Permissions
The Permissions API provides methods to check if certain permissions have been granted before requesting them.
This can be useful, for example, to avoid a user denying a permission request due to lack of context behind why the app is requesting the permission. Instead, checking the permission first and optionally displaying a custom UI to prepare the user for the permission check could increase permission allow rates and improve user experience.
API
query(...)
query(options: PermissionsOptions) => Promise<PermissionResult>
|Param
|Type
options
|PermissionsOptions
Returns:
Promise<PermissionResult>
Interfaces
PermissionResult
|Prop
|Type
state
"denied" | "granted" | "prompt"
PermissionsOptions
|Prop
|Type
name
|PermissionType
Enums
PermissionType
|Members
|Value
Camera
"camera"
Photos
"photos"
Geolocation
"geolocation"
Notifications
"notifications"
ClipboardRead
"clipboard-read"
ClipboardWrite
"clipboard-write"
Microphone
"microphone"