Permissions

The Permissions API provides methods to check if certain permissions have been granted before requesting them.

This can be useful, for example, to avoid a user denying a permission request due to lack of context behind why the app is requesting the permission. Instead, checking the permission first and optionally displaying a custom UI to prepare the user for the permission check could increase permission allow rates and improve user experience.

query ( options : PermissionsOptions ) => Promise < PermissionResult >

Param Type options PermissionsOptions

Returns: Promise <PermissionResult>

Prop Type state "denied" | "granted" | "prompt"

Prop Type name PermissionType