryAddUsageDescription

Name: Privacy - Photo Library Usage Description Key: NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription

Read about Setting iOS Permissions in the iOS Guide for more information on setting iOS permissions in Xcode

This API requires the following permissions be added to your AndroidManifest.xml :

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " />

< uses-permission android: name = " android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE " />

The storage permissions are for reading/saving photo files.

Read about Setting Android Permissions in the Android Guide for more information on setting Android permissions.

Additionally, because the Camera API launches a separate Activity to handle taking the photo, you should listen for appRestoredResult in the App plugin to handle any camera data that was sent in the case your app was terminated by the operating system while the Activity was running.

PWA Elements are required for Camera plugin to work.

import { Plugins , CameraResultType } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const { Camera } = Plugins ;



async takePicture ( ) {

const image = await Camera . getPhoto ( {

quality : 90 ,

allowEditing : true ,

resultType : CameraResultType . Uri

} ) ;









var imageUrl = image . webPath ;



imageElement . src = imageUrl ;

}

Building an Ionic Framework Camera App

getPhoto ( options : CameraOptions ) => Promise < CameraPhoto >

Prompt the user to pick a photo from an album, or take a new photo with the camera.

Param Type options CameraOptions

Returns: Promise <CameraPhoto>

Prop Type Description base64String string The base64 encoded string representation of the image, if using CameraResultType.Base64. dataUrl string The url starting with 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' and the base64 encoded string representation of the image, if using CameraResultType.DataUrl. path string If using CameraResultType.Uri, the path will contain a full, platform-specific file URL that can be read later using the Filsystem API. webPath string webPath returns a path that can be used to set the src attribute of an image for efficient loading and rendering. exif any Exif data, if any, retrieved from the image format string The format of the image, ex: jpeg, png, gif. iOS and Android only support jpeg. Web supports jpeg and png. gif is only supported if using file input.

Prop Type Description quality number The quality of image to return as JPEG, from 0-100 allowEditing boolean Whether to allow the user to crop or make small edits (platform specific) resultType CameraResultType How the data should be returned. Currently, only 'Base64', 'DataUrl' or 'Uri' is supported saveToGallery boolean Whether to save the photo to the gallery. If the photo was picked from the gallery, it will only be saved if edited. Default: false width number The width of the saved image height number The height of the saved image preserveAspectRatio boolean Whether to preserve the aspect ratio of the image. If this flag is true, the width and height will be used as max values and the aspect ratio will be preserved. This is only relevant when both a width and height are passed. When only width or height is provided the aspect ratio is always preserved (and this option is a no-op). A future major version will change this behavior to be default, and may also remove this option altogether. Default: false correctOrientation boolean Whether to automatically rotate the image "up" to correct for orientation in portrait mode Default: true source CameraSource The source to get the photo from. By default this prompts the user to select either the photo album or take a photo. Default: CameraSource.Prompt direction CameraDirection iOS and Web only: The camera direction. Default: CameraDirection.Rear presentationStyle "fullscreen" | "popover" iOS only: The presentation style of the Camera. Defaults to fullscreen. webUseInput boolean Web only: Whether to use the PWA Element experience or file input. The default is to use PWA Elements if installed and fall back to file input. To always use file input, set this to true . Learn more about PWA Elements: https://capacitorjs.com/docs/pwa-elements promptLabelHeader string If use CameraSource.Prompt only, can change Prompt label. default: promptLabelHeader : 'Photo' // iOS only promptLabelCancel : 'Cancel' // iOS only promptLabelPhoto : 'From Photos' promptLabelPicture : 'Take Picture' promptLabelCancel string promptLabelPhoto string promptLabelPicture string

Members Value Uri "uri" Base64 "base64" DataUrl "dataUrl"

Members Value Prompt "PROMPT" Camera "CAMERA" Photos "PHOTOS"