Capacitor iOS Plugin Guide
Building Capacitor plugins for iOS involves writing Swift (or Objective-C) to interface with Apple's iOS SDKs.
Capacitor embraces standard iOS development tools for building iOS plugins. We believe that using Swift (or, Objective-C) directly will make it easier to use existing solutions on Stack Overflow, share work with existing native developers, and use platform features as soon as they are made available.
Getting Started
To get started, first generate a plugin as shown in the Getting Started section of the Plugin guide.
Next, open
your-plugin/ios/Plugin.xcworkspace in Xcode.
Building your Plugin in Swift
A Capacitor plugin for iOS is a simple Swift class that extends
CAPPlugin and
has some exported methods that will be callable from JavaScript.
Once your plugin is generated, you can start editing it by opening
Plugin.swift.
Simple Example
In the generated example, there is a simple echo plugin with an
echo function that simply returns a value that it was given.
This example demonstrates a few core components of Capacitor plugins: receiving data from a Plugin Call, and returning data back to the caller:
Plugin.swift
import Capacitor
@objc(MyPlugin)
public class MyPlugin: CAPPlugin {
@objc override public func load() {
// Called when the plugin is first constructed in the bridge
}
@objc func echo(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
let value = call.getString("value") ?? ""
call.resolve([
"value": value
])
}
}
Accessing Called Data
Each plugin method receives an instance of
CAPPluginCall containing all the information of the plugin method invocation from the client.
A client can send any data that can be JSON serialized, such as numbers, text, booleans, objects, and arrays. This data
is accessible on the
options field of the call instance, or by using convenience methods such as
getString or
getObject.
For example, here is how you'd get data passed to your method:
@objc func storeContact(_ call: CAPPluginCall) {
let name = call.getString("yourName") ?? "default name"
let address = call.getObject("address") ?? [:]
let isAwesome = call.getBool("isAwesome") ?? false
guard let id = call.options["id"] as? String else {
call.reject("Must provide an id")
return
}
// ...
call.resolve()
}
Notice the various ways data can be accessed on the
CAPPluginCall instance, including how to require
options using
guard.
Returning Data Back
A plugin call can succeed or fail. For calls using promises (most common), succeeding corresponds to calling
resolve on the Promise, and failure calling
reject. For those using callbacks, a succeeding will call the success callback or the error callback if failing.
The
resolve method of
CAPPluginCall takes a dictionary and supports JSON-serializable data types. Here's an example of returning data back to the client:
call.resolve([
"added": true,
"info": [
"id": id
]
])
To fail, or reject a call, call
call.reject, passing an error string and (optionally) an
Error instance and extra data back:
call.reject(error.localizedDescription, error, [
"item1": true
])
Adding Initialization Logic
Plugins can override the
load method to run some code when the plugin is first initialized:
@objc(MyPlugin)
public class MyPlugin: CAPPlugin {
@objc override public func load() {
// Called when the plugin is first constructed in the bridge
}
}
Presenting Native Screens
To present a Native Screen over the Capacitor screen we need to acces the Capacitor's View Controller.
To access the Capacitor's View Controller, we have to use the
CAPBridge object available on
CAPPlugin class.
We can use the
UIViewController to present Native View Controllers over it like this:
DispatchQueue.main.async {
self.bridge.viewController.present(ourCustomViewController, animated: true, completion: nil)
}
Using
DispatchQueue.main.async makes your view render from the main thread instead of a background thread. Removing this can cause unexpected results.
On iPad devices you can also present
UIPopovers, to do so, we provide a helper function to show it centered.
self.setCenteredPopover(ourCustomViewController)
self.bridge.viewController.present(ourCustomViewController, animated: true, completion: nil)
Events
Capacitor Plugins can emit App events and Plugin events
App Events
App Events are regular javascript events, like
window or
document events.
Capacitor provides all this functions to fire events:
//If you want to provide the target
self.bridge.triggerJSEvent(eventName: "myCustomEvent", target: "window")
self.bridge.triggerJSEvent(eventName: "myCustomEvent", target: "document", data: "{ 'dataKey': 'dataValue' }")
// Window Events
self.bridge.triggerWindowJSEvent(eventName: "myCustomEvent")
self.bridge.triggerWindowJSEvent(eventName: "myCustomEvent", data: "{ 'dataKey': 'dataValue' }")
// Document events
self.bridge.triggerDocumentJSEvent(eventName: "myCustomEvent")
self.bridge.triggerDocumentJSEvent(eventName: "myCustomEvent", data: "{ 'dataKey': 'dataValue' }")
And to listen for it, just use regular javascript:
window.addEventListener('myCustomEvent', function () {
console.log('myCustomEvent was fired');
});
Note:
data must be a serialized JSON string value.
Plugin Events
Plugins can emit their own events that you can listen by attaching a listener to the plugin Object like this:
Plugins.MyPlugin.addListener('myPluginEvent', (info: any) => {
console.log('myPluginEvent was fired');
});
To emit the event from the Swift plugin class you can do it like this:
self.notifyListeners("myPluginEvent", data: [:])
To remove a listener from the plugin object:
const myPluginEventListener = Plugins.MyPlugin.addListener(
'myPluginEvent',
(info: any) => {
console.log('myPluginEvent was fired');
},
);
myPluginEventListener.remove();
Override navigation
Capacitor plugins can override the webview navigation. For that the plugin can override
- (NSNumber *)shouldOverrideLoad:(WKNavigationAction *)navigationAction method.
Returning
true causes the WebView to abort loading the URL.
Returning
false causes the WebView to continue loading the URL.
Returning
nil will defer to the default Capacitor policy.
Export to Capacitor
To make sure Capacitor can see your plugin, you must do two things: export your Swift class to Objective-C, and register it using the provided Capacitor Objective-C Macros.
To export your Swift class to Objective-C, make sure to add
@objc(MyPlugin) above your Swift class, and add
@objc before any plugin method, as shown above.
To register your plugin with Capacitor, you'll need to create a new Objective-C file (with a
.m extension, not
.h!) corresponding to your plugin (such as
MyPlugin.m) and use the Capacitor macros to register the plugin, and each method that you will use. Important: you must use the New File dialog in Xcode to do this. You'll then be prompted by Xcode to create a Bridging Header, which you must do.
Finally, register the plugin by adding the required Capacitor plugin macros into your new
.m file:
#import <Capacitor/Capacitor.h>
CAP_PLUGIN(MyPlugin, "MyPlugin",
CAP_PLUGIN_METHOD(echo, CAPPluginReturnPromise);
)
This makes
MyPlugin, and the
echo method available to the Capacitor web runtime, indicating to Capacitor that the echo method will return a Promise.