Storage

The Storage API provides a key-value store for simple data.

Mobile OS's may periodically clear data set in window.localStorage , so this API should be used instead of window.localStorage . This API will fall back to using localStorage when running as a Progressive Web App.

On iOS this plugin will use UserDefaults and on Android SharedPreferences. Stored data is cleared if the app is uninstalled.

Note: this API is not meant for high-performance data storage applications. Take a look at using SQLite or a separate data engine if your application will store a lot of items, have high read/write load, or require complex querying.

Storage works on Strings only. However, storing JSON blobs is easy: just JSON.stringify the object before calling set , then JSON.parse the value returned from get . See the example below for more details.

This method can also be used to store non-string values, such as numbers and booleans.

import { Plugins } from '@capacitor/core' ;



const { Storage } = Plugins ;







async setObject ( ) {

await Storage . set ( {

key : 'user' ,

value : JSON . stringify ( {

id : 1 ,

name : 'Max'

} )

} ) ;

}





async getObject ( ) {

const ret = await Storage . get ( { key : 'user' } ) ;

const user = JSON . parse ( ret . value ) ;

}



async setItem ( ) {

await Storage . set ( {

key : 'name' ,

value : 'Max'

} ) ;

}



async getItem ( ) {

const { value } = await Storage . get ( { key : 'name' } ) ;

console . log ( 'Got item: ' , value ) ;

}



async removeItem ( ) {

await Storage . remove ( { key : 'name' } ) ;

}



async keys ( ) {

const { keys } = await Storage . keys ( ) ;

console . log ( 'Got keys: ' , keys ) ;

}



async clear ( ) {

await Storage . clear ( ) ;

}

get ( options : { key : string ; } ) => Promise < { value : string | null ; } >

Get the value with the given key.

Param Type options { key: string; }

Returns: Promise < { value: string; } >

set ( options : { key : string ; value : string ; } ) => Promise < void >

Set the value for the given key

Param Type options { key: string; value: string; }

remove ( options : { key : string ; } ) => Promise < void >

Remove the value for this key (if any)

Param Type options { key: string; }

clear ( ) => Promise < void >

Clear stored keys and values.

keys ( ) => Promise < { keys : string [ ] ; } >

Return the list of known keys